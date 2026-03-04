College Basketball Best Bets: Expert Picks for Tonight, Mar. 4

We’ve got an intriguing NEC Tournament quarterfinal matchup as Chicago State takes on LIU, followed by an Atlantic 10 clash between Loyola Chicago and Saint Louis to round out the night! Check it out as we prepare you for a thrilling slate of college basketball with expert betting insights, matchup analysis, & top picks. Year to Date Record: 21-15 | Units: +5.61 units (Minus-money plays are to win one unit, plus-money plays are one unit) Dave Connelly is SportsGrid’s lead college basketball analyst with over five years of experience covering hoops, including his industry-leading transfer portal rankings and NCAA bracket predictions (seen on Bracket Matrix). An authority in Mid-Major Basketball, Connelly’s expertise extends well beyond the Power 5. SportsGrid Expert Pick: LIU -11.5 (-110) Where to Watch Chicago State vs. LIU SportsGrid Matchup Page: CHS vs. LIU

Arena: Steinberg Wellness Center

Steinberg Wellness Center Location: Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn, NY Where to Watch: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row Date: Wednesday, March 4th

Wednesday, March 4th Time: 7:00 p.m. ET Chicago State vs. LIU Betting Odds & Market Value Betting Market Chicago State LIU Moneyline +610 -1000 Spread +11.5 (-110) -11.5 (-110) Total (O/U 137.5) Over -112 Under -112 Chicago State vs. LIU Win Probability & Prediction Market Trends Market Metric (Kalshi) Chicago State LIU Direct Win Probability 13% 87% Cover Spread LIU -11.5 Yes: 52¢ No: 50¢ Total 137.5 Points Yes: 50¢ No: 52¢ Real-time market data via Kalshi Prediction Exchange Backing a hefty favorite in something as volatile as a conference tournament can be a scary venture. Still, we like the schematic advantage that LIU gives us in their NEC quarterfinal against Chicago State on Wednesday night. Because the tournament holds games on campus rather than at a neutral site, the Sharks will be at home in Brooklyn for this one. They dominated Chicago State both times they faced off in the regular season, covering this spread on both occasions.

The matchup favors LIU inside the arc here. The Cougars are the worst team in the nation at two-point percentage allowed, with opponents knocking down a scorching 60.2 percent of their two-pointers against their defense. The Sharks have a hefty diet of shots inside the arc within their offense, ranking in the top 10 nationally, with 58.1 percent of their scoring coming from within the arc.

After shooting a combined 62 percent on two-pointers against the Cougars in their two regular-season showdowns, LIU will go back to the well in this one and hammer away that advantage against this lesser opponent. Back the Sharks to get it done and advance to the semifinals on Wednesday night.