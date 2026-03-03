Top Player Props for Tuesday Night’s College Basketball Slate | CBB Best Bets Tonight

There’s no shortage of quality matchups on Tuesday’s slate, with plenty of ranked teams and high-level talent taking the floor. Looking ahead at the list of intriguing matchups, there’s plenty of opportunity to capitalize and cash out on the showdowns.

That said, here’s a look at the top college basketball props to keep an eye on tonight.

Christian Anderson OVER 20.5 Points (-115) vs. TCU

Christian Anderson has been huge for Texas Tech this season, averaging 19.4 points, 7.7 assists, and 3.8 rebounds, while shooting 48.8% from field goal range and 43.2% from three on the season.

The sophomore guard’s leap has been major for the Red Raiders, especially after losing a key part of the team’s offense in the offseason, with former star forward Darrion Williams transferring to NC State.

In two of the last three games, Anderson has exceeded the 20.5-point set total, with one of those matchups leading to a monster 31-point performance in a blowout win over Cincinnati.

Against TCU, a blowout game script wouldn’t be a total surprise, which is exactly why Anderson has a huge opportunity to score 21+ points.

TCU vs. No. 10 Texas Tech Betting Odds & Market Value

Betting Market TCU Texas Tech Moneyline +330 -430 Spread +8.5(-110) -8.5(-110) Total (O/U 147.5) Over -115 Under -105

TCU vs. Texas Tech Win Probability & Prediction Market Trends

Market Metric (Kalshi) TCU Texas Tech Direct Win Probability 21% 79% Cover Spread (Texas Tech -8.5) Yes: 56¢ No: 47¢ Total 147.5 Points Yes: 53¢ No: 48¢

Real-time market data via Kalshi Prediction Exchange

Otega Oweh OVER 21.5 Points (+100) vs. Texas A&M

Otega Oweh leads the charge for the Wildcats heading into not only this matchup, but every showdown for Kentucky.

Mark Pope’s entire offense is built around Oweh, which is exactly why the guard’s return to Kentucky for his senior year was key to the team’s success this season. Averaging 17.7 points on 48% shooting from field goal range, 33% from beyond the arc, the playmaker’s confidence to remain aggressive is exactly why exceeding the 21.5 point set total on Tuesday is the perfect bet to cash in on.

Oweh has scored 23+ points in three of the Wildcats’ last four games, all coming against top SEC opponents.

On Tuesday, the playmaker will have a major opportunity to keep his strong play going and help Kentucky remain in a tight conference race in the SEC.

Kentucky enters this matchup with a 19-10 overall record and a 10-6 record against conference opponents. As for the Aggies, they match up well against the Wildcats on paper, especially given their season totals are almost identical (19-10 overall, 9-7 conference). This matchup will be a major test for both squads as tournament play looms.

Kentucky vs. Texas A&M Betting Odds & Market Value

Betting Market Kentucky Texas A&M Moneyline +112 -134 Spread -1.5 (-110) +1.5 (-110) Total (O/U 160.5) Over -110 Under -110

Kentucky vs. Texas A&M Win Probability & Prediction Market Trends

Market Metric (Kalshi) Kentucky Texas A&M Direct Win Probability 54% 46% Cover Spread Duke -1.5 Yes: 53¢ No: 48¢ Total 160.5 Points Yes: 47¢ No: 54¢

Real-time market data via Kalshi Prediction Exchange