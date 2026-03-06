College Basketball Best Bets: Expert Picks for Tonight, Mar. 6

We’ve got a Sun Belt Tournament showdown as Georgia Southern takes on South Alabama, followed by an Arch Madness clash between Northern Iowa and Illinois State to round out the slate! Check it out as we prepare you for a thrilling night of college basketball with expert betting insights, matchup analysis, & top picks.

Year to Date Record: 22-18 | Units: +3.26 units (Minus-money plays are to win one unit, plus-money plays are one unit)

SportsGrid Expert Pick: South Alabama -4.5 (-120)

Where to Watch Georgia Southern vs. South Alabama

SportsGrid Matchup Page: GASO vs. USA

GASO vs. USA Venue: Pensacola Bay Center

Pensacola Bay Center Location: Pensacola, FL

Pensacola, FL Where to Watch: ESPN+

ESPN+ Date: March 6, 2026

March 6, 2026 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Georgia Southern vs. South Alabama Betting Odds & Market Value

Betting Market Georgia Southern South Alabama Moneyline +180 -220 Spread +4.5 (-102) -4.5 (-120) Total (O/U 146.5) Over: -110 Under: -110

Georgia Southern vs. South Alabama Win Probability & Prediction Market Trends

Market Metric (Kalshi) Georgia Southern South Alabama Direct Win Probability 65% 35% Cover Spread (USA -5.5) Yes: 49¢ No: 53¢ Total 148.5 Points Yes: 48¢ No: 53¢

Real-time market data via Kalshi Prediction Exchange

The Sun Belt ladder continues for Georgia Southern, which has won each of its previous two games to get to this point. South Alabama enters the competition as the #6 seed, looking to return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in nearly two decades. We are going to play the rest angle and fade the team that will be suiting up for the third time in three days.

The Eagles have asked Alden Applewhite and Spudd Webb to play at least 34 minutes across those two contests, surely leading to some tiring legs ahead of this matchup. There is some debate over rust vs. rest, but this stretch of playing time is one many of these players haven’t seen since their AAU days. The Jaguars were able to handle Georgia Southern with no problem in their lone regular-season matchup as well, cruising to an 87-71 victory. Take the fresher side and lay it with South Alabama in Pensacola on Friday night.

SportsGrid Edge: Illinois State ML (-110)

Where to Watch Northern Iowa vs. Illinois State

SportsGrid Matchup Page: UNI vs. ILST

UNI vs. ILST Venue: Enterprise Center

Enterprise Center Location: St. Louis, MO

St. Louis, MO Where to Watch: ESPN+

ESPN+ Date: March 6, 2026

March 6, 2026 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Northern Iowa vs. Illinois State Betting Odds & Market Value

Betting Market Northern Iowa Illinois State Moneyline -110 +105 Spread -1.5 (-102) +1.5 (-120) Total (O/U 124.5) Over: -110 Under: -110

Northern Iowa vs. Illinois State Win Probability & Prediction Market Trends

Market Metric (Kalshi) Northern Iowa Illinois State Direct Win Probability 53% 47% Cover Spread (UNI -2.5) Yes: 48¢ No: 55¢ Total 126.5 Points Yes: 47¢ No: 55¢

With conference tournaments fully underway among the mid-majors, situational scenarios are cropping up left and right. Many of them go unnoticed by the betting market, and this is one of those spots. Northern Iowa found its way to a gutsy victory over Evansville in the first round of Arch Madness on Thursday night, but it took loads of minutes out of their starting lineup. All five of their starters played at least 30 minutes, while leading scorer Trey Campbell logged 39 minutes. That is a hefty amount of playing time for a team that has to play two games in 24 hours.

As for Illinois State, they haven’t played since Sunday, a statement home victory over top-seeded Belmont. They rank 82nd nationally in bench minutes, 45th in Division I experience, and 13th in returning minutes. They are the underdog despite being the higher seed, but we aren’t taking the bait. Back the Redbirds to get it done and advance to the semifinals.

College Basketball Best Bets: March 6

South Alabama -4.5 (-120)

Illinois State ML (-110)

Conference tournaments are entering full swing, and there are plenty of betting opportunities throughout March. Best of luck!