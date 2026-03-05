Sportsgrid Icon
NCAAB · 1 hour ago

Top Player Props for Thursday Night's College Basketball Slate | CBB Best Bets Tonight

John Canady

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

There’s no shortage of big-time matchups on the Thursday night slate, with plenty of ranked teams and high-level talent taking the floor. Looking ahead at the list of intriguing showdowns, there’s plenty of opportunity to capitalize and cash out on the action.

That said, here’s a look at the top college basketball props to keep an eye on tonight.

Bennett Stirtz OVER 21.5 Points (-110) vs. No. 3 Michigan

Bennett Stirtz has done exactly what Iowa hoped he would do when the team landed him in the transfer portal this offseason. Leading the team on offense, averaging 20.5 points and 4.5 assists, while shooting 51.1% from field goal range and 39.3% from beyond the arc, the versatile guard has been key to the Hawkeyes’ 20-9 start to the season.

Against a top-ranked Michigan team, Iowa will be heavily relying on its star backcourt weapon to carry the offensive load on Thursday night.

Considering Stirtz has finished with 22+ points in three of his last four games and six of his last eight, there’s plenty of confidence that the scoring guard can continue his strong play against the Wolverines.

Where to Watch No. 3 Michigan @ Iowa

  • SportsGrid Matchup Page: BAY vs. HOU
  • Arena: Carver-Hawkeye Arena
  • Location: Iowa City, IA
  • Where to Watch: Peacock
  • Date: Thursday, March 5th
  • Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

This matchup is a huge opportunity for Iowa to prove they’re a legitimate threat in the Big Ten, especially as tournament play begins. However, the Wolverines have championship aspirations and will likely use this matchup as a true test to prove they’re ready for a run.

No. 3 Michigan vs. Iowa Betting Odds & Market Value

Betting Market Michigan Iowa
Moneyline -385 +300
Spread -8.5 (-110) -8.5 (-110)
Total (O/U 146.5) Over -110 Under -110

Michigan vs. Iowa Win Probability & Prediction Market Trends

Market Metric (Kalshi) Michigan Iowa
Direct Win Probability 79% 21%
Cover Spread (Michigan -8.5) Yes: 50¢ No: 51¢
Total 141.5 Points Yes: 55¢ No: 47¢

Real-time market data via Kalshi Prediction Exchange

Jeremy Fears 2+ Threes (+150) vs. Rutgers

Jeremy Fears isn’t exactly known for his three-point shooting, considering he’s knocking them down at a 29.3% clip on the season.

Nonetheless, averaging 15.1 points per game, the Michigan State star doesn’t allow his inefficient shooting from beyond the arc waver his confidence.

Fears is coming off a 21-point outing in the Spartans’ win over Indiana on Sunday, where he finished with two makes from deep. Less than a week before that, the guard put together one of his best shooting performances of the season, knocking down four triples against UCLA in a dominant win.

All that to say, just because Fears doesn’t shoot the three at a high rate, he’s more than capable of knocking a pair of shots in from downtown in this Big Ten showdown. For that, I’ll take the gamble.

Where to Watch Rutgers vs. No. 8 Michigan State

  • SportsGrid Matchup Page: RUTG vs. MSU
  • Arena: Breslin Center
  • Location: East Lansing, MI
  • Where to Watch: FS1
  • Date: Thursday, March 5th
  • Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Michigan State enters this matchup looking to continue its recent success by knocking off yet another conference rival. Meanwhile, Rutgers has the chance to stun the Spartans on the road. For that reason, this matchup could be more competitive than the spread suggests.

Rutgers vs. No. 8 Michigan State Betting Odds & Market Value

Betting Market Rutgers Michigan State
Moneyline +1300 -3000
Spread +19.5 (-110) -19.5 (-110)
Total (O/U 141.5) Over -105 Under -115

Rutgers vs. Michigan State Win Probability & Prediction Market Trends

Market Metric (Kalshi) Rutgers Michigan State
Direct Win Probability 5% 95%
Cover Spread (Michigan State -19.5) Yes: 51¢ No: 50¢
Total 141.5 Points Yes: 55¢ No: 48¢

Real-time market data via Kalshi Prediction Exchange

