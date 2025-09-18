Top 100 Men’s College Basketball NIL Ranks: Freshmen Frenzy
Sportsgrid Staff
Host · Writer
1. JT Toppin
2025 NIL Valuation: $2.8 Million
Team: Texas Tech Red Raiders
Position: Power Forward
Class: Sophomore
Social Media Followers: 18,400
2. Yaxel Lendeborg
2025 NIL Valuation: $2.3 million
Team: Michigan Wolverines
Position: Power Forward
Class: Senior
Social Media Followers: 46,100
3. Boogie Fland
2025 NIL Valuation: $2.1 Million
Team: Florida Gators
Position: Point Guard
Class: Freshman
Social Media Followers: 88,000
4. Donovan Dent
2025 NIL Valuation: $2 million
Team: UCLA Bruins
Position: Point Guard
Class: Junior
Social Media Followers: 34,400
5. Jayden Quaintance
2025 NIL Valuation: $2 million
Team: Kentucky Wildcats
Position: Power Forward
Class: Freshman
Social Media Followers: 6,200
6. Braden Smith
2025 NIL Valuation: $1.9 million
Team: Purdue Boilermakers
Position: Point Guard
Class: Junior
Social Media Followers: 35,600
7. Moustapha Thiam
2025 NIL Valuation: $1.7 million
Team: Cincinnati Bearcats
Position: Center
Class: Freshman
Social Media Followers: 933
8. Oscar Cluff
2025 NIL Valuation: $1.7 million
Team: Purdue Boilermakers
Position: Power Forward
Class: Senior
Social Media Followers: 992
9. PJ Haggerty
2025 NIL Valuation: $1.7 million
Team: Kansas State Wildcats
Position: Shooting Guard
Class: Redshirt Sophomore
Social Media Followers: 5,300
10. Bryce Hopkins
2025 NIL Valuation: $1.6 million
Team: St. John's Red Storm
Position: Power Forward
Class: Senior
Social Media Followers: 34,100
11. Owen Freeman
2025 NIL Valuation: $1.6 Million
Team: Creighton Bluejays
Position: Center
Class: Sophomore
Social Media Followers: 20,000
12. Malik Reneau
2025 NIL Valuation: $1.6 Million
Team: Miami Hurricanes
Position: Power Forward
Class: Junior
Social Media Followers: 24,700
13. Ian Jackson
2025 NIL Valuation: $1.5 Million
Team: St. John's Red Storm
Position: Shooting Guard
Class: Freshman
Social Media Followers: 182,200
14. Josh Dix
2025 NIL Valuation: $1.5 Million
Team: Creighton Bluejays
Position: Shooting Guard
Class: Junior
Social Media Followers: 9,500
15. Henri Veesaar
2025 NIL Valuation: $1.5 Million
Team: North Carolina Tar Heels
Position: Power Forward
Class: Redshirt-Sophomore
Social Media Followers: 4,800
16. Cameron Boozer
2025 NIL Valuation: $1.5 Million
Team: Duke Blue Devils
Position: Power Forward
Class: Freshman
Social Media Followers: 133,154
17. Bennett Stirtz
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Iowa Hawkeyes
Position: Point Guard
Class: Junior
Social Media Followers: 11,000
18. Darryn Peterson
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Kansas Jayhawks
Position: Combo Guard
Class: Freshman
Social Media Followers: 26,500
19. Darrion Williams
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: NC State Wolfpack
Position: Small Forward
Class: Junior
Social Media Followers: 20,000
20. Ja'Kobi Gillespie
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Tennessee Volunteers
Position: Point Guard
Class: Junior
Social Media Followers: 12,900
21. Reed Bailey
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Indiana Hoosiers
Position: Power Forward
Class: Junior
Social Media Followers: 3,304
22. Alvaro Folgueiras
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Iowa Hawkeyes
Position: Power Forward
Class: Sophomore
Social Media Followers: 4,367
23. Rob Wright
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: BYU Cougars
Position: Point Guard
Class: Freshman
Social Media Followers: 30,703
24. Adrian Wooley
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Louisville Cardinals
Position: Shooting Guard
Class: Freshman
Social Media Followers: 8,200
25. Michael Rataj
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Baylor Bears
Position: Power Forward
Class: Junior
Social Media Followers: 2,600
26. KeShawn Murphy
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Auburn Tigers
Position: Power Forward
Class: Redshirt-Junior
Social Media Followers: 8,689
27. Nate Ament
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Tennessee Volunteers
Position: Small Forward
Class: Freshman
Social Media Followers: 14,300
28. Keyshawn Hall
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Auburn Tigers
Position: Small Forward
Class: Junior
Social Media Followers: 60,300
29. Morez Johnson
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Michigan Wolverines
Position: Power Forward
Class: Freshman
Social Media Followers: 22,900
30. Zvonimir Ivisic
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Illinois Fighting Illini
Position: Center
Class: Sophomore
Social Media Followers: 36,600
31. Caleb Wilson
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: North Carolina Tar Heels
Position: Power Forward
Class: Freshman
Social Media Followers: 21,300
32. Ryan Conwell
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Louisville Cardinals
Position: Shooting Guard
Class: Junior
Social Media Followers: 1,833
33. Chris Cenac
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Houston Cougars
Position: Power Forward
Class: Freshman
Social Media Followers: 14,10
34. Aday Mara
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Michigan Wolverines
Position: Center
Class: Sophomore
Social Media Followers: 0
35. Nick Davidson
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Clemson Tigers
Position: Center
Class: Redshirt-Junior
Social Media Followers: 3,800
36. Tucker DeVries
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Indiana Hoosiers
Position: Shooting Guard
Class: Senior
Social Media Followers: 22,900
37. Mikel Brown Jr.
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Louisville Cardinals
Position: Point Guard
Class: Freshman
Social Media Followers: 50,300
38. Isaac McKneely
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Louisville Cardinals
Position: Guard
Class: Junior
Social Media Followers: 28,200
39. Hansel Enmanuel
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Austin Peay Governors
Position: Guard
Class: Junior
Social Media Followers: 4.2 million
40. Silas Demary Jr.
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Georgia Bulldogs
Position: Guard
Class: Sophomore
Social Media Followers: 12,100
41. Andrej Stojakovic
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Illinois Fighting Illini
Position: Small Forward
Class: Sophomore
Social Media Followers: 65,300
42. Ante Brzovic
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: College of Charleston Cougars
Position: Center
Class: Senior
Social Media Followers: 4
43. Dedan Thomas
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: LSU Tigers
Position: Point Guard
Class: Sophomore
Social Media Followers: 6,800
44. Darius Acuff
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Arkansas Razorbacks
Position: Point Guard
Class: Freshman
Social Media Followers: 47,433
45. Wesley Yates
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Washington Huskies
Position: Shooting Guard
Class: Sophomore
Social Media Followers: 21,300
46. Chad Baker-Mazara
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: USC Trojans
Position: Small Forward
Class: Senior
Social Media Followers: 22,800
47. Maleek Thomas
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Arkansas Razorbacks
Position: Shooting Guard
Class: Freshman
Social Media Followers: 50,000
48. Zeke Mayo
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: N/A
Position: Point Guard
Class: Senior
Social Media Followers: 15,500
49. Desmond Claude
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Washington Huskies
Position: Point Guard
Class: Junior
Social Media Followers: 0
50. JaKobe Coles
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: N/A
Position: Power Forward
Class: Senior
Social Media Followers: 2,300
51. Pharrel Payne
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Maryland Terrapins
Position: Power Forward
Class: Junior
Social Media Followers: 4,830
52. Xaivian Lee
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Florida Gators
Position: Point Guard
Class: Junior
Social Media Followers: 93,788
53. Malique Ewin
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Arkansas Razorbacks
Position: Power Forward
Class: Junior
Social Media Followers: 16,632
54. Christoph Tilly
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Ohio State Buckeyes
Position: Center
Class: Junior
Social Media Followers: 3,444
55. Lamar Wilkerson
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Indiana Hoosiers
Position: Shooting Guard
Class: Senior
Social Media Followers: 3,444
56. James Scott
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Ole Miss Rebels
Position: Power Forward
Class: Sophomore
Social Media Followers: 383
57. Rodney Rice
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: USC Trojans
Position: Shooting Guard
Class: Junior
Social Media Followers: 11,500
58. Isiah Harwell
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Houston Cougars
Position: Shooting Guard
Class: Freshman
Social Media Followers: 17,192
59. Dailyn Swain
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Texas Longhorns
Position: Small Forward
Class: Sophomore
Social Media Followers: 16,600
60. Jalil Bethea
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Alabama Crimson Tide
Position: Shooting Guard
Class: Freshman
Social Media Followers: 213,900
61. Derrion Reid
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Oklahoma Sooners
Position: Small Forward
Class: Freshman
Social Media Followers: 24,000
62. Elliot Cadeau
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Michigan Wolverines
Position: Point Guard
Class: Sophomore
Social Media Followers: 279,100
63. Nijel Pack
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Oklahoma Sooners
Position: Point Guard
Class: Senior
Social Media Followers: 18,200
64. Braylon Mullins
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: UConn Huskies
Position: Shooting Guard
Class: Freshman
Social Media Followers: 8,700
65. Nick Boyd
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Wisconsin Badgers
Position: Point Guard
Class: Redshirt-Senior
Social Media Followers: 12,300
66. Josh Hubbard
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Mississippi State
Position: Point Guard
Class: Sophomore
Social Media Followers: 32,500
67. Shaqir O'Neal
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Sacramento State Hornets
Position: Small Forward
Class: Senior
Social Media Followers: 4.31 million
68. Obi Agbim
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Baylor Bears
Position: Shooting Guard
Class: Senior
Social Media Followers: 3,100
69. Pop Isaacs
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Texas A&M Aggies
Position: Point Guard
Class: Junior
Social Media Followers: 22,719
70. Gabriel Pozzato
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Xavier Musketeers
Position: Small Forward
Class: Freshman
Social Media Followers: 6,240
71. Ernest Udeh Jr.
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Miami Hurricanes
Position: Center
Class: Junior
Social Media Followers: 26,100
72. Efton Reid
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: In Transfer Portal
Position: Center
Class: Senior
Social Media Followers: 10,700
73. Enoch Boakye
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: N/A
Position: Power Forward
Class: Senior
Social Media Followers: 12,100
74. Cayden Boozer
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Duke Blue Devils
Position: Point Guard
Class: Freshman
Social Media Followers: 72,100
75. Taylor Bol Bowen
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Alabama Crimson Tide
Position: Power Forward
Class: Junior
Social Media Followers: 13,100
76. Kingston Flemings
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Houston Cougars
Position: Point Guard
Class: Freshman
Social Media Followers: 8,700
77. Sam Alexis
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Indiana Hoosiers
Position: Power Forward
Class: Junior
Social Media Followers: 2,860
78. Dillon Mitchell
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: St John's Red Storm
Position: Small Forward
Class: Junior
Social Media Followers: 40,127
79. Jaland Lowe
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Kentucky Wildcats
Position: Point Guard
Class: Junior
Social Media Followers: 6,200
80. Blake Buchanan
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Iowa State Cyclones
Position: Center
Class: Junior
Social Media Followers: 12,700
81. Baba Miller
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Cincinnati Bearcats
Position: Power Forward
Class: Junior
Social Media Followers: 2,000
82. Jamichael Stillwell
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: UCF Knights
Position: Power Forward
Class: Junior
Social Media Followers: 9,300
83. Ugonna Onyenso
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Virginia Cavaliers
Position: Center
Class: Junior
Social Media Followers: 20,900
84. Amani Hansberry
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Virginia Tech Hokies
Position: Power Forward
Class: Sophomore
Social Media Followers: 6,800
85. Dishon Jackson
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Pittsburgh Panthers
Position: Center
Class: Redshirt-Senior
Social Media Followers: 4,100
86. Joson Sanon
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: St. John's Red Storm
Position: Shooting Guard
Class: Freshman
Social Media Followers: 29,100
87. Malik Thomas
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Virginia Cavaliers
Position: Guard
Class: Senior
Social Media Followers: 5,569
88. Jason Edwards
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Providence Friars
Position: Point Guard
Class: Junior
Social Media Followers: 3,500
88. Jacob Cofie
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: USC Trojans
Position: Power Forward
Class: Freshman
Social Media Followers: 5,228
89. Mouhamed Dioubate
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Kentucky Wildcats
Position: Small Forward
Class: Sophomore
Social Media Followers: 10,800
91. Ezra Ausar
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: USC Trojans
Position: Power Forward
Class: Junior
Social Media Followers: 10,957
93. Mackenzie Mgbako
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Texas A&M Aggies
Position: Small Forward
Class: Sophomore
Social Media Followers: 48,200
93. Jarin Stevenson
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: North Carolina Tar Heels
Position: Power Forward
Class: Sophomore
Social Media Followers: 4,200
94. Jaeden Zackery
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Clemson Tigers
Position: Point Guard
Class: Senior
Social Media Followers: 5,300
95. Cooper Schwieger
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Position: Power Forward
Class: Sophomore
Social Media Followers: 1,537
96. Trey Parker
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Seton Hall Pirates
Position: Point Guard
Class: Freshman
Social Media Followers: 866,400
97. Jaylen Carey
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Tennessee Volunteers
Position: Power Forward
Class: Sophomore
Social Media Followers: 5,523
98. Jasper Johnson
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Kentucky Wildcats
Position: Shooting Guard
Class: Freshman
Social Media Followers: 98,500
99. Nana Owusu-Anane
2025 NIL Valuation: N/A
Team: Grand Canyon Antelopes
Position: Power Forward
Class: Senior
Social Media Followers: 4,635
