Predicting Landing Spots for the Top 185 Players in the CBB Transfer Portal

117) C Matthew Van Komen, Elon
Matthew Van Komen initially committed to Utah as a highly touted prospect, but after a lackluster freshman season with the Utes, the big man opted for a fresh start at Saint Mary's. Unfortunately, the seven-foot-four center once again struggled to carve out a role with the Gaels, which pushed him to transfer to Elon ahead of last season. Finally cracking the rotation, Van Komen averaged six points and 7.9 rebounds, while shooting 72% from the floor.
Hoping his solid season will allow for an increased role elsewhere, the center enters the portal.
Prediction: Minnesota