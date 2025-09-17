Ranking 55 Best Available Players in 2025 College Basketball Transfer Portal

8. Payton Sparks

Transferring From: Ball State Cardinals

Payton Sparks has spent the past few seasons bouncing between the Ball State Cardinals and Indiana Hoosiers. The 6'10'' center spent the first two years of his collegiate career with the Cardinals before transferring to Indiana for the 2023-24 campaign. Subsequently, he went back to Ball State for last season, but has decided to try his hand in the portal. A career 56.6% shooter, Sparks is back in the transfer portal, but likely hasn't set his sights outside Indiana.