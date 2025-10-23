Which 105 Teams Improved the Most in the College Basketball Transfer Portal?

105) Sacramento State Hornets

Sacramento State could be a program on the rise, and not only because they landed several big-name players in the portal, but because they have the right coaching staff in place to put their team on the map.

Notable Incoming Transfers:

N/A Mikey Williams (5.1 PPG at UCF)

N/A Brandon Gardner (2.0 PPG at Arizona State)

N/A Shaqir O'Neal (6.7 PPG at Florida A&M)