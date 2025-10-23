Top 60 Players in College Basketball Entering the 2025-26 Season

15. Tyon Grant-Foster | Gonzaga
Tyon Grant-Foster’s college journey has been anything but straightforward. The soon-to-be 26-year-old is now in search of his fifth program, a path that began at Indian Hills Community College before transferring to DePaul. His time there took a harrowing turn, collapsing at halftime of a November game in his first season, then again just months later in a pickup run, casting doubt on whether he would ever play again. After receiving medical clearance, Grant-Foster moved from Kansas to Grand Canyon, where he became one of the WAC’s premier talents. Over the past two seasons, he dominated the conference, leading it in scoring in 2023-24. A seasoned, high-level scorer with proven production, he’s poised to attract significant attention from high-major programs.