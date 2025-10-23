Top 50 Breakout Players in College Basketball Entering the 2025-26 Season

50. Abdi Bashir Jr. | Kansas State
Don’t be fooled by the 38% shooting clip — Abdi Bashir Jr. was one of the purest scorers in college basketball last season. Playing without much help at Monmouth, he was often tasked with creating tough shots against heavy defensive attention. Despite that, his length, fluid jumper, and ability to find space made him a consistent offensive threat. With more talent around him at Kansas State, Bashir’s scoring efficiency should rise, and fans can expect plenty of highlights from one of the most entertaining additions to the roster.