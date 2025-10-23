Top 50 Breakout Players in College Basketball Entering the 2025-26 Season

48. Christian Anderson | Texas Tech

Chance McMilian is gone, which means it is time for Christian Anderson to step up in the backcourt for Texas Tech. He was a promising freshman for the Red Raiders, averaging double figures and really coming on strong in the back half of the year. Eleven of his 18 games with ten or more points came in February or March, where he started to prove that he could be a player of the future for the program. With the backcourt wide open for an alpha, expect him to step into that role and pair well with frontcourt superstar JT Toppin.