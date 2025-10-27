Which 110 Teams Improved the Most in the College Basketball Transfer Portal?

1) St. John's Red Storm

Rick Pitino stressed the need to bolster his roster this offseason after the Red Storm's upsetting loss in the Round of 32 during the NCAA Tournament. The Red Storm may be the biggest beneficiary from this portal class, landing two top 20 players in SportsGrid's portal rankings and four in the top 50. SJU comes in at No. 1.

Notable Incoming Transfers:

No. 10 Bryce Hopkins (17.0 PPG at Providence)

No. 14 Ian Jackson (11.9 PPG at North Carolina)

No. 30 Joson Sanon (11.9 PPG at Arizona State)

No. 47 Dillon Mitchell (9.9 PPG at Cincinnati)

No. 103 Oziyah Sellers (13.7 PPG at Stanford)

No. 166 Dylan Darling (19.8 PPG at Idaho State)

N/A Handje Tamba (10.5 PPG at Milligan - NAIA)