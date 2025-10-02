Top 40 Breakout Players in College Basketball Entering the 2025-26 Season

4. Xaivian Lee | Florida

True college basketball junkies will probably say that Xaivian Lee can't qualify as a breakout candidate after dominating the Ivy League with Princeton for the past two seasons, but we believe he could become a household name in 2025-26. After seeing how guards like Walter Clayton Jr. and Alijah Martin were able to flourish in Todd Golden's offense at Florida after transferring in, we can only imagine what schemes he will have ready to go in order to utilize Lee's skillset. He is a savvy student of the game with an incredible awareness that should make him the perfect floor general for this offense.