10 Most Overrated Teams in College Football Right Now: Going Into Week 6

6. Michigan Wolverines
Michigan Wolverines Team Profile
- Head Coach: Kyle Whittingham (1st Season)
- Offensive Coordinator: Jason Beck
- Defensive Coordinator: Jay Hill
- Conference: Big Ten
- Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan
- Stadium: Michigan Stadium
- AP Top 25 Ranking: NR
- 2026 Record: 3-2
Ah, the Michigan Wolverines; arguably, college football's most overrated team. Thankfully, the voters thought better of including the Wolverines in their rankings. For some reason, some of the public thinks this is still a competent team. Let us assure you that's patently false.
Michigan dropped another conference showdown, bested by the Minnesota Golden Gophers in Week 5. In that one-sided affair, the Wolverines put up 180 yards of total offense while holding the ball for just 22:24.
Heading into a bye week to lick their wounds, the Wolverines emerge with back-to-back games versus Penn State and then at Indiana. That's without considering their future encounters versus Oregon, UCLA, and Ohio State.
Michigan's only goal is bowl eligibility, and that may still overstate their chances.