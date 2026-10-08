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NCAAF · 1 hour ago

USA TODAY’s Top 10 College Football Coaches On the Hot Seat Ahead of Week 6

Joe Cervenka, author

Joe Cervenka

Host · Writer

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NFL Game Odds
NFL
Fanduel Sportsbook
Oct 8 8:15 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo

TB

+8.5

+360

O 48.5

Dallas Cowboys logo

DAL

-8.5

-461

U 48.5

Oct 11 9:30 AM
SpreadMoneyTotal
Philadelphia Eagles logo

PHI

+7.5

+300

O 41.5

Jacksonville Jaguars logo

JAX

-7.5

-375

U 41.5

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