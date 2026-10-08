Bleacher Report 2027 NFL Mock Draft 6.0: 1-32 1st-Round Picks

12. Pittsburgh Steelers
Tae Johnson NFL Draft Profile
- Height: 6’2”
- Weight: 193 lbs
- Position: Safety
- Age (on CFB Week 1): 20
- Class: Sophomore
Steel City stays true to its identity, injecting a physical, high-instinct safety into the secondary. Brauntae Johnson brings downhill run support, hitting, and deep-range ball skills to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
"Physicality and size (6'2", 200 lbs) in the run game, paired with instinctual play on the back end, make Johnson a true impact playmaker."