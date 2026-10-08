Bleacher Report 2027 NFL Mock Draft 6.0: 1-32 1st-Round Picks

You Tell Us! What Does Your 2027 NFL Mock Draft Look Like?

Join the Draft Debate: Who Won Bleacher Report's Mock?

Bleacher Report's scouting team laid out all 32 picks, but now it's your turn to debate the board!

THE NO. 1 SURPRISE: Did Miami make the right choice picking receiver Jeremiah Smith at No. 1 overall instead of taking a quarterback like Darian Mensah or Arch Manning ?

JETS TRIPLE-PLAY: New York walked away with Arch Manning (QB), Will Echoles (DL), and Zabien Brown (CB). Did Gang Green win the draft?

BEST VALUE: Which pick in the 20-32 range, like Kewan Lacy to Baltimore or Nick Marsh to Denver, is the biggest steal?

Drop your hot takes and own mock draft in the comments!