Ranking the 10 Most Overrated Teams in the College Football AP Poll

10. Washington Huskies

Washington Huskies Team Profile

Head Coach: Jedd Fisch (3rd Season)

Offensive Coordinator: N/A

Defensive Coordinator: Ryan Walters

2025 Record: 9-4 (5-4)

2025 Finish: 7th in the Big Ten

In-state rivalry games are always closer than expected, but that doesn't excuse the Washington Huskies' Week 1 performance versus Washington State.

Washington was prohibitive -24 chalk against the Cougars, and needed 14 fourth-quarter points just to reach 24. More concerningly, they allowed Washington State to stay within striking distance throughout the contest, needing a score on their penultimate drive to make the score look respectable.

Washington has set a low bar after their Week 1 win, and we don't trust the Huskies to climb over it throughout the season.