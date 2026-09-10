Ranking the 10 Most Overrated Teams in the College Football AP Poll

2. Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks Team Profile
- Head Coach: Dan Lanning (5th Season)
- Offensive Coordinator: Drew Mehringer
- Defensive Coordinator: Chris Hampton
- 2025 Record: 13–2 (8-1)
- 2025 Finish: Lost in College Football Playoff Semifinals
Formerly the second-ranked team in the country, the Oregon Ducks narrowly escaped a Week 1 showdown versus Boise State. Still, their position in the standings is higher than it should be.
There are more than a few blemishes on Oregon's box score. First, they had 10 penalties for 90 yards. Second, they went 0-3 on fourth-down conversions and just 4-12 on third-down conversions. Finally, and most notably, they allowed Boise State to hang onto the football for nearly 33 minutes, losing the possession battle.
The Ducks may be able to skate by against a Group of 6 opponent with those metrics, but they will get buried against Big Ten teams when they put up similar numbers.
Don't get too comfortable inside the Top 10, Oregon.