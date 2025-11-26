2025 College Football Bowl Projections Going Into Week 14

The college football season is in full swing, with every team getting down to business starting last weekend. Which teams are headed for a bowl game in 2025?

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

LA Bowl

December 13, 2025

Boise State Broncos vs. Cincinnati Bearcats

Boise State Odds to Win the Mountain West: +750

Cincinnati Bearcats Odds to Win the Big 12: N/A

Salute to Veterans Bowl

December 16, 2025

Central Michigan Chippewas vs. Old Dominion Monarchs

Central Michigan Odds to Win the MAC: +1200

Old Dominion Odds to Win the Sun Belt: N/A

Cure Bowl

December 17, 2025

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs. San Diego State Aztecs

Western Kentucky Odds to Win the CUSA: +100

San Diego State Odds to Win the MWC: -105

68 Ventures Bowl

December 17, 2025

Troy Trojans vs. Western Michigan Broncos

Troy Odds to Win the SBC: +2000

Western Michigan Odds to Win the MAC: +200

Myrtle Beach Bowl

December 19, 2025

Buffalo Bulls vs. Arkansas State Red Wolves

Buffalo Odds to Win the MAC: +2500

Arkansas State Odds to Win the SBC: +8000

Gasparilla Bowl

December 19, 2025

Tulane Green Wave vs. California Golden Bears

Tulane Odds to win the AAC: +210

California Odds to win the ACC: N/A

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

December 22, 2025

Utah State Aggies vs. Ohio Bobcats

Utah State Odds to Win the MWC: N/A

Ohio Bobcats Odds to Win the MAC: +950

Boca Raton Bowl

December 23, 2025

Marshall Thundering Herd vs. Temple Owls

Marshall Thundering Herd Odds to Win the SBC: N/A

Temple Odds to Win the AAC: N/A

New Orleans Bowl

December 23, 2025

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

Coastal Carolina Odds to Win the SBC: N/A

Louisiana Tech Odds to Win the CUSA: N/A

Frisco Bowl

December 23, 2025

Rice Owls vs. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

Rice Odds to Win the AAC: N/A

Hawaii Odds to Win the MWC: +650

Hawaii Bowl

December 24, 2025

South Florida Bulls vs. Kennesaw State Owls

South Florida Odds to Win the AAC: +1400

Kennesaw State Odds to Win the CUSA: +200

Rate Bowl

December 26, 2025

Northwestern Wildcats vs. Arizona Wildcats

Northwestern Odds to Win the Big Ten: N/A

Arizona Odds to Win the Big 12: +30000

GameAbove Sports Bowl

December 26, 2025

USC Trojans vs. Miami (OH) RedHawks

USC Odds to Win the Big Ten: N/A

Miami (OH) Odds to Win the MAC: +430

First Responder Bowl

December 26, 2025

Virginia Cavaliers vs. Iowa State Cyclones

Virginia Odds to Win the ACC: +175

Iowa State Odds to Win the Big 12: N/A

Military Bowl

December 27, 2025

Army Black Knights vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Army Odds to Win the AAC: N/A

Wake Forest Odds to Win the ACC: N/A

Pinstripe Bowl

December 27, 2025

Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Clemson Tigers

Iowa Odds to Win the Big Ten: N/A

Clemson Odds to Win the ACC: N/A

Fenway Bowl

December 27, 2025

North Carolina State Wolfpack vs. East Carolina Pirates

North Carolina State Odds to Win the ACC: N/A

East Carolina Odds to Win the AAC: +1200

Pop-Tarts Bowl

December 27, 2025

Kansas Jayhawks vs. Florida State Seminoles

Kansas Odds to Win the Big 12: N/A

Florida State Odds to Win the ACC: N/A

Arizona Bowl

December 27, 2025

Fresno State Bulldogs vs. Toledo Rockets

Fresno State Odds to Win the MWC: +1600

Toledo Odds to Win the MAC: +140

New Mexico Bowl

December 27, 2025

UNLV Rebels vs. FIU Panthers

UNLV Odds to Win the MWC: +450

FIU Panthers Odds to Win the CUSA: N/A

Gator Bowl

December 27, 2025

Missouri Tigers vs. Pittsburgh Panthers

Missouri Odds to Win the SEC: N/A

Pittsburgh Odds to Win the ACC: +1000

Texas Bowl

December 27, 2025

Houston Cougars vs. Auburn Tigers

Houston Odds to Win the Big 12: +20000

Auburn Tigers Odds to Win the SEC: N/A

Birmingham Bowl

December 29, 2025

Texas Longhorns vs. SMU Mustangs

Texas Odds to Win the SEC: N/A

SMU Odds to Win the ACC: +310

Independence Bowl

December 30, 2025

Jacksonville State Gamecocks vs. TCU Horned Frogs

Jacksonville State Odds to Win the CUSA: +240

TCU Odds to Win the Big 12: N/A

Music City Bowl

December 30, 2025

Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs

Nebraska Odds to Win the Big Ten: N/A

Mississippi State Odds to Win the SEC: N/A

ReliaQuest Bowl

December 31, 2025

Illinois Fighting Illini vs Vanderbilt Commodores

Illinois Odds to Win the Big Ten: N/A

Vanderbilt Odds to Win the SEC: N/A

Alamo Bowl

January 2, 2026

Baylor Bears vs Washington State Cougars

Baylor Odds to Win the Big 12: N/A

Sun Bowl

December 31, 2025

Michigan Wolverines vs. Duke Blue Devils

Michigan Odds to Win the Big Ten: +3300

Duke Odds to Win the ACC: +1000

Citrus Bowl

December 31, 2025

Washington Huskies vs. Tennessee Volunteers

Washington Odds to Win the Big Ten: N/A

Tennessee Odds to Win the SEC: N/A

Las Vegas Bowl

December 31, 2025

LSU Tigers vs. Penn State Nittany Lions

LSU Odds to Win the SEC: N/A

Penn State Odds to Win the Big Ten: N/A

Armed Forces Bowl

January 2, 2025

Navy Midshipmen vs. Utah Utes

Navy Odds to Win the AAC: +1500

Utah Odds to Win the Big 12: +1200

Liberty Bowl

January 2, 2025

Kentucky Wildcats vs. Arizona State Sun Devils

Kentucky Odds to Win the SEC: N/A

Arizona State Odds to Win the Big 12: +6000

Duke’s Mayo Bowl

December 30, 2025

BYU Cougars vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

BYU Odds to Win the Big 12: +350

Georgia Tech Odds to Win the ACC: +175

Holiday Bowl

January 2, 2026

Louisville Cardinals vs. Kansas State Wildcats

Louisville Odds to Win the ACC: N/A

Kansas State Odds to Win the Big 12: N/A

Bahamas Bowl

TBD

Ball State Cardinals vs. James Madison Dukes

Ball State Odds to Win the MAC: N/A

James Madison Odds to Win the SBC: -1100

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.