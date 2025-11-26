2025 College Football Bowl Projections Going Into Week 14
Sportsgrid Staff
Host · Writer
The college football season is in full swing, with every team getting down to business starting last weekend. Which teams are headed for a bowl game in 2025?
Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.
LA Bowl
December 13, 2025
Boise State Broncos vs. Cincinnati Bearcats
Boise State Odds to Win the Mountain West: +750
Cincinnati Bearcats Odds to Win the Big 12: N/A
Salute to Veterans Bowl
December 16, 2025
Central Michigan Chippewas vs. Old Dominion Monarchs
Central Michigan Odds to Win the MAC: +1200
Old Dominion Odds to Win the Sun Belt: N/A
Cure Bowl
December 17, 2025
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs. San Diego State Aztecs
Western Kentucky Odds to Win the CUSA: +100
San Diego State Odds to Win the MWC: -105
68 Ventures Bowl
December 17, 2025
Troy Trojans vs. Western Michigan Broncos
Troy Odds to Win the SBC: +2000
Western Michigan Odds to Win the MAC: +200
Myrtle Beach Bowl
December 19, 2025
Buffalo Bulls vs. Arkansas State Red Wolves
Buffalo Odds to Win the MAC: +2500
Arkansas State Odds to Win the SBC: +8000
Gasparilla Bowl
December 19, 2025
Tulane Green Wave vs. California Golden Bears
Tulane Odds to win the AAC: +210
California Odds to win the ACC: N/A
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
December 22, 2025
Utah State Aggies vs. Ohio Bobcats
Utah State Odds to Win the MWC: N/A
Ohio Bobcats Odds to Win the MAC: +950
Boca Raton Bowl
December 23, 2025
Marshall Thundering Herd vs. Temple Owls
Marshall Thundering Herd Odds to Win the SBC: N/A
Temple Odds to Win the AAC: N/A
New Orleans Bowl
December 23, 2025
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
Coastal Carolina Odds to Win the SBC: N/A
Louisiana Tech Odds to Win the CUSA: N/A
Frisco Bowl
December 23, 2025
Rice Owls vs. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors
Rice Odds to Win the AAC: N/A
Hawaii Odds to Win the MWC: +650
Hawaii Bowl
December 24, 2025
South Florida Bulls vs. Kennesaw State Owls
South Florida Odds to Win the AAC: +1400
Kennesaw State Odds to Win the CUSA: +200
Rate Bowl
December 26, 2025
Northwestern Wildcats vs. Arizona Wildcats
Northwestern Odds to Win the Big Ten: N/A
Arizona Odds to Win the Big 12: +30000
GameAbove Sports Bowl
December 26, 2025
USC Trojans vs. Miami (OH) RedHawks
USC Odds to Win the Big Ten: N/A
Miami (OH) Odds to Win the MAC: +430
First Responder Bowl
December 26, 2025
Virginia Cavaliers vs. Iowa State Cyclones
Virginia Odds to Win the ACC: +175
Iowa State Odds to Win the Big 12: N/A
Military Bowl
December 27, 2025
Army Black Knights vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Army Odds to Win the AAC: N/A
Wake Forest Odds to Win the ACC: N/A
Pinstripe Bowl
December 27, 2025
Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Clemson Tigers
Iowa Odds to Win the Big Ten: N/A
Clemson Odds to Win the ACC: N/A
Fenway Bowl
December 27, 2025
North Carolina State Wolfpack vs. East Carolina Pirates
North Carolina State Odds to Win the ACC: N/A
East Carolina Odds to Win the AAC: +1200
Pop-Tarts Bowl
December 27, 2025
Kansas Jayhawks vs. Florida State Seminoles
Kansas Odds to Win the Big 12: N/A
Florida State Odds to Win the ACC: N/A
Arizona Bowl
December 27, 2025
Fresno State Bulldogs vs. Toledo Rockets
Fresno State Odds to Win the MWC: +1600
Toledo Odds to Win the MAC: +140
New Mexico Bowl
December 27, 2025
UNLV Rebels vs. FIU Panthers
UNLV Odds to Win the MWC: +450
FIU Panthers Odds to Win the CUSA: N/A
Gator Bowl
December 27, 2025
Missouri Tigers vs. Pittsburgh Panthers
Missouri Odds to Win the SEC: N/A
Pittsburgh Odds to Win the ACC: +1000
Texas Bowl
December 27, 2025
Houston Cougars vs. Auburn Tigers
Houston Odds to Win the Big 12: +20000
Auburn Tigers Odds to Win the SEC: N/A
Birmingham Bowl
December 29, 2025
Texas Longhorns vs. SMU Mustangs
Texas Odds to Win the SEC: N/A
SMU Odds to Win the ACC: +310
Independence Bowl
December 30, 2025
Jacksonville State Gamecocks vs. TCU Horned Frogs
Jacksonville State Odds to Win the CUSA: +240
TCU Odds to Win the Big 12: N/A
Music City Bowl
December 30, 2025
Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs
Nebraska Odds to Win the Big Ten: N/A
Mississippi State Odds to Win the SEC: N/A
ReliaQuest Bowl
December 31, 2025
Illinois Fighting Illini vs Vanderbilt Commodores
Illinois Odds to Win the Big Ten: N/A
Vanderbilt Odds to Win the SEC: N/A
Alamo Bowl
January 2, 2026
Baylor Bears vs Washington State Cougars
Baylor Odds to Win the Big 12: N/A
Sun Bowl
December 31, 2025
Michigan Wolverines vs. Duke Blue Devils
Michigan Odds to Win the Big Ten: +3300
Duke Odds to Win the ACC: +1000
Citrus Bowl
December 31, 2025
Washington Huskies vs. Tennessee Volunteers
Washington Odds to Win the Big Ten: N/A
Tennessee Odds to Win the SEC: N/A
Las Vegas Bowl
December 31, 2025
LSU Tigers vs. Penn State Nittany Lions
LSU Odds to Win the SEC: N/A
Penn State Odds to Win the Big Ten: N/A
Armed Forces Bowl
January 2, 2025
Navy Midshipmen vs. Utah Utes
Navy Odds to Win the AAC: +1500
Utah Odds to Win the Big 12: +1200
Liberty Bowl
January 2, 2025
Kentucky Wildcats vs. Arizona State Sun Devils
Kentucky Odds to Win the SEC: N/A
Arizona State Odds to Win the Big 12: +6000
Duke’s Mayo Bowl
December 30, 2025
BYU Cougars vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
BYU Odds to Win the Big 12: +350
Georgia Tech Odds to Win the ACC: +175
Holiday Bowl
January 2, 2026
Louisville Cardinals vs. Kansas State Wildcats
Louisville Odds to Win the ACC: N/A
Kansas State Odds to Win the Big 12: N/A
Bahamas Bowl
TBD
Ball State Cardinals vs. James Madison Dukes
Ball State Odds to Win the MAC: N/A
James Madison Odds to Win the SBC: -1100
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.