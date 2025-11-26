College Football Transfer Portal: Top 15 Players Likely to Enter

As the college football season approaches the end, several big-time players have already revealed their intent to enter the transfer portal when it officially opens. Looking ahead, here’s a look at the top 15 players expected to try their hand at a fresh start this offseason.

1) S Boo Carter, Tennessee

Boo Carter committed to Tennessee as a top prospect out of high school, and now, after two seasons with the Volunteers, the former top recruit has announced his plan to enter the transfer portal when the cycle officially opens. With 25 total tackles, three pass defenses, three forced fumbles, and a sack on the season, the defensive gem is set to become the most coveted player in the portal.

Class: Sophomore | HT/WT: 5’11/200 lbs

2) IOL Tellek Lockette, Texas State

Tellek Lockette is another big-time player set to enter the transfer portal and seek a fresh start. After a strong year for Texas State, the interior offensive lineman is set to have a handful of interested teams bidding for the possibility of adding him to their offensive line.

Class: Senior | HT/WT: 6’3/327 lbs

3) RB Dylan Edwards, Kansas State

Dylan Edwards began his career at Colorado before transferring to Kansas State after his freshman season. In two seasons with the Wildcats, the running back has rushed for 749 yards and seven touchdowns. Now, he’ll become a coveted backfield option in the portal.

Class: Junior | HT/WT: 5’9/170 lbs

4) CB Ashton Stamps, LSU

Ashton Stamps spent the last three seasons at LSU, where he’s shown flashes of the potential he entered college with. The six-foot corner has the size, instincts, and versatility to be a lockdown defender, but he’ll look to prove that elsewhere following his departure from the Tigers.

Class: Junior | HT/WT: 6’0/190 lbs

5) RB Jerrick Gibson, Texas

Jerrick Gibson announced his decision to enter the transfer portal after serving yet another season buried in the Longhorns’ depth chart. The running back has shown the potential to be a dynamic offensive weapon, but looking to carve out a sizable role sooner rather than later, Gibson hits the portal.

Class: Sophomore | HT/WT: 5’10/206 lbs

6) TE Michael Smith, South Carolina

Michael Smith committed to South Carolina as a coveted prospect out of high school. Still, after struggling to carve out a consistent role on the offense, the versatile pass catcher has decided to pursue a change of scenery. Smith will likely be a top target for several contenders this offseason.

Class: Sophomore | HT/WT: 6’6/248 lbs

7) CB Dakoda Fields, Oregon

Dakoda Fields committed to Oregon as a top recruit out of high school, but after one season with the Ducks, the corner’s lack of time on the field has pushed him to enter the transfer portal. Fields hopes to prove why he was a highly ranked prospect, and there will likely be a line of teams willing to give him the opportunity to showcase that.

Class: Freshman | HT/WT: 6’2/200 lbs

8) WR Makai Jackson, Indiana

Makai Jackson transferred to Indiana last offseason following a breakout year at App State, where he reeled in 46 catches for 745 yards and five touchdowns. The playmaker hoped to prove how impactful he could be on a contender, which is essentially why he joined the Hoosiers. Nonetheless, after minimal opportunity, Jackson tries his hand in the portal again.

Class: Senior | HT/WT: 6’0/200 lbs

9) RB Damari Alston, Auburn

Damari Alston has spent the last four years at Auburn, where he’s struggled to secure a starting spot in the Tigers’ backfield. The running back is talented, but without the opportunity to show it, he’s forced to face the harsh reality that the only way to show what he’s capable of is to pursue a fresh start.

Class: Senior | HT/WT: 5’9/214 lbs

10) CB Jahlil Florence, Oregon

Jahlil Florence, another talented Oregon defender, has announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. The California native put together a career year for the Ducks, totaling 27 tackles, one pass defense, one sack, and an interception. Still, the corner hopes to use the portal to find a larger role elsewhere.

Class: Junior | HT/WT: 6’1/195 lbs

11) WR Bubba Hampton, Alabama

Bubba Hampton committed to Alabama as a top-ranked recruit, but since joining the Crimson Tide, he’s struggled to carve out a role in the team’s high-powered offense. Instead of waiting his turn to move up the depth chart, the wideout opts to hit the portal and seek an opportunity with a new squad.

Class: Freshman | HT/WT: 5’10/195 lbs

12) WR Malik Elzy, Illinois

Malik Elzy is an Illinois native who’s spent the last three years hoping to emerge in the Fighting Illini’s offense. Unfortunately, that time has yet to come, and he’s now decided to take matters into his own hands by entering the portal. As a sizable target, Elzy should have a solid market for his services.

Class: Junior | HT/WT: 6’2/215 lbs

13) QB Nicco Marchiol, West Virginia

Nicco Marchiol has spent the last four years at West Virginia, hoping to claim the starting job for the Mountaineers. However, throughout his time at WVU, he has yet to prove he’s ready to run his own offense. Hoping to use a fresh start to his advantage, Marchiol enters the portal.

Class: Junior | HT/WT: 6’2/235 lbs

14) WR Jayden Gibson, Oklahoma

Jayden Gibson joined Oklahoma as a top recruit out of high school, and for good reason. At six-foot-five, the wide receiver has the size and speed to be an absolute star, but he’s struggled to prove that in the Sooners’ offense. Following his 375-yard, five-touchdown season, Gibson should have a robust market to choose from.

Class: Junior | HT/WT: 6’5/186 lbs

15) QB Taron Dickens, Western Carolina

Taron Dickens emerged as a star at Western Carolina this season, passing for 38 touchdowns and only two interceptions. The Miami native is looking to prove he’s a top QB in the country, and following his breakout year, expect several suitors to show interest.

Class: Sophomore | HT/WT: 5’11/180 lbs

