CFP Semifinal: Miami Hurricanes vs Ole Miss Rebels | Fiesta Bowl Most Bet Anytime TDs

When the stage gets this big, anytime touchdown markets tend to condense around trust. Bettors aren’t chasing randomness in the College Football Playoff — they’re backing players with defined red-zone roles, repeatable usage, and scoring profiles that translate under pressure.

Here’s how the most bet anytime touchdown tickets at BetMGM are shaping up for the Fiesta Bowl.

Stadium: State Farm Stadium

Location: Glendale, AZ

Where to Watch: ESPN

Follow: SportsGrid App ( Download Here )

SportsGrid App ( ) Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

(10) Miami (FL) Hurricanes vs (6) Ole Miss Rebels Betting Odds

Spread: MIA -3 (-115) | MISS +3 (-105)

Total: Over 52.5 (-115) | Under (-105)

(-115) | Under (-105) Moneyline: MIA -165 | MISS +140

(10) Miami (FL) Hurricanes vs (6) Ole Miss Rebels Kalshi Odds

Chance: MIA 60% | MISS 40%

MIA 60% | MISS 40% Spread: MIA -3.5 Yes 47¢ | No 54¢

-3.5 Yes 47¢ | No 54¢ Total: Over 51.5 Yes 53¢ | No 48¢

Trinidad Chambliss Anytime TD (+210)

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss continues to draw interest despite a difficult matchup. Chambliss has rushed for 520 yards, averaging 37.1 yards per game.

More importantly for this market, he’s found the end zone eight times, scoring in five different games. That said, Miami’s defense presents a real obstacle. The Hurricanes rank seventh nationally in rushing touchdowns allowed, giving up just nine on the season. At plus money, bettors are clearly banking on Chambliss’ situational usage rather than volume dominance.

Malachi Toney Anytime TD (+100)

Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney has been one of the most consistent scoring threats on the field all season. He finished fourth nationally with 94 receptions, topped 1,000 receiving yards, and averaged 72 yards per game.

Toney accounted for nine total touchdowns — eight receiving and one rushing — and has scored in seven games, including four of his last five. Ole Miss ranks 29th nationally in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up 15 through the air, making this a spot where Miami’s passing attack could strike even if yardage comes at a premium.

Kewan Lacy Anytime TD (-210)

It’s no surprise that Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy sits near the top of the board. Lacy finished third nationally in rushing yards with 1,464, averaged 104.6 yards per game, and was second in the country with 23 rushing touchdowns.

He’s scored in 13 of 14 games, including each of his last eight, piling up 15 touchdowns during that stretch alone. Even against a Miami defense that ranks fifth against the run and 10th in scrimmage yards allowed, bettors are trusting role certainty over matchup resistance. When Ole Miss gets near the goal line, Lacy is the plan.

Mark Fletcher Jr. Anytime TD (-210)

Miami running back Mark Fletcher has quietly become one of the Hurricanes’ most reliable finishers. He’s totaled 947 rushing yards, averages 78.9 yards per game, and has crossed the goal line 12 times — 10 rushing, two receiving.

Fletcher has scored in eight games, and the matchup sets up favorably. Ole Miss’ defense ranks 65th nationally against the run, allowing 146.1 rushing yards per game, which keeps Fletcher firmly in play as Miami looks to balance its offense in a high-stakes environment.

Carson Beck Anytime TD (+700)

This is the long shot that’s catching curiosity-driven tickets. Miami quarterback Carson Beck finished 18th nationally in passing yards with 3,313, but he’s not known for production with his legs.

Beck has just one rushing touchdown this season, making this a true outlier bet. Still, Ole Miss ranks 41st in scrimmage yards allowed, and CFP games have a way of producing unscripted moments — especially near the goal line. At +700, bettors are chasing situational upside rather than historical trend.

Matriculate down the field with SportsGrid’s FREE Top College Football Picks and College Football Player Prop Picks every week!

The anytime touchdown market for the Fiesta Bowl CFP Semifinal reflects confidence over creativity. Bettors are anchoring on high-usage backs, proven red-zone weapons, and a long shot built on moment-based variance. In games where possessions are magnified, familiarity often wins — and the ticket counts reflect that reality.