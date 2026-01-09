Predicting Where College Football’s Top 40 Transfer Portal Players Will Land

Forecasting landing spots for the top 40 transfer-portal stars as teams hunt immediate impact, plug roster holes, and reshape their 2025 contenders for 2025 now.

1) WR Cam Coleman, Auburn

Cam Coleman immediately becomes the top player in the transfer portal after making his intent to split from Auburn clear. The former five-star has totaled 1,306 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns in two seasons with the Tigers, proving to be one of the lone bright spots for the struggling SEC squad. Coleman will have several contenders interested in his services, and with a robust market to choose from, expect the talented wideout to land a top NIL deal.

Prediction: Texas

2) EDGE Chaz Coleman, Penn State

Chaz Coleman adds his name to the transfer portal after spending this past year as a true freshman at Penn State. The six-foot-four pass rusher racked up eight total tackles, one sack, a pass defense, and a forced fumble in a limited role with the Nittany Lions. Coleman will have an abundance of suitors, with several contenders willing to make a big push for his services.

Prediction: Ohio State

3) QB Sam Leavitt, Arizona State

Sam Leavitt becomes arguably the top prospect in the transfer portal after announcing his decision to depart from Arizona State one season after leading the Sun Devils to a Big 12 Championship. In two seasons at ASU, Leavitt has totaled 44 touchdowns and only three interceptions, proving to be one of the best quarterbacks in the nation. Expect Leavitt to have an abundance of top contenders pursuing him with the chance to land a major NIL deal in the portal.

Prediction: LSU

4) OT Jacarrius Peak, NC State

Jaccarius Peak became not only one of the top offensive linemen in the transfer portal, but one of the top players available in the nation. The versatile lineman has emerged as a star at NC State, and he’ll be a significant priority for several contending teams. Expect Peak to earn a solid payday on the market.

Prediction: LSU

5) EDGE Damon Wilson II, Missouri

Damon Wilson II originally committed to George as a five-star recruit out of high school, where he struggled to carve out a consistent role in the Bulldogs’ stacked defense. Hoping a fresh start would allow him to prove how impactful he could be, the pass rusher transferred to Missouri ahead of the 2025 season. Using his lone season with the Tigers to boast career-highs across the board, including nine sacks on the season, Wilson finds himself back in the transfer portal with a chance to land on a contender.

Prediction: Ohio State

6) EDGE John Henry Daley, Utah

John Henry Daley becomes arguably the best edge rusher on the market after announcing his decision to enter the transfer portal following a career year at Utah, where he totaled 48 tackles, 11.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a pass defense. The Utah native began his career at BYU and, after three seasons suiting up in his home state, Daley entered the transfer portal following the departure of former head coach Kyle Whittingham.

Prediction: Michigan

7) QB Dylan Raiola, Nebraska

Dylan Raiola’s decision to enter the transfer portal comes just weeks after Nebraska fired offensive line coach Donovan Raiola, who is also the star quarterback’s uncle. The writing was on the wall for the former five-star to depart from the program following the move, especially when factoring in the back-to-back lackluster seasons for the Cornhuskers through Raiola’s first two years. The dynamic quarterback will have several suitors as he’s a marquee name on the market.

Prediction: Miami

8) S Koi Perich, Minnesota

Koi Perich announced his decision to enter the transfer portal and immediately became one of the top defenders available. After a monster season at Minnesota, totaling 82 tackles, two pass defenses, one sack, a forced fumble, and an interception, Perich will garner plenty of interest from teams looking to bolster their secondary. The defender has yet to rule out a return to the Golden Gophers, but in a world of NIL, Perich is testing his market.

Prediction: Texas

9) QB DJ Lagway, Florida

DJ Lagway becomes a significant addition to the transfer portal after announcing his intent to seek a fresh start following yet another underwhelming season at Florida. The former five-star recruit seemed committed to the Gators, even after the departure of head coach Billy Napier, but clearly, plans have changed following the team’s season. Now, the Texas native is among the top players available and will be a considerable priority target for several contending programs.

Prediction: Baylor

10) OT Lance Heard, Tennessee

Lance Heard enters the transfer portal, adding his name near the top of the list of talented offensive linemen in the transfer portal. After departing from Tennessee, the offensive tackle will quickly gain traction on the open market, especially as teams continue to treat the trenches as a premium position.

Prediction: Kentucky

11) S Boo Carter, Tennessee

Boo Carter committed to Tennessee as a top prospect out of high school, and now, after two seasons with the Volunteers, the former top recruit has announced his plan to enter the transfer portal when the cycle officially opens. With 25 total tackles, three pass defenses, three forced fumbles, and a sack on the season, the defensive gem is set to become the most coveted player in the portal.

Prediction: Georgia

12) LB Rasheem Biles, Pittsburgh

Rasheem Biles enters the transfer portal after proving to be one of the best defenders in the entire ACC conference over the last two seasons. The versatile linebacker put together a monster season at Pittsburgh in 2025, totaling 100 tackles, 4.5 sacks, four pass defenses, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles as a leader in the Panthers defense. Biles immediately becomes one of the top available defenders and will likely have several contenders in pursuit of him in the portal.

Prediction: Ohio State

13) EDGE Jayden Woods, Florida

Jayden Woods committed to Florida as a top recruit out of high school. The edge rusher took no time to make an impact on the field, racking up 27 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, one interception, a pass defense, and a forced fumble during his freshman season with the Gators. Now, with the head coaching change in Gainesville, the defender hits the portal, where he’ll become a top target for several teams.

Prediction: Missouri

14) DL Mandrell Desir, Florida State

Mandrell Desir becomes one of the top available defenders in the transfer portal after announcing his decision to depart from Florida State. In his lone season with the Seminoles, the six-foot-four defensive lineman totaled 30 tackles, 6.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and a pass defense. Desir will be a priority target, and that’s because he’ll be an immediate impact player wherever he lands. Nonetheless, the Seminoles have begun efforts to retain the talented defender and keep him in Tallahassee.

15) LB Wendell Gregory, Oklahoma State

Wendell Gregory enters the portal after impressing during his time with the Oklahoma State Cowboys this past season. The versatile linebacker showcased his pass-rushing ability, totaling 12 tackles for loss and four sacks throughout his 2025 campaign. Now, he heads to the portal.

Prediction: Texas Tech

16) WR Quincy Porter, Ohio State

Quincy Porter committed to Ohio State as a five-star recruit out of high school, hoping to become the next explosive wideout for the Buckeyes to develop. However, after the departure of wide receivers coach Brian Hartline, the dynamic receiver chose what’s best for him and his future by entering the transfer portal. Porter will immediately become a coveted target in the portal, but a reunion with Hartline at South Florida can’t be ruled out.

Prediction: South Florida

17) QB Demond Williams Jr., Washington

Demond Williams Jr. becomes one of the most interesting stories in the transfer portal after announcing his decision to leave Washington less than a week after signing a contract to return for the 2026 season. Following a breakout season, totaling 31 touchdowns (25 passing, six rushing) and only eight interceptions, the Huskies were set to make the dual-threat QB one of the highest-paid players in the nation. Now, Washington is prepared to take legal action in hopes of ensuring Williams plays on his contract, while the QB has his mind set on a major payday to leave the Huskies.

Prediction: Miami

18) OT Andrew Sprague, Michigan

Andrew Sprague initially committed to Michigan as a top recruit out of high school. The offensive lineman has proven to be a reliable force in the trenches, but following the changes at head coach, the lineman has decided a fresh start would be best for him and his development. Expect Sprague to find a new home quickly in the transfer portal.

Prediction: Missouri

19) QB Deuce Knight, Auburn

Deuce Knight adds his name to the list of former five-star recruits set to enter the transfer portal following the head coaching change at Auburn. Knight served as a backup quarterback for the majority of the season, totaling 25 pass attempts, completing 17 for 259 yards and two touchdowns. In addition, the Mississippi native racked up 178 rushing yards and four touchdowns, proving his versatility as a dual-threat QB in his limited role. Expect Knight to draw plenty of interest on the open market with several contending teams looking to land the former top recruit.

Prediction: Ole Miss

20) EDGE Darryll Desir, Florida State

Darryll Desir, the brother of Mandrell Desir, also announced his decision to enter the transfer portal following one season at Florida State. In his lone season with the Seminoles, the Florida native totaled 23 tackles and a sack. Between his size, potential, and years of eligibility remaining, Desir will be a top target for teams looking to bolster their pass rush. However, FSU’s recent efforts to retain the twins could keep them in Tallahassee.

Prediction: Florida State

21) WR DeAndre Moore, Texas

DeAndre Moore enters the transfer portal, becoming one of the top wideouts available on the market after his second season at Texas. Coming off a career-year reeling in 38 receptions for 532 receiving yards and four touchdowns, the six-foot pass catcher will have an abundance of suitors willing to hand Moore a sizable role and lucrative NIL deal in the transfer portal.

Prediction: Kentucky

22) RB Peyton Lewis, Tennessee

Peyton Lewis committed initially to Tennessee as a top-five running back recruit out of high school. In two seasons with the Volunteers, the six-foot-one playmaker has shown flashes of his high upside and has proven to be a red-zone weapon, rushing for seven touchdowns in his limited carries. Still, with only 629 rushing yards through two years in Knoxville, Lewis has announced his decision to enter the portal, where he’ll immediately become one of the top running backs on the market.

Prediction: Virginia Tech

23) EDGE Steven Soles, Kentucky

Steven Soles committed to Kentucky as a highly touted recruit out of high school, but in two seasons with the Wildcats, the versatile edge rusher has yet to carve out a sizable role in the team’s defense. Still, racking up 3.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in a limited role is exactly why teams will jump at the opportunity to add the versatile defensive lineman in the transfer portal. That said, keep an eye on Soles moving forward.

Prediction: Vanderbilt

24) EDGE Javion Hilson, Missouri

Javion Hilson committed to Missouri as a highly touted recruit with high expectations. Following a lackluster freshman season with the Tigers, the six-foot-four edge rusher has announced his decision to enter the transfer portal, where he’ll immediately be a coveted player for several teams looking to improve their pass rush. Keep an eye on Hilson to find a home quickly when the portal window officially opens.

Prediction: Florida State

25) RB Cam Edwards, UConn

Cam Edwards immediately becomes a top running back option in the transfer portal after a monster season at UCon,n rushing for 1,132 yards and 14 touchdowns. The Connecticut native looks to use his breakout campaign to boost his chances of joining a contender in the transfer portal, and based on his ability to be a dynamic offensive weapon, several teams will be more than willing to add him to their offense ahead of the 2026 season.

Prediction: North Carolina

26) LB Khmori House, North Carolina

Khmori House transferred to North Carolina after his freshman season at Washington. Using a change of scenery to his advantage, the linebacker put together a career year, totaling 79 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, an interception, and one pass defense. Hoping to use his breakout season to his advantage, House enters the portal looking to join a contending program.

Prediction: Texas

27) RB Dylan Edwards, Kansas State

Dylan Edwards began his career at Colorado before transferring to Kansas State after his freshman season. In two seasons with the Wildcats, the running back has rushed for 749 yards and seven touchdowns. Now, he’ll become a coveted backfield option in the portal.

Prediction: Notre Dame

28) RB Makhi Frazier, Michigan State

Makhi Frazier adds his name to the list of outgoing players set to depart from Michigan State this coming offseason. The dynamic running back rushed for 116 carries and 520 yards this past season, while averaging 4.5 yards per carry. Expect Frazier to be a top target for several contenders.

Prediction: Texas A&M

29) WR Malcolm Simmons, Auburn

Malcolm Simmons initially committed to Auburn out of high school as a top recruit. In two seasons with the Tigers, the Alabama native has racked up 908 receiving yards and five touchdowns, showing flashes of his ability to be a dynamic offensive weapon. Looking for a fresh start that allows him to find a sizable role in a new system, Simmons heads to the portal.

Prediction: Alabama

30) WR Perry Thompson, Auburn

Perry Thompson committed to Auburn as a top recruit out of high school, but after two lackluster seasons to start his tenure with the Tigers, the wideout has announced his intent to enter the transfer portal. Looking to prove how impactful he can be in the right offensive system, Thompson will be another SEC product prioritizing fit and opportunity over money.

Prediction: Missouri

31) S Edwin Joseph, Florida State

Edwin Joseph has spent the last three seasons at Florida State, where he’s quietly developed into a reliable impact player for the Seminoles. The Florida native has his sights on competing for a championship, and following yet another lackluster year for FSU, Joseph will attempt to do that elsewhere.

Prediction: Miami

32) CB Mister Clark, FIU

Mister Clark proved to be a reliable secondary defender this past year at FIU, where he racked up 59 total tackles, 13 pass defenses, three interceptions, and a forced fumble. The corner is expected to enter the transfer portal and will likely have several contending programs aggressively pursuing him.

Prediction: Miami

33) RB CJ Baxter, Texas

CJ Baxter’s decision to enter the transfer portal puts him among the top offensive weapons available in the portal. The Florida native put together a strong freshman season at Texas, but after an underwhelming sophomore campaign with the Longhorns, Baxter is set to seek an opportunity elsewhere.

Prediction: Georgia

34) CB Noah King, Colorado

Noah King initially committed to Kansas State out of high school before transferring to Colorado before ever playing a snap for the Wildcats. Hoping he could land an immediate role in the Buffaloes’ secondary. The corner quickly found out that the grass isn’t always greener. Now, he finds himself back in the transfer portal looking for the chance to prove why he was recruited as a top prospect.

Prediction: Kansas State

35) OT Grant Seagren, Oklahoma State

Grant Seagren joins the list of talented players expected to enter the transfer portal. The Oklahoma State product has the size to be an anchor on the offensive line in the proper role, and as he looks to find the best fit for him outside of Oklahoma State, he’ll likely have a handful of options to choose from.

Prediction: Oklahoma State

36) CB Jeremiah Cooper, Iowa State

Jeremiah Cooper spent the last four seasons at Iowa State, where he’s shown flashes of how impactful and reliable he can be in the secondary. The defender has shown great instincts, and with his size, he can cover a variety of different receivers. Expect Cooper to have several suitors in the transfer portal.

Prediction: Penn State

37) QB Ethan Grunkemeyer, Penn State

Ethan Grunkemeyer committed to Penn State as a four-star recruit out of high school. He was unexpectedly thrown into the starting lineup following a mid-season injury to starting quarterback Drew Allar. After taking some time to adjust, Grunkemeyer finished the season leading the Nittany Lions on a four-game winning streak, while tossing for 1,339 passing yards, eight touchdowns, and only four interceptions along the way. Now, he hits the portal looking for the chance to find the right fit for him moving forward.

Prediction: Virginia Tech

38) LT Xavier Chaplin, Auburn

Xavier Chaplin enters the transfer portal after serving as the starting left tackle at Auburn this past year. The offensive lineman is a solid run protector who can hold his own in pass protection, which alone should bode well for his market in the transfer portal. Expect Chaplin to find a new team quickly.

Prediction: South Carolina

39) RB Brendon Haygood, Missouri

Brendon Haygood committed initially to Missouri as a top recruit out of high school. Still, after struggling to find a sizable role as a freshman, the shifty running back has opted to enter the transfer portal. With several years of eligibility remaining and the talent to be a premier backfield option, Haygood will have several suitors to choose from.

Prediction: Kansas State

40) DL Antonio Coleman, Auburn

Antonio Coleman committed to Auburn as a highly recruited prospect out of high school. After struggling to find the field throughout his freshman season with the Tigers, the defensive lineman has decided to use the coaching change as an excuse to hit the portal and seek a sizable role elsewhere.

Prediction: Missouri

