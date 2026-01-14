Transfer Portal Watch: Predicting the Next Teams for the Top 30 Players

Forecasting landing spots for the top 30 transfer-portal stars as teams hunt immediate impact, plug roster holes, and reshape their 2025 contenders for 2025 now.

1) EDGE Damon Wilson II, Missouri

Damon Wilson II originally committed to George as a five-star recruit out of high school, where he struggled to carve out a consistent role in the Bulldogs’ stacked defense. Hoping a fresh start would allow him to prove how impactful he could be, the pass rusher transferred to Missouri ahead of the 2025 season. Using his lone season with the Tigers to boast career-highs across the board, including nine sacks on the season, Wilson finds himself back in the transfer portal with a chance to land on a contender.

Prediction: LSU

2) S Koi Perich, Minnesota

Koi Perich announced his decision to enter the transfer portal and immediately became one of the top defenders available. After a monster season at Minnesota, totaling 82 tackles, two pass defenses, one sack, a forced fumble, and an interception, Perich will garner plenty of interest from teams looking to bolster their secondary. The defender has yet to rule out a return to the Golden Gophers, but in a world of NIL, Perich is testing his market.

Prediction: Oregon

3) DL Mandrell Desir, Florida State

Mandrell Desir becomes one of the top available defenders in the transfer portal after announcing his decision to depart from Florida State. In his lone season with the Seminoles, the six-foot-four defensive lineman totaled 30 tackles, 6.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and a pass defense. Desir will be a priority target, and that’s because he’ll be an immediate impact player wherever he lands. Nonetheless, the Seminoles have begun efforts to retain the talented defender and keep him in Tallahassee.

Prediction: LSU

4) QB Husan Longstreet, USC

Husan Longstreet committed to USC as a highly touted five-star recruit out of high school. The dual-threat QB was expected to emerge as a star for the Trojans, but after the return of Jayden Maiava, the quarterback has opted to continue his development elsewhere. After entering the portal, Longstreet is expected to be pursued by several top programs.

Prediction: Miami

5) RB Justice Haynes, Michigan

Justice Haynes finds himself as a late entry to the transfer portal, but he’ll easily become one of the most coveted players available after a breakout season at Michigan. Totaling 857 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns as a focal point of the Wolverines’ offense, Haynes proved just how explosive he can be with the ball in his hands. Now, after the turnover at head coach, the Georgia native finds himself back in the portal seeking yet another fresh start.

Prediction: Georgia Tech

6) LB Wendell Gregory, Oklahoma State

Wendell Gregory enters the portal after impressing during his time with the Oklahoma State Cowboys this past season. The versatile linebacker showcased his pass-rushing ability, totaling 12 tackles for loss and four sacks throughout his 2025 campaign. Now, he heads to the portal.

Prediction: Texas Tech

7) EDGE Darryll Desir, Florida State

Darryll Desir, the brother of Mandrell Desir, also announced his decision to enter the transfer portal following one season at Florida State. In his lone season with the Seminoles, the Florida native totaled 23 tackles and a sack. Between his size, potential, and years of eligibility remaining, Desir will be a top target for teams looking to bolster their pass rush. However, FSU’s recent efforts to retain the twins could keep them in Tallahassee.

Prediction: LSU

8) DL James Smith, Alabama

James Smith has spent the last three seasons at Alabama, where he committed as a top prospect in the 2023 class. Following a career year, totaling 26 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and a pass defense, the defensive lineman will have plenty of interest as teams look to bolster their defensive line.

Prediction: Ohio State

9) S Boo Carter, Tennessee

Boo Carter committed to Tennessee as a top prospect out of high school, and now, after two seasons with the Volunteers, the former top recruit has announced his plan to enter the transfer portal when the cycle officially opens. With 25 total tackles, three pass defenses, three forced fumbles, and a sack on the season, the defensive gem is set to become the most coveted player in the portal.

Prediction: Georgia

10) CB Shawn Lee Jr., Pittsburgh

Shawn Lee Jr. enters the transfer portal following a breakout freshman season at Pittsburgh, where he totaled 31 tackles, four pass defenses, and an interception. The Pennsylvania native proved to be a reliable playmaker in the secondary, which is precisely why he’ll find a new home rather quickly in the portal.

Prediction: Penn State

11) DL Jarquez Carter, Ohio State

Jarquez Carter committed to Ohio State as a highly touted recruit out of high school. The defensive lineman enters the portal after struggling to carve out a sizable role on the Buckeyes. Expect several teams to be in the market for Carter, who can immediately make an impact wherever he lands.

Prediction: Florida State

12) WR DeAndre Moore, Texas

DeAndre Moore enters the transfer portal, becoming one of the top wideouts available on the market after his second season at Texas. Coming off a career-year reeling in 38 receptions for 532 receiving yards and four touchdowns, the six-foot pass catcher will have an abundance of suitors willing to hand Moore a sizable role and lucrative NIL deal in the transfer portal.

Prediction: Kentucky

13) DL Francis Brewu, Pittsburgh

Francis Brewu adds his name to the transfer portal following an impressive season at Pittsburgh, totaling 36 tackles, one sack, and a forced fumble. The Ohio native has the skill set to be a force on nearly any defensive line in the country, and because of that, he’ll be a coveted portal target for several teams.

Prediction: Notre Dame

14) CB Smith Snowden, Utah

Smith Snowden entered the 2025 season as a top corner in the nation following an impressive 2024 campaign. Although the versatile corner didn’t take a step forward in 2025, the Utah native still proved to be a reliable player in coverage for the Utes’ secondary. Following the change at head coach, Snowden enters the portal, where he’ll have plenty of suitors to choose from.

Prediction: Michigan

15) QB Ethan Grunkmeyer, Penn State

Ethan Grunkemeyer committed to Penn State as a four-star recruit out of high school. He was unexpectedly thrown into the starting lineup following a mid-season injury to starting quarterback Drew Allar. After taking some time to adjust, Grunkemeyer finished the season leading the Nittany Lions on a four-game winning streak, while tossing for 1,339 passing yards, eight touchdowns, and only four interceptions along the way. Now, he hits the portal looking for the chance to find the right fit for him moving forward.

Prediction: Virginia Tech

16) LB Qua Russaw, Alabama

Qua Russaw enters the transfer portal after two seasons at Alabama, where he’s seen his role shrink in the Crimson Tide’s defense. The Alabama native has the talent to be a premier defender on nearly any defense, and he’ll enter the portal looking to prove that.

Prediction: Ohio State

17) S Brandyn Hillman, Michigan

Brandyn Hillman committed initially to Michigan as a top recruit out of high school, where he spent the last three seasons developing into a reliable playmaker in the Wolverines’ secondary. Following a breakout year totaling 49 tackles, three pass defenses, a forced fumble, and an interception, Hillman earned All-Big Ten honors. After entering his name, Hillman will have several teams interested in his services on the open market.

Prediction: LSU

18) CB Warren Roberson, Texas

Warren Roberson spent the last two seasons at Texas after committing to the Longhorns as a highly recruited prospect out of high school. In his sophomore season, the Texas native totaled 19 tackles and two pass defenses, filtering in and out of the team’s rotation. Looking for a more consistent role on a top program, Roberson enters the portal seeking a fresh start.

Prediction: Texas Tech

19) EDGE Steven Soles, Kentucky

Steven Soles committed to Kentucky as a highly touted recruit out of high school, but in two seasons with the Wildcats, the versatile edge rusher has yet to carve out a sizable role in the team’s defense. Still, racking up 3.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in a limited role is exactly why teams will jump at the opportunity to add the versatile defensive lineman in the transfer portal. That said, keep an eye on Soles moving forward.

Prediction: Vanderbilt

20) EDGE Javion Hilson, Missouri

Javion Hilson committed to Missouri as a highly touted recruit with high expectations. Following a lackluster freshman season with the Tigers, the six-foot-four edge rusher has announced his decision to enter the transfer portal, where he’ll immediately be a coveted player for several teams looking to improve their pass rush. Keep an eye on Hilson to find a home quickly when the portal window officially opens.

Prediction: Florida State

21) RB Cam Edwards, UConn

Cam Edwards immediately becomes a top running back option in the transfer portal after a monster season at UCon,n rushing for 1,132 yards and 14 touchdowns. The Connecticut native looks to use his breakout campaign to boost his chances of joining a contender in the transfer portal, and based on his ability to be a dynamic offensive weapon, several teams will be more than willing to add him to their offense ahead of the 2026 season.

Prediction: North Carolina

22) RB Dylan Edwards, Kansas State

Dylan Edwards began his career at Colorado before transferring to Kansas State after his freshman season. In two seasons with the Wildcats, the running back has rushed for 749 yards and seven touchdowns. Now, he’ll become a coveted backfield option in the portal.

Prediction: Notre Dame

23) RB Makhi Frazier, Michigan State

Makhi Frazier adds his name to the list of outgoing players set to depart from Michigan State this coming offseason. The dynamic running back rushed for 116 carries and 520 yards this past season, while averaging 4.5 yards per carry. Expect Frazier to be a top target for several contenders.

Prediction: Texas A&M

24) WR Malcolm Simmons, Auburn

Malcolm Simmons initially committed to Auburn out of high school as a top recruit. In two seasons with the Tigers, the Alabama native has racked up 908 receiving yards and five touchdowns, showing flashes of his ability to be a dynamic offensive weapon. Looking for a fresh start that allows him to find a sizable role in a new system, Simmons heads to the portal.

Prediction: Alabama

25) WR Perry Thompson, Auburn

Perry Thompson committed to Auburn as a top recruit out of high school, but after two lackluster seasons to start his tenure with the Tigers, the wideout has announced his intent to enter the transfer portal. Looking to prove how impactful he can be in the right offensive system, Thompson will be another SEC product prioritizing fit and opportunity over money.

Prediction: Missouri

26) CB Mister Clark, FIU

Mister Clark proved to be a reliable secondary defender this past year at FIU, where he racked up 59 total tackles, 13 pass defenses, three interceptions, and a forced fumble. The corner is expected to enter the transfer portal and will likely have several contending programs aggressively pursuing him.

Prediction: Miami

27) CB Noah King, Colorado

Noah King initially committed to Kansas State out of high school before transferring to Colorado before ever playing a snap for the Wildcats. Hoping he could land an immediate role in the Buffaloes’ secondary. The corner quickly found out that the grass isn’t always greener. Now, he finds himself back in the transfer portal looking for the chance to prove why he was recruited as a top prospect.

Prediction: Kansas State

28) OT Grant Seagren, Oklahoma State

Grant Seagren joins the list of talented players expected to enter the transfer portal. The Oklahoma State product has the size to be an anchor on the offensive line in the proper role, and as he looks to find the best fit for him outside of Oklahoma State, he’ll likely have a handful of options to choose from.

Prediction: Oklahoma State

29) RB Brendon Haygood, Missouri

Brendon Haygood committed initially to Missouri as a top recruit out of high school. Still, after struggling to find a sizable role as a freshman, the shifty running back has opted to enter the transfer portal. With several years of eligibility remaining and the talent to be a premier backfield option, Haygood will have several suitors to choose from.

Prediction: Kansas State

30) DL Antonio Coleman, Auburn

Antonio Coleman committed to Auburn as a highly recruited prospect out of high school. After struggling to find the field throughout his freshman season with the Tigers, the defensive lineman has decided to use the coaching change as an excuse to hit the portal and seek a sizable role elsewhere.

Prediction: Missouri

