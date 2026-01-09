Peach Bowl Most Bet Player Props | CFP Semi: Oregon Ducks vs. Indiana Hoosiers

Playoff prop markets don’t lie. By the time the College Football Playoff semifinals roll around, bettors aren’t guessing — they’re reacting to usage, matchup pressure, and how teams are most likely to survive four quarters against elite competition.

The Peach Bowl between the Oregon Ducks and Indiana Hoosiers has drawn heavy action across both sides of the ball, with bettors targeting efficiency-based overs and defensive-driven unders. Here’s how the most bet props by ticket count at BetMGM are shaping up.

Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mercedes-Benz Stadium Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Where to Watch: ESPN

ESPN Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Indiana Hoosiers vs. Oregon Ducks Betting Odds

Spread: Indiana Hoosiers -3.5 (-115)

Indiana Hoosiers -3.5 (-115) Total: 48.5 (-110 O/U)

48.5 (-110 O/U) Moneyline: Indiana -184 | Oregon +154

Indiana Hoosiers vs. Oregon Ducks Kalshi Odds

Chance: Indiana 62% | Oregon 38%

Indiana 62% | Oregon 38% Spread: Indiana -3.5 Yes (51¢) | No (51¢)

Indiana -3.5 Yes (51¢) | No (51¢) Total: Over 49.5 points – Yes (50¢) | No (50¢)

Indiana Hoosiers vs. Oregon Ducks Kalshi Prop Combos

Indiana Wins & Over 46.5 points: 34% (Yes 34¢ | No 67¢)

34% (Yes 34¢ | No 67¢) Indiana Wins & Under 46.5 points: 30% (Yes 30¢ | No 71¢)

30% (Yes 30¢ | No 71¢) Oregon Wins & Over 46.5 points: 20% (Yes 20¢ | No 80¢)

20% (Yes 20¢ | No 80¢) Oregon Wins & Under 46.5 points: 18% (Yes 18¢ | No 84¢)

1) Charlie Becker Over 43.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

Indiana wide receiver Charlie Becker has quietly become one of the Hoosiers’ most explosive pass-catching options. Becker has 28 receptions for 566 yards, averaging 56.6 yards per game, and has gone over this number in five of 10 games this season.

More importantly, he’s cleared this line in five of his last six games, averaging 91 yards per game in those overs. Oregon’s defense ranks fourth nationally against the pass, allowing just 156.6 passing yards per game, but Becker’s role leans toward chunk-play efficiency rather than volume. Bettors are trusting form over matchup here.

2) Noah Whittington Under 58.5 Rushing Yards (-115)

Oregon running back Noah Whittington enters this matchup with strong season-long efficiency but has recently regressed. He’s totaled 829 rushing yards on 129 carries, averaging 6.4 yards per attempt, yet has gone under this number in five of 12 games, including each of his last three. The talented RB was held to just 27 yards on five carries against the Hoosiers this season.

Indiana’s defense ranks second nationally against the run, allowing just 73.7 rushing yards per game, and has consistently forced opponents to abandon balanced game plans. This under reflects a belief that Whittington’s touches will be limited by game script and defensive resistance rather than individual performance.

3) Roman Hemby Over 59.5 Rushing Yards (-115)

Indiana running back Roman Hemby has been one of the most dependable volume backs in the postseason field. He’s rushed for 1,007 yards on 194 carries, averaging 71.9 yards per game, and has gone over this total in nine of 14 contests. One of those performances came against Oregon, where Hemby ran for 70 yards and two scores against the Ducks in early October.

Oregon’s run defense ranks 19th nationally, allowing 110.8 rushing yards per game, leaving room for methodical production. Bettors backing this over are expecting Indiana to lean on Hemby early to manage tempo and keep Oregon’s offense off the field.

4) Fernando Mendoza Over 208.5 Passing Yards (-115)

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza has been one of the most productive passers in the country, ranking 24th nationally with 3,172 passing yards while averaging 226.6 yards per game. He’s gone over this number in nine of 14 games, including his earlier meeting with the Ducks. Mendoza passed for 215 yards in Indiana’s 30-20 win at Oregon this season.

Oregon’s defense ranks fourth overall and limits opposing quarterbacks to a 59.7% completion rate, but volume still matters. With Indiana likely needing sustained drives to keep pace, Mendoza’s passing attempts project high enough for bettors to side with the over.

5) Fernando Mendoza Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (-130)

This prop comes at a higher price — and for good reason. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner leads the nation with 36 passing touchdowns and ranks second nationally with an 89.5 QBR.

He’s gone over this number in nine of 14 games, though he’s missed it in three of his last six, suggesting some late-season volatility. Mendoza was also held to just one touchdown pass in the season’s meeting with the Ducks. Oregon’s defense allows roughly one passing touchdown per game, ranking 19th nationally, but bettors are backing Mendoza’s red-zone usage and trust factor on the game’s biggest stage.

The most bet Peach Bowl props reveal a clear market philosophy: trust proven quarterbacks, respect elite run defenses, and prioritize recent usage trends over season-long averages. In CFP semifinals, efficiency and role clarity matter more than reputation — and the ticket counts reflect that shift.