Where the Top 18 Transfer Portal Quarterbacks Could End Up

Breaking down realistic landing spots for the top 18 quarterbacks in the college football transfer portal, examining fits, roster needs, and NIL impact outlook.

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

1) Sam Leavitt, Arizona State

Sam Leavitt becomes arguably the top prospect in the transfer portal after announcing his decision to depart from Arizona State one season after leading the Sun Devils to a Big 12 Championship. In two seasons at ASU, Leavitt has totaled 44 touchdowns and only three interceptions, proving to be one of the best quarterbacks in the nation. Expect Leavitt to have an abundance of top contenders pursuing him with the chance to land a major NIL deal in the portal.

Prediction: LSU

2) QB Demond Williams Jr., Washington

Demond Williams Jr. becomes one of the most interesting stories in the transfer portal after announcing his decision to leave Washington less than a week after signing a contract to return for the 2026 season. Following a breakout season, totaling 31 touchdowns (25 passing, six rushing) and only eight interceptions, the Huskies were set to make the dual-threat QB one of the highest-paid players in the nation. Now, Washington is prepared to take legal action in hopes of ensuring Williams plays on his contract, while the QB has his mind set on a major payday to leave the Huskies.

Prediction: Miami

3) Dylan Raiola, Nebraska

Dylan Raiola’s decision to enter the transfer portal comes just weeks after Nebraska fired offensive line coach Donovan Raiola, who is also the star quarterback’s uncle. The writing was on the wall for the former five-star to depart from the program following the move, especially when factoring in the back-to-back lackluster seasons for the Cornhuskers through Raiola’s first two years. The dynamic quarterback will have several suitors as he’s a marquee name on the market.

Prediction: Washington

4) DJ Lagway, Florida

DJ Lagway is another significant addition to the transfer portal, announcing his intent to seek a fresh start after another underwhelming year for the Florida Gators. The former five-star recruit seemed committed to the Gators, even after the departure of head coach Billy Napier, but clearly, plans have changed following the team’s season. Now, the Texas native is among the top players available and will be a considerable priority target for several contending programs.

Prediction: Florida State

5) Deuce Knight, Auburn

Deuce Knight adds his name to the list of former five-star recruits set to enter the transfer portal following the head coaching change at Auburn. Knight served as a backup quarterback for the majority of the season, totaling 25 pass attempts, completing 17 for 259 yards and two touchdowns. In addition, the Mississippi native racked up 178 rushing yards and four touchdowns, proving his versatility as a dual-threat QB in his limited role. Expect Knight to draw plenty of interest on the open market with several contending teams looking to land the former top recruit.

Prediction: Ole Miss

6) Ethan Grunkemeyer, Penn State

Ethan Grunkemeyer committed to Penn State as a four-star recruit out of high school. He was unexpectedly thrown into the starting lineup following a mid-season injury to starting quarterback Drew Allar. After taking some time to adjust, Grunkemeyer finished the season leading the Nittany Lions on a four-game winning streak, while tossing for 1,339 passing yards, eight touchdowns, and only four interceptions along the way. Now, he hits the portal looking for the chance to find the right fit for him moving forward.

Prediction: Virginia Tech

7) Austin Novosad, Oregon

Austin Novosad has spent the last three seasons at Oregon, where he’s patiently waited for his opportunity to run the Ducks’ offense and allow for Dan Lanning to help him prove he’s one of the best QB prospects in the nation. However, after yet another season serving as a backup, Novosad has finally pulled the plug on the waiting game, hoping that a fresh start in the transfer portal will allow him to see the field immediately in 2026.

Prediction: Baylor

8) Beau Pribula, Missouri

Beau Pribula spent the first two seasons of his college career at Penn State, where he served as Drew Allar’s backup. Ahead of the 2025 season, the dual-threat quarterback entered the transfer portal with the hope of finding a starting role to lead his own offense. Pribula received that opportunity at Missouri, where he totaled 11 passing touchdowns, six rushing touchdowns, and nine interceptions this past season, leading the Tigers. Now, he finds himself back in the portal, hoping to try his hand at another fresh start.

Prediction: Georgia Tech

9) Air Noland, South Carolina

Air Noland became a top quarterback option in the transfer portal last offseason after departing from Ohio State, where he initially committed as a top recruit out of high school. The young QB opted to take his talents to South Carolina, prioritizing the opportunity to learn under an NFL-minded offensive coordinator, Mike Shula. Fast forward to now, after Shula’s firing, Noland finds himself back in the transfer portal, seeking an opportunity not only to play but also to continue his development elsewhere.

Prediction: James Madison

10) Marcus Stokes, West Florida

Marcus Stokes enters the transfer portal after a breakout season at West Florida, totaling 3,664 yards and 40 touchdowns this past year. The star QB enters the portal after being nominated for the Harlon Hill (D2 Heisman) award. Since entering the portal, Stokes has been rumored to be garnering significant interest, which should bode well for a robust market.

Prediction: Syracuse

11) Taron Dickens, Western Carolina

Taron Dickens emerged as a star at Western Carolina this season, passing for 38 touchdowns and only two interceptions. The Miami native is looking to prove he’s a top QB in the country, and following his breakout year, expect several suitors to show interest.

Prediction: Appalachian State

12) Bryce Baker, North Carolina

Bryce Baker committed to North Carolina out of high school as a four-star recruit, but the hiring of Bill Belichick complicated his recruiting process. Nonetheless, after rumors swirled about Baker’s potential decision to de-commit, the quarterback opted to stand pat to his commitment to UNC. Nonetheless, after one season in Chapel Hill, the former top recruit finds himself seeking a change of scenery in the transfer portal.

Prediction: Virginia

13) Jaylen Raynor, Arkansas State

Jaylen Raynor has spent the last three seasons at Arkansas State, where he’s quietly proven to be a more than capable dual-threat quarterback. Coming off a career year, where he totaled 26 touchdowns (19 passing, 7 rushing), the North Carolina native enters the portal hoping to use a fresh start to his advantage to showcase his skillset on a larger stage.

Prediction: Miami (OH)

14) Trey Owens, Texas

Trey Owens committed to Texas as a top recruit out of high school, who seems poised to be the next man up in Steve Sarkisian’s offense down the road. Nonetheless, after a bit of a down year for the Longhorns and the eventual return of Arch Manning, Owens has opted to enter the portal, allowing him to see the field sooner rather than later.

Prediction: TCU

15) Eli Holstein, Pittsburgh

Eli Holstein entered 2025 with the chance to break out following an impressive freshman season at Pittsburgh, tossing for 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions. However, the six-foot-four pocket passer seemingly regressed enough during his sophomore season that he eventually lost his starting spot. Now, he hits the portal hoping to compete for a starting job elsewhere.

16) Gio Lopez, North Carolina

Gio Lopez transferred to North Carolina ahead of the 2025 season with the chance to start against ACC competition following an impressive 2024 campaign as a dual-threat starter at South Alabama. In his lone season with the Tar Heels, the six-foot quarterback totaled 1,747 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, and only five interceptions, while adding three touchdowns on the ground throughout his trying season filled with injuries. Hoping a fresh start will help him bounce back, Lopez hits the portal.

Prediction: Wake Forest

17) Isaac Wilson, Utah

Issac Wilson, the younger brother of NFL quarterback Zach Wilson, adds his name to the transfer portal after serving as the backup quarterback at Utah this past season. The former four-star recruit has the talent to lead his own offense, which is precisely why he opted to enter the transfer portal in search of a fresh start.

Prediction: Utah State

18) Amari Odom, Kennesaw State

Amari Odom began his college career at Wofford, where he spent two seasons before electing to pursue a fresh start in the transfer portal. The dual-threat quarterback landed at Kennesaw State ahead of the 2025 season and quickly earned the starting job for the Owls. Putting together a rather impressive season totaling 26 touchdowns (19 passing, seven rushing) and only eight interceptions, Odom has opted to hit the portal, hoping another fresh start similarly benefits him.

Prediction: UNLV

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.