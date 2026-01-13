Where the Top 10 Remaining Quarterbacks in the Transfer Portal Could End Up

5) Austin Novosad, Oregon

Austin Novosad has spent the last three seasons at Oregon, where he's patiently waited for his opportunity to run the Ducks' offense and allow for Dan Lanning to help him prove he's one of the best QB prospects in the nation. However, after yet another season serving as a backup, Novosad has finally pulled the plug on the waiting game, hoping that a fresh start in the transfer portal will allow him to see the field immediately in 2026.

Prediction: Rutgers