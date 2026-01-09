College Football Transfer Portal Day 8: Thursday’s Top 12 Moves

12) Committed: OT Josh Atkins, Arizona State -> Missouri

Josh Atkins became one of the most reliable offensive linemen available in the transfer portal after opting to depart from Arizona State one season after being named a team captain. The stout lineman will have one year of eligibility remaining, and with that, he joins Missouri with the chance to suit up in the SEC.

