College Football Transfer Portal Day 8: Thursday’s Top 12 Moves

11) Committed: LB Keon Wylie, Penn State -> Virginia Tech
Keon Wylie committed to Penn State as a highly recruited prospect out of high school. In three seasons with the Nittany Lions, the Pennsylvania product has shown flashes of why he was a top recruit. Fresh off his best season at PSU, racking up 28 tackles, one sack, and a pass defense, Wylie hit the portal hoping to find a role elsewhere as the head coach carousel around the nation continued to lead talented players to the portal. Now, the linebacker re-commits to his former head coach, James Franklin, at Virginia Tech.