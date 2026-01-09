CFP Semifinal: Oregon Ducks vs. Indiana Hoosiers | Peach Bowl Most Bet Anytime TDs

Anytime touchdown markets tighten up in the College Football Playoff. By the semifinal round, bettors aren’t guessing — they’re backing defined red-zone roles, repeatable scoring profiles, and players whose usage holds up when defenses get faster, and margins disappear.

Indiana vs. Oregon has produced a concentrated cluster of anytime TD tickets, largely centered around Indiana’s skill-position core and one notable Ducks runner. Here are the most bet anytime touchdowns at BetMGM.

Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mercedes-Benz Stadium Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Where to Watch: ESPN

ESPN Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Indiana Hoosiers vs. Oregon Ducks Betting Odds

Spread: Indiana Hoosiers -3.5 (-115)

Indiana Hoosiers -3.5 (-115) Total: 48.5 (-110 O/U)

48.5 (-110 O/U) Moneyline: Indiana -184 | Oregon +154

Indiana Hoosiers vs. Oregon Ducks Kalshi Odds

Chance: Indiana 62% | Oregon 38%

Indiana 62% | Oregon 38% Spread: Indiana -3.5 Yes (51¢) | No (51¢)

Indiana -3.5 Yes (51¢) | No (51¢) Total: Over 49.5 points – Yes (50¢) | No (50¢)

Indiana Hoosiers vs. Oregon Ducks Kalshi Prop Combos

Indiana Wins & Over 46.5 points: 34% (Yes 34¢ | No 67¢)

34% (Yes 34¢ | No 67¢) Indiana Wins & Under 46.5 points: 30% (Yes 30¢ | No 71¢)

30% (Yes 30¢ | No 71¢) Oregon Wins & Over 46.5 points: 20% (Yes 20¢ | No 80¢)

20% (Yes 20¢ | No 80¢) Oregon Wins & Under 46.5 points: 18% (Yes 18¢ | No 84¢)

1) Elijah Sarratt Anytime TD (+110)

Indiana wide receiver Elijah Sarratt has become one of the most bankable touchdown scorers in the country. He’s caught 55 passes for 727 yards, averages 66.1 yards per game, and is tied for second nationally with 13 receiving touchdowns.

Sarratt has scored in nine of 11 games this season and enters the CFP Semifinal on an eight-game touchdown streak. One of those games came against the Ducks in early October. Sarratt had one of his best performances of the season against Oregon, catching eight balls for 121 yards and a score. Oregon’s defense is tied for 20th nationally in passing touchdowns allowed (14), and bettors are clearly siding with Sarratt’s consistency and red-zone chemistry rather than matchup resistance.

2) Noah Whittington Anytime TD (+120)

Oregon running back Noah Whittington presents a more conflicted ticket. He’s rushed for 829 yards on 129 carries, averaging 6.4 yards per attempt, and has produced seven total touchdowns this season. Whittington was kept in check against Indiana this year, rushing for just 27 yards while being kept out of the end zone.

Along with his previous matchup with the Hoosiers, the concern is recent form. Whittington has been held out of the end zone in three straight games, and Indiana’s defense ranks second nationally against the run, allowing just 73.7 rushing yards per game and five rushing touchdowns all season — best in the country. At plus money, bettors are betting role over resistance, but this is the most matchup-sensitive TD play on the board.

3) Fernando Mendoza Anytime TD (+260)

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza is drawing interest because his scoring profile extends beyond the passing game. While he ranks 24th nationally in passing yards (3,172) and leads the country with 36 passing touchdowns, Mendoza has also added 256 rushing yards and six rushing scores.

He’s found the end zone in six of 14 games, including four of his last seven, making this a situational upside bet. The reigning Heisman winner had five carries for 31 yards in this season’s meeting with the Ducks, but was kept out of the endzone. Oregon’s defense ranks fourth nationally and holds quarterbacks to a 59.7% completion rate. Still, CFP games often produce scramble touchdowns and goal-line improvisation — exactly the type of chaos bettors are chasing at +260.

4) Omar Cooper Jr. Anytime TD (+145)

Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. continues to be priced as a secondary option despite elite production. Cooper has 61 receptions for 849 yards, averages 65.3 yards per game, and is tied for fifth nationally with 12 receiving touchdowns.

He’s scored in nine of 13 games, including each of his last five, and remains heavily involved in Indiana’s red-zone passing packages. Cooper did have seven catches against the Ducks earlier this season, but one of them was not for a score. Oregon’s defense ranks sixth in scrimmage yards allowed and 16th in points allowed, but bettors are backing Cooper’s role security and touchdown equity rather than yardage suppression.

5) Roman Hemby Anytime TD (+120)

Indiana running back Roman Hemby rounds out the most bet TD slate with a volume-based case. Hemby has rushed for 1,007 yards on 194 carries, averaging 71.9 yards per game, and remains Indiana’s primary goal-line option. The talented back has taken it to the house seven times this season, including twice against the Ducks in the Hoosiers 30-20 victory in the Pacific Northwest in October.

Oregon’s defense ranks 19th nationally against the run, allowing 110.8 rushing yards per game, and sits 15th in rushing touchdowns allowed (11). Bettors backing Hemby are trusting workload and finish equity, especially if Indiana commits to controlling tempo early.

The anytime touchdown market for this CFP Semifinal reflects confidence in Indiana’s offensive identity. Bettors are backing continuity, red-zone trust, and players with repeat scoring profiles, while treating Oregon’s elite defense as a speed bump rather than a full stop. In playoff games, defined roles matter — and the ticket counts reflect exactly that.