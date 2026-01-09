College Football Transfer Portal Watch: Top 100 Players to Know

Breaking down the 100 biggest college football stars poised to enter the transfer portal and how their moves could reshape rosters, recruiting, and contenders.

1) WR Cam Coleman, Auburn

Cam Coleman immediately becomes the top player in the transfer portal after making his intent to split from Auburn clear. The former five-star has totaled 1,306 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns in two seasons with the Tigers, proving to be one of the lone bright spots for the struggling SEC squad. Coleman will have several contenders interested in his services, and with a robust market to choose from, expect the talented wideout to land a top NIL deal.

2) QB Sam Leavitt, Arizona State

Sam Leavitt becomes arguably the top prospect in the transfer portal after announcing his decision to depart from Arizona State one season after leading the Sun Devils to a Big 12 Championship. In two seasons at ASU, Leavitt has totaled 44 touchdowns and only three interceptions, proving to be one of the best quarterbacks in the nation. Expect Leavitt to have an abundance of top contenders pursuing him with the chance to land a major NIL deal in the portal.

3) OT Jacarrius Peak, NC State

Jaccarius Peak became not only one of the top offensive linemen in the transfer portal, but one of the top players available in the nation. The versatile lineman has emerged as a star at NC State, and he’ll be a significant priority for several contending teams. Expect Peak to earn a solid payday on the market.

4) EDGE Damon Wilson II, Missouri

Damon Wilson II originally committed to George as a five-star recruit out of high school, where he struggled to carve out a consistent role in the Bulldogs’ stacked defense. Hoping a fresh start would allow him to prove how impactful he could be, the pass rusher transferred to Missouri ahead of the 2025 season. Using his lone season with the Tigers to boast career-highs across the board, including nine sacks on the season, Wilson finds himself back in the transfer portal with a chance to land on a contender.

5) EDGE Chaz Coleman, Penn State

Chaz Coleman adds his name to the transfer portal after spending this past year as a true freshman at Penn State. The six-foot-four pass rusher racked up eight total tackles, one sack, a pass defense, and a forced fumble in a limited role with the Nittany Lions. Coleman will have an abundance of suitors to choose from on the market, but don’t rule out a return to play under former head coach James Franklin.

6) RB Caleb Hawkins, North Texas

*Hawkins has committed to Oklahoma State*

Caleb Hawkins took the nation by storm as a freshman this past season at North Texas, rushing for 1,434 yards and 25 touchdowns in the Mean Green’s offense. The six-foot-two running back not only proved to be a highlight waiting to happen, but he made it clear that he can be the bell cow in an explosive offense. With his intent to enter the transfer portal announced, Hawkins will immediately become a top target for several contending teams.

7) EDGE John Henry Daley, Utah

John Henry Daley becomes arguably the best edge rusher on the market after announcing his decision to enter the transfer portal following a career year at Utah, where he totaled 48 tackles, 11.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a pass defense. The Utah native began his career at BYU and, after three seasons suiting up in his home state, Daley entered the transfer portal following the departure of former head coach Kyle Whittingham.

8) QB Dylan Raiola, Nebraska

Dylan Raiola’s decision to enter the transfer portal comes just weeks after Nebraska fired offensive line coach Donovan Raiola, who is also the star quarterback’s uncle. The writing was on the wall for the former five-star to depart from the program following the move, especially when factoring in the back-to-back lackluster seasons for the Cornhuskers through Raiola’s first two years. The dynamic quarterback will have several suitors as he’s a marquee name on the market.

9) QB Drew Mestemaker, North Texas

*Mestemaker has committed to Oklahoma State*

Drew Mestemaker adds his name to the list of talented quarterbacks available in the transfer portal after a breakout season at North Texas. The Texas native finished his first season as a starter, tossing for 4,129 passing yards, 31 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. Now, he finds himself in the portal, where he’ll immediately become a top target for QB-needy teams.

10) QB Josh Hoover, TCU

*Hoover has committed to Indiana*

Josh Hoover has spent the last four seasons at TCU, where he’s quietly developed into one of the best quarterbacks in the nation. Coming off a career year throwing for 3,472 passing yards, 29 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions, the Texas native hits the portal looking to land with a top contender to make a championship run in 2026. Expect Hoover to have several teams interested in his services as one of the top available quarterbacks on the market.

11) QB Brendan Sorsby, Cincinnati

*Sorsby has committed to Texas Tech*

Brendan Sorsby began his college career at Indiana, where he spent two seasons before transferring to Cincinnati. The dual-threat quarterback put his name on the map this past year, leading the Bearcats to the best season in recent years, while combining for 36 total touchdowns (27 passing and nine rushing). Sorsby may not be a team’s top option with the names above him available, but he’ll undoubtedly be in the mix to land with a contender, especially if they miss out on the top three names.

12) QB Byrum Brown, South Florida

*Brown has committed to Auburn*

Byrum Brown finds himself in the transfer portal after a breakout season at USF. The dual-threat quarterback finished the season with 42 touchdowns (28 passing, 14 rushing) and only seven interceptions, leading the way for the Bulls. Following the head coaching change at South Florida, Brown has opted to hit the portal and test his value on the open market.

13) CB Jeremiah Cooper, Iowa State

Jeremiah Cooper spent the last four seasons at Iowa State, where he’s shown flashes of how impactful and reliable he can be in the secondary. The defender has shown great instincts, and with his size, he can cover a variety of different receivers. Expect Cooper to have several suitors in the transfer portal.

14) DL Mandrell Desir, Florida State

Mandrell Desir becomes one of the top available defenders in the transfer portal after announcing his decision to depart from Florida State. In his lone season with the Seminoles, the six-foot-four defensive lineman totaled 30 tackles, 6.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and a pass defense. Desir will be a priority target, and that’s because he’ll be an immediate impact player wherever he lands.

15) S Koi Perich, Minnesota

Koi Perich announced his decision to enter the transfer portal and immediately became one of the top defenders available. After a monster season at Minnesota, totaling 82 tackles, two pass defenses, one sack, a forced fumble, and an interception, Perich will garner plenty of interest from teams looking to bolster their secondary. The defender has yet to rule out a return to the Golden Gophers, but in a world of NIL, Perich is testing his market.

16) CB Jontez Williams, Iowa State

*Williams has committed to USC*

Jontez Williams joins the wave of outgoing Iowa State players to hit the portal following the departure of former head coach Matt Campbell. The corner has the upside to be an immediate impact player in the right defensive system, and based on the flashes he’s shown on film, he should have no trouble finding an opportunity to prove that.

17) QB DJ Lagway, Florida

DJ Lagway becomes a significant addition to the transfer portal after announcing his intent to seek a fresh start following another underwhelming season at Florida. The former five-star recruit seemed committed to the Gators, even after the departure of head coach Billy Napier, but plans have changed following the team’s season. Now, the Texas native is among the top players available and will be a considerable priority target for several contending programs.

18) LB Rasheem Biles, Pittsburgh

Rasheem Biles enters the transfer portal after proving to be one of the best defenders in the entire ACC conference over the last two seasons. The versatile linebacker put together a monster season at Pittsburgh in 2025, totaling 100 tackles, 4.5 sacks, four pass defenses, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles as a leader in the Panthers defense. Biles immediately becomes one of the top available defenders and will likely have several contenders in pursuit of him in the portal.

19) IOL Carius Curne, LSU

*Curne has committed to Ole Miss*

Carius Curne becomes not only one of the top available offensive linemen in the transfer portal, but one of the top players on the market after announcing his decision to depart from LSU. The former five-star’s decision comes as a result of the coaching change in Baton Rouge and will now add to the holes head coach Lane Kiffin will be looking to fill. Expect Curne to find a new home quickly.

20) OT Lance Heard, Tennessee

Lance Heard enters the transfer portal, adding his name near the top of the list of talented offensive linemen in the transfer portal. After departing from Tennessee, the offensive tackle will quickly gain traction on the open market, especially as teams continue to treat the trenches as a premium position.

21) EDGE Wendell Gregory, Oklahoma State

Wendell Gregory enters the portal after impressing during his time with the Oklahoma State Cowboys this past season. The versatile linebacker showcased his pass-rushing ability, totaling 12 tackles for loss and four sacks throughout his 2025 campaign. Now, he heads to the portal.

22) WR Omarion Miller, Colorado

*Miller has committed to Arizona State*

Omarion Miller becomes another versatile pass catcher to enter the transfer portal. The wideout proved to be a reliable offensive weapon as a starter in Colorado’s offense this season, which should bode well for him to have a robust market when the portal window officially opens.

23) QB Deuce Knight, Auburn

Deuce Knight adds his name to the list of former five-star recruits set to enter the transfer portal following the head coaching change at Auburn. Knight served as a backup quarterback for the majority of the season, totaling 25 pass attempts, completing 17 for 259 yards and two touchdowns. In addition, the Mississippi native racked up 178 rushing yards and four touchdowns, proving his versatility as a dual-threat QB in his limited role. Expect Knight to draw plenty of interest on the open market with several contending teams looking to land the former top recruit.

24) EDGE Jayden Woods, Florida

Jayden Woods committed to Florida as a top recruit out of high school. The edge rusher took no time to make an impact on the field, racking up 27 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, one interception, a pass defense, and a forced fumble during his freshman season with the Gators. Now, with the head coaching change in Gainesville, the defender hits the portal, where he’ll become a top target for several teams.

25) DL Devan Thompkins, USC

Devan Thompkins flashed plenty of upside this past season as a rotational piece of the defensive line at USC. The defender put together a career year, totaling 31 tackles, three sacks, two pass defenses, and one forced fumble. Hoping to prove how impactful he can be with a larger role, Thompkins hits the portal.

26) QB Rocco Becht, Iowa State

*Becht has committed to Penn State*

Entering the 2025 season, Rocco Becht was viewed as a potential candidate to watch, aiming to put himself among the nation’s top-tier quarterbacks after finishing his 2024 campaign with 25 touchdowns and only nine interceptions, while also proving to be a dangerous dual-threat, rushing for eight touchdowns. Instead, the Florida native put together his worst season with the Cyclones since taking the starting job three years ago, finishing with 24 total touchdowns (16 passing, 8 rushing) and nine interceptions. Nonetheless, following head coach Matt Campbell’s departure from the Cyclones, Becht enters the portal, where he becomes a top available QB in the portal with the chance for a bounce-back season in 2026.

27) S Boo Carter, Tennessee

Boo Carter committed to Tennessee as a top prospect out of high school, and now, after two seasons with the Volunteers, the former top recruit has announced his plan to enter the transfer portal when the cycle officially opens. With 25 total tackles, three pass defenses, three forced fumbles, and a sack on the season, the defensive gem is set to become the most coveted player in the portal.

28) DL Mateen Ibirogba, Wake Forest

*Ibirogba has committed to Texas Tech*

Mateen Ibirogba enters the transfer portal after a breakout season at Wake Forest. The defensive lineman totaled 21 tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble, proving to be a disruptor in the Demon Deacons’ defensive line in limited opportunities. Expect Ibirogba to be a considerable addition wherever he lands.

29) WR Quincy Porter, Ohio State

Quincy Porter committed to Ohio State as a five-star recruit out of high school, hoping to become the next explosive wideout for the Buckeyes to develop. However, after the departure of wide receiver coach Brian Hartline, the dynamic receiver opted to do what’s best for him and his future by entering the transfer portal. Porter will immediately become a coveted target in the portal, but a reunion with Hartline at South Florida can’t be ruled out.

30) QB Demond Williams Jr., Washington

Demond Williams Jr. becomes one of the most interesting stories in the transfer portal after announcing his decision to leave Washington less than a week after signing a contract to return for the 2026 season. Following a breakout season, totaling 31 touchdowns (25 passing, six rushing) and only eight interceptions, the Huskies were set to make the dual-threat QB one of the highest-paid players in the nation. Now, Washington is prepared to take legal action in hopes of ensuring Williams plays on his contract, while the QB has his mind set on a major payday to leave the Huskies.

31) WR Nick Marsh, Michigan State

*Marsh has committed to Indiana*

Nick Marsh immediately becomes the top wide receiver available on the open market after announcing his intention to enter the transfer portal when the window officially opens. The six-foot-three wideout has played the last two seasons at Michigan State, where lackluster quarterback play has restricted him from showcasing his potential. Now, after a head coaching change, Marsh tries his hand at a fresh start, where he’s likely to be pursued by multiple top teams.

32) WR Terrell Anderson, NC State

*Anderson has committed to USC*

Terrell Anderson enters the portal after spending the last two seasons at NC State. Coming off a breakout year, where the six-foot-two pass catcher reeled in 39 receptions for 629 yards and five touchdowns, the wideout put plenty of film together that will entice programs seeking a high-upside offensive weapon that could be a cheaper option in the portal. That said, keep an eye on Anderson’s market as it develops quickly.

33) EDGE Darryll Desir, Florida State

Darryll Desir, the brother of Mandrell Desir, also announced his decision to enter the transfer portal following one season at Florida State. In his lone season with the Seminoles, the Florida native totaled 23 tackles and a sack. Between his size, potential, and years of eligibility remaining, Desir will be a top target for teams looking to bolster their pass rush.

34) WR Wyatt Young, North Texas

*Young has committed to Oklahoma State*

Wyatt Young emerged as not only one of the most reliable big-play weapons for North Texas this past season, but in the nation as a whole. The six-foot wideout finished the year with 70 receptions for 1,264 yards and 10 touchdowns, proving to be a go-to target for the Mean Green’s explosive offense. Adding his name to the transfer portal, Young will have a robust market with several contending teams interested in adding him to their wide receiving room.

35) RB Hollywood Smothers, NC State

*Smothers committed to Alabama*

Hollywood Smothers becomes one of the most explosive offensive weapons to enter the transfer portal after announcing his intention to depart from NC State. The running back posted a career year as a starter for the Wolfpack this season, rushing for 939 yards and six touchdowns. Expect Smothers to have a robust market for his services.

36) Chase Hendricks, Ohio

Chase Hendricks has spent the last three seasons at Ohio, where he’s developed into a reliable pass catcher for the Bobcats. Coming off a breakout season, where he reeled in 71 receptions for 1,037 yards and seven touchdowns, the six-foot wideout has opted to potentially land a sizable role on a top program. Expect the Missouri native to have several suitors ready to make a push for his services.

37) DL Amaris Williams, Auburn

Amaris Williams committed to Auburn as a top recruit out of high school. After spending the last two seasons with the Tigers, where he’s totaled 21 tackles and 2.5 sacks across two years, the defensive lineman has opted to try his hand at a fresh start in the transfer portal. Williams will likely have a robust market as teams look to bolster their depth in the trenches.

38) RB Tre Wisner, Texas

*Wisner has committed to Florida State*

Quintrevion Wisner entered the 2025 season poised for a monster year after rushing for 1,064 yards and five touchdowns during his sophomore campaign in 2024. Unfortunately, those high expectations were met with an underwhelming year, rushing for only 597 yards and three touchdowns in a split backfield for the Longhorns. As a result, Wisner becomes another dynamic backfield option set to split from Texas this offseason, leaving head coach Steve Sarkisian with a significant hole to fill. As for Wisner, he’ll become a priority target for teams looking to add explosive offensive weapons ahead of 2026.

39) TE Benjamin Brahmer, Iowa State

*Brahmer has committed to Penn State*

Benjamin Brahmer has spent the last three seasons at Iowa, where he’s quietly developed into one of the most reliable tight ends in the nation. The six-foot-seven pass catcher emerged as a reliable redzone target for the Cyclones this past season, reeling in 37 receptions for 446 yards and six touchdowns. Following the departure of Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell, Brahmer tries his hand at a fresh start of his own.

40) LT Xavier Chaplin, Auburn

Xavier Chaplin enters the transfer portal after serving as the starting left tackle at Auburn this past year. The offensive lineman is a solid run protector who can hold his own in pass protection, which alone should bode well for his market in the transfer portal. Expect Chaplin to find a new team quickly.

41) LB Austin Romaine, Kansas State

*Romaine has committed to Texas Tech*

Austin Romaine spent the last three seasons at Kansas State, where he’s shone in the Wildcats defense. The linebacker will be a seamless fit wherever he lands, and with his ability to adapt in any scheme, Romaine should find a home quickly.

42) QB Kenny Minchey, Notre Dame

*Minchey has committed to Kentucky*

Kenny Minchey announced his decision to enter the transfer portal and immediately became one of the most interesting names in the portal. After losing the starting job to CJ Carr at Notre Dame, the former top recruit will look for a fresh start, and considering the quarterback-needy teams across the nation, he’ll likely have an abundance of options to choose from.

43) EDGE Adam Trick, Miami (OH)

*Trick has committed to Texas Tech*

Adam Trick emerged as a premier pass rusher this past season at Miami (OH), where he totaled 59 tackles, 8.5 sacks, four pass defenses, three forced fumbles, and an interception. The Ohio native enters the portal and will have the opportunity to prove how impactful he can be on a top team.

44) IOL Coleton Price, Baylor

*Price has committed to Kentucky*

Coleton Price adds his name to the transfer portal after a solid season at Baylor. The versatile offensive lineman will be a priority target for several teams, and his ability to serve as a viable option in the run game and pass protection will help him find a new home quickly.

45) WR Nico Brown, Yale

Nico Brown thrived in Yale’s offensive system this past year, reeling in 71 receptions for 1,085 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Bulldogs. Hoping to use his remaining eligibility to increase his stock further as his NFL career looms, Brown hits the portal.

46) RB Marquise Davis, Missouri

*Davis has committed to Louisville*

Marquise Davis committed to Missouri as a top recruit out of high school, but after finding a limited role in the Tigers’ offense as a freshman, the running back opted to try his hand at a change of scenery. Searching for a sizable role elsewhere, expect the dynamic offensive weapon to have several suitors to choose from.

47) TE Brody Foley, Tulsa

*Foley has committed to Louisville*

Brody Foley becomes a top tight end target on the transfer portal after a breakout season at Tulsa this past year. The six-foot-six tight end hauled in 37 receptions for 528 yards and seven touchdowns with the Golden Hurricanes, proving to be a legit redzone threat in the team’s offense. Expect Foley to have a robust market to choose from when the portal officially opens.

48) WR Malcolm Simmons, Auburn

Malcolm Simmons initially committed to Auburn out of high school as a top recruit. In two seasons with the Tigers, the Alabama native has racked up 908 receiving yards and five touchdowns, showing flashes of his ability to be a dynamic offensive weapon. Looking for a fresh start that allows him to find a sizable role in a new system, Simmons heads to the portal.

49) RB Cam Edwards, UConn

Cam Edwards immediately becomes a top running back option in the transfer portal after a monster season at UConn, rushing for 1,132 yards and 14 touchdowns. The Connecticut native looks to use his breakout campaign to boost his chances to join a contender in the transfer portal, and based on his ability to be a dynamic offensive weapon, several teams will be more than willing to add him to their offense ahead of the 2026 season.

50) RB Fame Ijeboi, Minnesota

Fame Ijeboi adds his name to the list of available running backs after a strong season this past year as a consistent contributor in Minnesota’s offense. The shifty runner has the size, speed, and vision to be a big-time player, and he looks to prove that by joining an offensive system that allows him to play to his strengths.

51) DB Elijah Reed, Akron

Elijah Reed began his career at Kentucky, where he struggled to carve out a sizable role with the Wildcats. The defender opted to transfer to Akron, hoping to use increased playing time to prove how impactful he can be in coverage. Reed did precisely that, posting a career year this season with the Zips, totaling 47 tackles, four pass defenses, two interceptions, and a forced fumble. Now, Reed enters the portal, where he’ll become a top priority for several teams.

52) RB Harry Dalton, USC

*Dalton has committed to Maryland*

Harry Dalton committed to USC as a top recruit out of high school, but after struggling to carve out a role in the Trojans’ loaded backfield, the running back has announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. Seeking a fresh start, expect Dalton to prioritize fit to prove how impactful he can be with his next squad.

53) EDGE Steven Soles, Kentucky

Steven Soles committed to Kentucky as a highly touted recruit out of high school, but in two seasons with the Wildcats, the versatile edge rusher has yet to carve out a sizable role in the team’s defense. Still, racking up 3.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in a limited role is exactly why teams will jump at the opportunity to add the versatile defensive lineman in the transfer portal. That said, keep an eye on Soles moving forward.

54) OT Nick Del Grande, Coastal Carolina

*Del Grande has committed to Duke*

Nick Del Grande will generate significant interest in the transfer portal when he officially enters. The Coastal Carolina lineman has proven to be a versatile asset in the Chanticleers’ offense, and with the ability to step in and make a significant impact right away, keep an eye on Grande to be a top target for several programs.

55) RB Evan Dickens, Liberty

Evan Dickens transferred to Liberty ahead of this past season following a lackluster freshman year at Georgia Tech. The running back put together a breakout season for the Flames, rushing for 1,339 yards and 16 touchdowns. Expect Dickens to prioritize fit for his next stop.

56) LB Khmori House, North Carolina

Khmori House transferred to North Carolina after his freshman season at Washington. Using a change of scenery to his advantage, the linebacker put together a career year, totaling 79 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, an interception, and one pass defense. Hoping to use his breakout season to his advantage, House enters the portal looking to join a contending program.

57) LB Gideon Lampron, Bowling Green

Gideon Lampron broke out this past season, leading the Bowling Green defense with 119 total tackles, 2.4 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a pass defense. The versatile linebacker has proven his ability to play sideline to sideline, which will make him an intriguing addition to several teams looking for help at the linebacker position.

58) QB Colton Joseph, Old Dominion

*Joseph has committed to Wisconsin*

Colton Joseph immediately becomes one of the top quarterbacks available in the portal after a career year at Old Dominion. Totaling 21 touchdowns and only 10 interceptions, while leading one of the most explosive offenses in the Group of Five, Joseph looks to prove his worth on a new squad.

59) CB Quentin Taylor, Iowa State

Quentin Taylor is expected to add his name to the transfer portal after a breakout season at Iowa State. The sophomore put together a strong year, totaling 27 tackles and five pass defenses as a core piece of the secondary in the Big 12. Nonetheless, with a head coaching change for the Cyclones, Taylor is expected to seek a change of scenery.

60) LB Matai Tagoa’i, USC

Matai Tagoa’i is another former top prospect seeking a fresh start after a lackluster freshman season. The USC Trojan has the talent to be a difference-maker in the right defensive system. In a transfer portal cycle where several contenders will look to bolster their defenses, Tagoa’i will be a top target.

61) RB Brendon Haygood, Missouri

Brendon Haygood committed initially to Missouri as a top recruit out of high school. Still, after struggling to find a sizable role as a freshman, the shifty running back has opted to enter the transfer portal. With several years of eligibility remaining and the talent to be a premier backfield option, Haygood will have several suitors to choose from.

62) LB Tackett Curtis, Wisconsin

Tackett Curtis began his college career at USC before transferring to Wisconsin in 2024. After two strong seasons with the Badgers, the versatile linebacker looks to try his hand at yet another fresh start, looking to prove he can be an impact player in multiple defensive schemes.

63) WR Perry Thompson, Auburn

Perry Thompson committed to Auburn as a top recruit out of high school, but after two lackluster seasons to start his tenure with the Tigers, the wideout has announced his intent to enter the transfer portal. Looking to prove how impactful he can be in the right offensive system, Thompson will be another SEC product prioritizing fit and opportunity over money.

64) RB Makhi Frazier, Michigan State

Makhi Frazier adds his name to the list of outgoing players set to depart from Michigan State this coming offseason. The dynamic running back rushed for 116 carries and 520 yards this past season, while averaging 4.5 yards per carry. Expect Frazier to be a top target for several contenders.

65) S Khalil Barnes, Clemson

*Barnes has committed to Georgia*

Khalil Barnes announced his decision to enter the transfer portal after spending the last three seasons at Clemson, where he’s proven to be a reliable safety in the Tigers’ defensive scheme. The Georgia native will likely have a robust market with several contenders interested in his services.

66) RB CJ Baxter, Texas

CJ Baxter’s decision to enter the transfer portal puts him among the top offensive weapons available in the portal. The Florida native put together a strong freshman season at Texas, but after an underwhelming sophomore campaign with the Longhorns, Baxter is set to seek an opportunity elsewhere.

67) CB Scooter Jackson, UCLA

Scooter Jackson was one of the lone bright spots for the UCLA Bruins this past year, serving as a reliable piece for the team’s secondary. Totaling 44 tackles, three pass defenses, two interceptions, and one forced fumble, the California native proved to be an impact player on defense. Keep an eye on Jackson to be pursued heavily in the portal.

68) IOL Tellek Lockette, Texas State

Tellek Lockette is another big-time player set to enter the transfer portal and seek a fresh start. After a strong year for Texas State, the interior offensive lineman is set to have a handful of interested teams bidding for the possibility of adding him to their offensive line.

69) RB Dylan Edwards, Kansas State

Dylan Edwards began his career at Colorado before transferring to Kansas State after his freshman season. In two seasons with the Wildcats, the running back has rushed for 749 yards and seven touchdowns. Now, he’ll become a coveted backfield option in the portal.

70) CB Ashton Stamps, LSU

*Stamps has committed to Arizona State*

Ashton Stamps spent the last three seasons at LSU, where he’s shown flashes of the potential he entered college with. The six-foot corner has the size, instincts, and versatility to be a lockdown defender, but he’ll look to prove that elsewhere following his departure from the Tigers.

71) S Edwin Joseph, Florida State

Edwin Joseph has spent the last three seasons at Florida State, where he’s quietly developed into a reliable impact player for the Seminoles. The Florida native has his sights on competing for a championship, and following yet another lackluster year for FSU, Joseph will attempt to do that elsewhere.

72) QB Aidan Chiles, Michigan State

*Chiles has committed to Northwestern*

Aidan Chiles is a former top recruit who initially committed to Oregon State out of high school. The quarterback transferred to Michigan State, hoping to prove why he was a highly touted recruit. In two seasons with the Spartans, Chiles totaled 23 passing touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Now, he hits the portal looking to hit the restart button once again, looking to land in an offensive system that better suits his skillset.

73) QB Katin Houser, East Carolina

*Houser has committed to Illinois*

Katin Houser is another breakout quarterback set to enter the transfer portal after a career year at East Carolina. The former Michigan State transfer combined for 28 total touchdowns (19 passing, nine rushing) and only six interceptions on the season. Now, he’s set to re-enter the transfer portal, and his stint with the Pirates proves he’s ready to compete for a top program.

74) RB Jerrick Gibson, Texas

*Gibson has committed to Purdue*

Jerrick Gibson announced his decision to enter the transfer portal after serving yet another season buried in the Longhorns’ depth chart. The running back has shown the potential to be a dynamic offensive weapon, but looking to carve out a sizable role sooner rather than later, Gibson hits the portal.

75) RB Jahiem White, West Virginia

Jahiem White impressed throughout his first two seasons at West Virginia, totaling 800+ yards in each of the years with the Mountaineers. The shifty rusher seemed poised for a significant leap in 2025, but that breakout wasn’t in the cards. Now, White looks to hit the portal and seek that breakout campaign elsewhere, using a change of scenery to position himself for a huge bounce-back in 2026.

76) OT Josh Atkins, Arizona State

Josh Atkins becomes one of the best offensive linemen available in the transfer portal after opting to depart from Arizona State one season after being named a team captain. The stout lineman will have one year of eligibility remaining, and with that, he looks to join a top program.

77) TE Michael Smith, South Carolina

*Smith has committed to Syracuse*

Michael Smith committed to South Carolina as a coveted prospect out of high school. Still, after struggling to carve out a consistent role on the offense, the versatile pass catcher has decided to pursue a change of scenery. Smith will likely be a top target for several contenders this offseason.

78) CB Dakoda Fields, Oregon

*Fields has committed to Oklahoma*

Dakoda Fields committed to Oregon as a top recruit out of high school, but after one season with the Ducks, the corner’s limited playing time has led him to enter the transfer portal. Fields hopes to prove why he was a highly ranked prospect, and there will likely be a line of teams willing to give him the opportunity to showcase that.

79) WR Makai Jackson, Indiana

*Jackson has committed to Liberty*

Makai Jackson transferred to Indiana last offseason following a breakout year at App State, where he reeled in 46 catches for 745 yards and five touchdowns. The playmaker hoped to prove how impactful he could be on a contender, which is essentially why he joined the Hoosiers. Nonetheless, after minimal opportunity, Jackson tries his hand in the portal again.

80) RB Damari Alston, Auburn

Damari Alston has spent the last four years at Auburn, where he’s struggled to secure a starting spot in the Tigers’ backfield. The running back is talented, but without the opportunity to show it, he’s forced to face the harsh reality that the only way to show what he’s capable of is to pursue a fresh start.

81) CB Jahlil Florence, Oregon

*Florence has committed to Missouri*

Jahlil Florence, another talented Oregon defender, has announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. The California native put together a career year for the Ducks, totaling 27 tackles, one pass defense, one sack, and an interception. Still, the corner hopes to use the portal to find a larger role elsewhere.

82) WR Bubba Hampton, Alabama

Bubba Hampton committed to Alabama as a top-ranked recruit, but since joining the Crimson Tide, he’s struggled to carve out a role in the team’s high-powered offense. Instead of waiting his turn to move up the depth chart, the wideout opts to hit the portal and seek an opportunity with a new squad.

83) WR Malik Elzy, Illinois

Malik Elzy is an Illinois native who’s spent the last three years hoping to emerge in the Fighting Illini’s offense. Unfortunately, that time has yet to come, and he’s now decided to take matters into his own hands by entering the portal. As a sizable target, Elzy should have a solid market for his services.

84) OT Evan Malcore, NIU

Evan Malcore adds his name to the list of versatile offensive linemen in the transfer portal. The NIU transfer will likely garner heavy interest as teams continue to build the trenches ahead of next season.

85) WR Jayden Gibson, Oklahoma

*Gibson has committed to South Carolina*

Jayden Gibson joined Oklahoma as a top recruit out of high school, and for good reason. At six-foot-five, the wide receiver has the size and speed to be an absolute star, but he’s struggled to prove that in the Sooners’ offense. Following his 375-yard, five-touchdown season, Gibson should have a robust market to choose from.

86) QB Taron Dickens, Western Carolina

Taron Dickens emerged as a star at Western Carolina this season, passing for 38 touchdowns and only two interceptions. The Miami native is looking to prove he’s a top QB in the country, and following his breakout year, expect several suitors to show interest.

87) CB Mister Clark, FIU

Mister Clark proved to be a reliable secondary defender this past year at FIU, where he racked up 59 total tackles, 13 pass defenses, three interceptions, and a forced fumble. The corner is expected to enter the transfer portal and will likely have several contending programs aggressively pursuing him.

88) IOL Makai Saina, USC

Makai Saina committed to USC as a top recruit coming out of high school. Following his freshman season with the Trojans, the versatile offensive lineman has announced his decision to enter the transfer portal when the cycle officially opens in January. Expect several programs to be pursuing the rising sophomore aggressively.

89) CB Daniel Harris, Georgia

Daniel Harris has spent the last three seasons at Georgia, where he initially committed to the Bulldogs as a premier high school prospect. After struggling to carve out a consistent role in the team’s dominant defense, Harris looks to try his hand at a fresh start in the transfer portal. Keep an eye on the Florida native to have a robust market.

90) OT Grant Seagren, Oklahoma State

Grant Seagren joins the list of talented players expected to enter the transfer portal. The Oklahoma State product has the size to be an anchor on the offensive line in the proper role, and as he looks to find the best fit for him outside of Oklahoma State, he’ll likely have a handful of options to choose from.

91) IOL Shalik Hubbard, Monmouth

Shalik Hubbard is another Monmouth player expected to draw plenty of interest in the portal once he enters. The offensive lineman has the size to be a big-time addition for teams needing help in the trenches, which is precisely why he’ll likely have a robust market.

92) EDGE Lamont Lester Jr., Monmouth

Lamont Lester Jr. announced his decision to enter the transfer portal when the window officially opens after spending his freshman season at Monmouth. The defensive lineman has the size and skillset to be a game-changer in the right defensive system, and he’ll have the opportunity to prove that next season with a fresh start.

93) EDGE Gus Cordova, USC

Gus Cordova committed to USC as a top recruit out of high school, but after a lackluster freshman season with the Trojans, the edge rusher has announced his decision to enter the portal. Given his size, potential, and remaining years of eligibility, expect multiple teams to be involved in Cordova’s market.

94) CB Noah King, Colorado

Noah King initially committed to Kansas State out of high school before transferring to Colorado before ever playing a snap for the Wildcats. Hoping he could land an immediate role in the Buffaloes’ secondary. The corner quickly found out that the grass isn’t always greener. Now, he finds himself back in the transfer portal looking for the chance to prove why he was recruited as a top prospect.

95) CB Cam Chadwick, UConn

Cam Chadwick spent the last two seasons at UConn, where he’s quietly made a name for himself as one of the most reliable corners in the nation. Looking to showcase his skillset on a bigger stage, the six-foot defensive back is expected to enter the transfer portal.

96) Landyn Cleveland, Oklahoma State

Landyn Cleveland adds his name to the list of talented defensive players in the transfer portal after announcing his decision to depart from Oklahoma State. The safety racked up 33 total tackles, three tackles for loss, two pass defenses, and a forced fumble this past season for the Cowboys. Keep an eye on Cleveland’s market to move quickly.

97) QB Nicco Marchiol, West Virginia

Nicco Marchiol has spent the last four years at West Virginia, hoping to claim the starting job for the Mountaineers. However, throughout his time at WVU, he has yet to prove he’s ready to run his own offense. Hoping to use a fresh start to his advantage, Marchiol enters the portal.

98) DL Antonio Coleman, Auburn

Antonio Coleman committed to Auburn as a highly recruited prospect out of high school. After struggling to find the field throughout his freshman season with the Tigers, the defensive lineman has decided to use the coaching change as an excuse to hit the portal and seek a sizable role elsewhere.

99) WR Jared Richardson, Pennsylvania

Jared Richardson immediately becomes one of the most dynamic pass-catching options available after a breakout year at Pennsylvania. Reeling in 80 receptions for 1,033 yards and 12 touchdowns, the six-foot-two wideout is expected to enter the portal, where he’ll likely have several options to choose from.

100) WR Josh Derry, Monmouth

Josh Derry put together a massive year at Monmouth, reeling in 73 catches for 1,101 yards and 13 touchdowns. The undersized receiver is a shifty playmaker with impressive speed, and in the right offensive scheme, he could be an immediate impact player for whatever team hands him.

