College Football: All 18 Big Ten Quarterbacks Ranked by ESPN’s QBR

17. Ryan Browne, Purdue Boilermakers

2025 Season QBR: 55.3

Week 12 QBR: 6.7 QBR in loss at Washington (Limited with shoulder injury - did not play entire game, Week 13 Bye)

Week 14 Matchup: vs Indiana

Heisman Odds: OTB

