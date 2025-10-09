2026 NFL Draft Odds: Kalshi Ranks Top 15 Players for No. 1 Slot

‌



It’s never too early to start thinking about the NFL Draft. We dive into Kalshi’s market probabilities to see who could hear their name called first next April.

1. Diego Pavia, QB, Vanderbilt

Class: Graduate | Age: 24

Kalshi Market Probability: 36%

2. Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

Class: Redshirt Junior | Age: 22

Kalshi Market Probability: 23%

3. LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina

Class: Redshirt Sophomore | Age: 20

Kalshi Market Probability: 15%

T4. Drew Allar, QB, Penn State

Class: Senior | Age: 21

Kalshi Market Probability: 10%

T4. Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson

Class: Senior | Age: 21

Kalshi Market Probability: 10%

T4. Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

Class: Junior | Age: 20

Kalshi Market Probability: 10%

T4. John Mateer, QB, Oklahoma

Class: Redshirt Junior | Age: 21

Kalshi Market Probability: 10%

8. Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU

Class: Redshirt Senior | Age: 23

Kalshi Market Probability: 8%

9. Carson Beck, QB, Miami

Class: Redshirt Senior | Age: 22

Kalshi Market Probability: 7%

Class: Junior | Age: 21

Kalshi Market Probability: 5%

T11. Sam Leavitt, QB, Arizona State

Class: Redshirt Sophomore | Age: 20

Kalshi Market Probability: 4%

T11. Miller Moss, QB, Louisville

Class: Redshirt Senior | Age: 23

Kalshi Market Probability: 4%

T11. Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Class: Junior | Age: 20

Kalshi Market Probability: 4%

T11. Raylen Wilson, LB, Georgia

Class: Junior | Age: 20

Kalshi Market Probability: 4%

15. Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

Class: Junior | Age: 20

Kalshi Market Probability: 3%

