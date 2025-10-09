2026 NFL Draft Odds: Kalshi Ranks Top 15 Players for No. 1 Slot
Paul Connor
Host · Writer
It’s never too early to start thinking about the NFL Draft. We dive into Kalshi’s market probabilities to see who could hear their name called first next April.
1. Diego Pavia, QB, Vanderbilt
Class: Graduate | Age: 24
Kalshi Market Probability: 36%
2. Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana
Class: Redshirt Junior | Age: 22
Kalshi Market Probability: 23%
3. LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina
Class: Redshirt Sophomore | Age: 20
Kalshi Market Probability: 15%
T4. Drew Allar, QB, Penn State
Class: Senior | Age: 21
Kalshi Market Probability: 10%
T4. Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson
Class: Senior | Age: 21
Kalshi Market Probability: 10%
T4. Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama
Class: Junior | Age: 20
Kalshi Market Probability: 10%
T4. John Mateer, QB, Oklahoma
Class: Redshirt Junior | Age: 21
Kalshi Market Probability: 10%
8. Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU
Class: Redshirt Senior | Age: 23
Kalshi Market Probability: 8%
9. Carson Beck, QB, Miami
Class: Redshirt Senior | Age: 22
Kalshi Market Probability: 7%
10. T.J. Parker, DE, Clemson
Class: Junior | Age: 21
Kalshi Market Probability: 5%
T11. Sam Leavitt, QB, Arizona State
Class: Redshirt Sophomore | Age: 20
Kalshi Market Probability: 4%
T11. Miller Moss, QB, Louisville
Class: Redshirt Senior | Age: 23
Kalshi Market Probability: 4%
T11. Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State
Class: Junior | Age: 20
Kalshi Market Probability: 4%
T11. Raylen Wilson, LB, Georgia
Class: Junior | Age: 20
Kalshi Market Probability: 4%
15. Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami
Class: Junior | Age: 20
Kalshi Market Probability: 3%
