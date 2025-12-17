5 Most Overrated Teams in the College Football Playoff

James Madison Dukes - #12 Seed

The James Madison Dukes squeaked into the College Football Playoff as the 12th seed thanks to the implosion of the ACC, which allowed the Sun Belt Champion to rank as the fifth-highest conference champion. Under the current rules, they deserve to be in the College Football Playoff, but let’s not pretend the Dukes have a great resume or a team capable of competing for a national title. JMU has a bottom third passing offense and they have only played one power conference team all season, a 28-14 loss to Louisville in a game that was not particularly competitive. Oregon might be resting its starters early in the second half of this first-round contest.

December 20 - James Madison at Oregon (-21.5)

