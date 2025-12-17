Ranking the 12 Head Coaches in the College Football Playoff

As the College Football Playoff is set to begin later this week, we take a look at the 12 head coaches in the field and where they rank amongst each other.

#1 Kirby Smart: Georgia

Kirby Smart is the longest tenured head coach of anyone in the College Football Playoff. He also has the best resume of any coach in the College Football Playoff, leading the Bulldogs to back-to-back National Titles in 2021 and 2022, marking the program’s first championships since the 80s. As long as Kirby is at the helm, Georgia will always be among the top in the recruiting rankings and right in the middle of the National Championship conversation, making him the top coach in the field in the College Football Playoff.

Overall Coaching Record: 117-20

#2 Curt Cignetti: Indiana

Perhaps the most remarkable turnaround in College Football history is the Indiana Hoosiers. It is not hyperbole to say that Indiana was the worst power-five program in the country for most of the school’s history. What Curt Cignetti has done in just two seasons is nothing short of remarkable. Two years, two playoff births, and enters this year as the number one overall seed after dethroning Ohio State to win the Big Ten Championship. Indiana has as good a chance as any team to win this year’s National Title.

Overall Coaching Record: 43-6

#3 Ryan Day: Ohio State

Say what you want about Ryan Day, the Ohio State Buckeyes have been at the center of the National Championship discussion for essentially his entire tenure. The ability to block out the noise after last year’s disaster of a loss to Michigan and lead Ohio State to a National Championship cannot be understated. For the fifth time in his seven seasons as the head man, Day has the Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff. His experience alone makes him among the top coaches in this year’s Playoff.

Overall Coaching Record: 82-11

#4 Dan Lanning: Oregon

All Dan Lanning has done since taking over in Eugene is win. His 46-7 overall record has the Oregon Ducks consistently competing in the College Football Playoff. His success with three different quarterbacks in Bo Nix, Dillon Gabriel, and now Dante Moore proves he finds a way to win with whatever roster he has, making him a top-4 coach in this year’s Playoff. The one thing Lanning has left to prove at Oregon is if he can lead the Ducks all the way to a National Championship.

Overall Coaching Record: 46-7

#5 Kalen DeBoer: Alabama

It hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows in Tuscaloosa since Kalen DeBoer arrived. He was tasked with filling the shoes of arguably the greatest college coach of all time, Nick Saban, an almost impossible task. After last year’s disappointment and this year’s Week 1 loss to Florida State, fans were ready to help pay his buyout to get rid of him. DeBoer has overcome the adversity and has the Crimson Tide back where they belong, competing for a National Title. Say what you want about DeBoer, but he coached in a National Championship just two years ago, as he now looks to lead Alabama back to prominence.

Overall Coaching Record: 56-16

#6 Mike Elko: Texas A&M

In just his second season leading the Aggies, Mike Elko has Texas A&M back among the elites of College Football. Before serving as Duke’s head coach, Elko was the defensive coordinator in College Station for four seasons. Having success at multiple programs, Elko has proven his case among the top head coaches in this year’s Playoff. A Round 1 win over Miami would make that case even stronger.

Overall Coaching Record: 35-15

#7 Joey McGuire: Texas Tech

Texas Tech saw its most successful season in years, led by head coach Joey McGuire. McGuire has turned the Red Raiders’ fortunes around since taking over in 2022 and has now led them to the program’s first-ever Big 12 title. Thanks to their dominant season, Texas Tech will enjoy a bye in Round 1 and will face the winner of the James Madison vs. Oregon matchup.

Overall Coaching Record: 35-17

#8 Brent Venables: Oklahoma

After a rocky start to his head coaching tenure, Brent Venables has guided the Oklahoma Sooners to their most successful season since their National Championship loss to LSU. Venables has been around plenty of winning, anchoring the Clemson defense that won two National Titles in three years. Perhaps the most intriguing matchup in Round 1 is Oklahoma vs. Alabama. A win would go a long way to securing Oklahoma’s perception as an elite SEC program.

Overall Coaching Record: 32-19

#9 Bob Chesney: James Madison

Bob Chesney has accepted another job, as he is set to take over UCLA and try to turn around their fortunes in the Big Ten, after turning around several programs over the last decade, including James Madison and Holy Cross. Chesney, however, will still lead the Dukes in the Playoff, with the opportunity to shock the world against Oregon in Round 1. Will the players rally around Chesney, or will it prove to be a distraction?

Overall Coaching Record: 21-5

#10 Mario Cristobal: Miami

Miami’s decision to stick with Mario Cristobal after last season has paid off. Despite not earning a bid to the ACC Title game, the Hurricanes’ 10-2 record was enough to earn them the No. 10 seed as the lone ACC representative in this year’s Playoff. Saturday’s battle against Texas A&M could go a long way toward determining Cristobal’s long-term future at Miami.

Overall Coaching Record: 94-78

#11 Pete Golding: Ole Miss (Interim)

College Football’s worst-kept secret finally came to fruition after this year’s Egg Bowl, when Lane Kiffin accepted the job as the new Head Coach of the LSU Tigers. Defensive Coordinator Pete Golding is set to lead Ole Miss into the Playoff after the Rebels completed their best season in decades. Golding has been around winning, serving as the defensive coordinator under Nick Saban at Alabama for five seasons before joining Kiffin’s staff in Oxford. In a battle of interim coaches in Round 1 between Ole Miss and Tulane, Golding has a prime opportunity to make a case to be the full-time guy.

Overall Coaching Record: 0-0

#12 Will Hall: Tulane (Interim)

In the crazy world of college football, the coaching carousel has never been more active. Former Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall accepted the job at Florida earlier this month. Passing Game coordinator, Will Hall, is set to take over as the interim and lead Tulane into the Playoff. Hall was the head coach at Southern Miss for four seasons before taking over as Tulane’s passing game coordinator this season. There is no better audition opportunity for Hall than the Green Wave’s Round 1 matchup against Ole Miss.

Overall Coaching Record: 14-30

