5 Things We Learned from Georgia’s Win Over Tennessee

The Georgia Bulldogs knocked off the Tennessee Volunteers in an overtime classic. What five things did we learn from the thrilling UGA win in Knoxville?

1. UGA Still Runs the SEC

The Georgia Bulldogs are not the inevitable “Death Star” of college football any longer. In today’s era of the transfer portal and NIL, that type of team likely doesn’t exist. That said, Kirby Smart’s Georgia Bulldogs are still the team to beat in the SEC, and the league still runs through Athens until proven otherwise. Tennessee played their hearts out, the atmosphere in Knoxville was electric, and they have a ton to be excited about moving forward. However, the Georgia Bulldogs still found a way, as they always seem to do under Smart.

2. Joey Aguilar’s Big Day

The noise around Knoxville all offseason was that Tennessee’s program stood up to Nico Iamaleava and believed it would benefit the program in the long term. Still, everyone expected a step back at quarterback in the short term. The Volunteers pivoted to former Appalachian State quarterback Joey Aguilar in a “trade” with the UCLA Bruins. Aguilar looked great in their first two games, but this was his first real test. After this weekend, it is clear the Vols got the better of the trade, and Aguilar passed the test with flying colors. Yes, Tennessee lost, and Aguilar did have two interceptions, but he was pretty great overall, throwing for 371 yards on 24 of 36 attempts with four touchdowns. UGA certainly adjusted after a dynamite start by Aguilar, but he proved he’s good enough to lead the Tennessee offense to big things.

3. Gunner Stockton Passes the Test

Much like Joey Aguilar, this was a significant test for Georgia’s quarterback. Gunner Stockton did play last season, but this was his first start against a major opponent in which he is the clear QB1. Kirby Smart has a lot of belief in Stockton, and he was tough and scrappy in a rock-solid performance in a hostile atmosphere. Stockton went 23 for 31 with two touchdowns and 304 yards. He added 38 rushing yards with a rushing touchdown and did not turn the ball over. Smart will take that performance every single time if he can get it.

4. Tennessee’s Receivers Step Up

Joey Aguilar had a great day, but he needed his receivers to step up, and they did so in a considerable way. The Volunteers got sub-par receiver play in 2024, but there was a lot of optimism that their young targets would improve. Chris Brazzell II was incredible with six receptions for 177 yards and three touchdowns, highlighted by a 72-yard catch and run. Braylon Staley and Mike Matthews were good secondary targets, and tight end Miles Kitselman had a solid day. It was a positive step forward for the Tennessee passing game.

5. Georgia’s Weapons Shine

Georgia’s offensive weapons were not up to the UGA standard in 2024. They brought in multiple players via the transfer portal and were expecting a much better core group in 2025. The versatility of the attack was on full display in Knoxville. Nate Frazier led the rushing attack and got help from Gunner Stockton and goal-line work from big Josh McCray. Colbie Young had 73 yards, and Zachariah Branch was dangerous all day with 69 yards and a touchdown, plus London Humphreys had the gigantic 31-yard sliding catch for a touchdown. They still are not getting as much as you’d like from the tight end group, but the Bulldogs look much better on offense right now than they did at any point in 2024.

