Big Ten Football Power Rankings By Tiers: Michigan & IU With Statement Wins

Here are our Big Ten Football Power Rankings going into Week 5 of the College Football season.

2025 Big Ten Football Power Rankings

Penn State Nittany Lions B1G Power Ranking: #1

TIER I – THE FAVORITES

A.P. Poll: No. 3 | Coaches Poll: No. 2 | SP+: No. 2

Record: 3-0 | Last Week: 1 | Idle

The Nittany Lions haven’t been very impressive on offense through a quarter of the season. Here’s the thing. They haven’t had to be. If we knock James Franklin for beating up on inferior teams while he’s unable to win the “big games,” can we really knock PSU for a lack of style points in blowout wins?

Ohio State Buckeyes B1G Power Ranking: #2

TIER I – THE FAVORITES

A.P. Poll: No. 1 | Coaches Poll: No. 1 | SP+: No. 3

Record: 3-0 | Last Week: 2 | Idle

With three road games (Washington, Illinois, Wisconsin) followed by a visit from Penn State, Ohio State begins the most brutal stretch of its season. Avoid more than one loss, and the Buckeyes will virtually punch their playoff ticket. This week’s trip to Seattle could be sneaky tough.

Oregon Ducks B1G Power Ranking: #3

TIER I – THE FAVORITES

A.P. Poll: No. 6 | Coaches Poll: No. 5 | SP+: No. 1

Record: 4-0 | Last Week: 3 | Oregon 41, Oregon State 7

As impressive as Oregon has looked through four weeks, its odds to win the national title (+700) remain the same and have actually become longer to win the Big Ten (+250, opened at +240 at BetMGM). Do I agree? No, but that’s probably because I had more doubts than the books did going into the season. I do agree the Ducks still have a lot to prove against better competition.

Indiana Hoosiers B1G Power Ranking: #4

TIER II – CFP CONTENDERS

A.P. Poll: 11 | Coaches Poll: 12 | SP+: No. 6

Record: 4-0 | Last Week: 7 | Indiana 63, Illinois 10

Well, Indiana’s streak was halted at 115 straight points. So, that happened. Saturday’s outcome in Bloomington might have been about Illinois as much as it was about the Hoosiers. That’s fine. With their dominant performance, Indiana still proved itself to be a legitimate playoff contender and maybe even a dark horse to challenge the Big Ten’s top three.

USC Trojans B1G Power Ranking: #5

TIER II – CFP CONTENDERS

A.P. Poll: 21 | Coaches Poll: 22 | SP+: No. 11

Record: 4-0 | Last Week: 4 | USC 45, Michigan State 31

USC did nothing wrong in dropping down a spot; it was more about what Indiana did. We get a comp data point as the Trojans take on Illinois this week. I still believe USC’s ceiling is just as high as Indiana’s. However, I would feel more comfortable about their CFP chances if they show us they can play just as well on the road as they do at home. The first of four road tests is scheduled for this weekend, and they will have to win at least two.

Michigan Wolverines B1G Power Ranking: #6

TIER II – CFP CONTENDERS

A.P. Poll: No. 19 | Coaches Poll: No. 18 | SP+: No. 17

Record: 3-1 | Last Week’s Rank: No. 6 | Michigan 30, Nebraska 27

We told you Michigan would win the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball in Lincoln, and they did. Now, was that more about the Wolverines or the Cornhuskers? Nevertheless, that was a big road win against a solid (maybe good?) B1G team with a true freshman QB in his first conference game. Bryce Underwood didn’t have to do too much, and that’s probably a good thing as the running game and pass rush won the day.

Washington Huskies B1G Power Ranking: #7

TIER III – Top 25 POTENTIAL

A.P. Poll: NR | Coaches Poll: NR | SP+: No. 28

Record: 3-0 | Last Week: 9 | Washington 59, Washington State 24

I’m not sure if the Huskies deserve to be ranked, but not to get a single vote in the AP Poll? What are these writers watching (or not)? They have legitimate question marks about their defense, which was without their best player against WSU, but the offense might be worthy of a CFP bid. They’re that good. If they give Ohio State a game on Saturday, they will not be overlooked for long.

Iowa Hawkeyes B1G Power Ranking: #8

TIER III – Top 25 POTENTIAL

A.P. Poll: NR | Coaches Poll: NR | SP+: No. 35

Record: 3-1 | Last Week: 8 | Iowa 38, Rutgers 28

Still not sure what to make of the 2025 Hawkeyes. The offense is improved, but when’s the last time Iowa won a game (on the road in conference play to boot!) because of their offense? However, that was one of the worst games we’ve seen their defense play—opponent adjusted—in years. Perhaps it was simply a good matchup for the offense and a bad one for the defense (part of it), or maybe it reveals something more significant.

Illinois Fighting Illini B1G Power Ranking: #9

TIER III – Top 25 POTENTIAL

A.P. Poll: No. 23 | Coaches Poll: No. 23 | SP+: No. 36

Record: 3-1 | Last Week: 5 | Indiana 63, Illinois 10

In this spot last week, I asked, “Are the Illini for real?” And boy did we get our answer. It’s one game, and they have time to bounce back, but when you lose by 53 points, you’re going to tumble hard. I’m surprised they’re still ranked. Yes, the defensive secondary was banged up, but is that why Illinois was limited to 161 total yards?

Nebraska Cornhuskers B1G Power Ranking: #10

TIER III – Top 25 POTENTIAL

A.P. Poll: NR | Coaches Poll: NR | SP+: No. 20

Record: 3-1 | Last Week: 10 | Michigan 30, Nebraska 27

The Cornhuskers suffered their first defeat of the season, and the game wasn’t as close as the final score indicated. This team has serious concerns about its ability to protect its quarterback and stop the run when playing against stronger competition. Here’s the thing: I never thought Nebraska was a playoff contender. What I saw on Saturday was exactly what I expected from them.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights B1G Power Ranking: #11

TIER IV – AMERICAN TOP 50-ISH

A.P. Poll: NR | Coaches Poll: NR | SP+: No. 43

Record: 3-1 | Last Week: 11 | Iowa 38, Rutgers 28

Rutgers had leads of 14-7, 21-14, and 28-24 in the fourth quarter. They also missed two field goals with the score tied at 21-21. This was a game the Scarlet Knights were in position to win, and more importantly, needed to win. The passing game threw it on Iowa, but they do nothing else well.

Maryland Terrapins B1G Power Ranking: #12

TIER IV – AMERICAN TOP 50-ISH

A.P. Poll: NR | Coaches Poll: NR | SP+: No. 33

Record: 4-0 | Last Week: 14 | Maryland 27, Wisconsin 10

I’m still not sold on Maryland. They were fine on Saturday, but mostly took advantage of a banged-up Wisconsin offense. At the same time, a road win in the Big Ten isn’t something teams in this tier sneeze at. They deserve credit for that. The biggest positive is the number of youngsters, including freshmen, who are contributing to their wins.

Minnesota Golden Gophers B1G Power Ranking: #13

TIER IV – AMERICAN TOP 50-ISH

A.P. Poll: NR | Coaches Poll: NR | SP+: No. 41

Record: 2-1 | Last Week: 15 | Idle

Coming off a West Coast trip, it’s as good a time as any to be idle. It’s a big week for redshirt freshman QB Drake Lindsey to show some growth because six-straight weeks of Big Ten football isn’t the easiest time to work on the details of the position. Against Rutgers, he also faces a defense that you can move the ball against.

Michigan State Spartans B1G Power Ranking: #14

TIER IV – AMERICAN TOP 50-ISH

A.P. Poll: NR | Coaches Poll: NR | SP+: No. 59

Record: 3-1 | Last Week: 13 | USC 45, Michigan State 31

This is another game, despite the 14-point margin, that wasn’t as close as the final score indicates. To be fair to the Spartans, I’m not sure how many Big Ten teams outside of the top tier can hang with the Trojans in the Coliseum. I’m also not sure how many wins this Spartans team will get against bowl-caliber Big Ten teams.

Wisconsin Badgers B1G Power Ranking: #15

TIER IV – AMERICAN TOP 50-ISH

A.P. Poll: NR | Coaches Poll: NR | SP+: No.60

Record: 2-2 | Last Week: 12 | Maryland 27, Wisconsin 10

For the third straight year, Luke Fickell has seen his QB1 go down with injury. Not only did they have to pull Billy Edwards Jr. after the first series against Maryland, but the Badgers also played with three freshmen along the offensive line due to injuries. The Madison faithful didn’t care, as they chanted “Fire Fickell,” at least those that didn’t leave Camp Randall early did.

Northwestern Wildcats B1G Power Ranking: #16

TIER V – JUST DON’T FINISH 18th

A.P. Poll: NR | Coaches Poll: NR | SP+: No. 85

Record: 1-2 | Last Week: 16 | Idle

Can Northwestern make a bowl? Probably not, but they host UCLA, ULM, and Purdue in three of their next four games. Improving to 4-3 going into their trip to Nebraska is on the table. They will likely be favored in all three.

Purdue Boilermakers B1G Power Ranking: #17

TIER V – JUST DON’T FINISH 18th

A.P. Poll: NR | Coaches Poll: NR | SP+: No. 84

Record: 2-2 | Last Week: 17 | Notre Dame 56, Purdue 30

After pitching a shutout in their opener against Ball State, the Boilermakers have allowed 17 points against Southern Illinois, 33 points to USC, and 56 to Notre Dame. This defense could use a week to recover before beginning a stretch of seven-straight weeks of Big Ten football. While the offense has shown progress, the defense is now ranked 100th or lower in EPA, available yards allowed, and success rate.

UCLA Bruins B1G Power Ranking: #18

TIER V – JUST DON’T FINISH 18th

A.P. Poll: NR | Coaches Poll: NR | SP+: No. 81

Record: 0-3 | Last Week: 18 | Idle

No one needed the off week more than the Bruins. They followed the firing of HC Deshaun Foster by also letting go of defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe. Tim Skipper, who was hired this offseason as the special assistant to the head coach, has taken over as the interim, a position he held with Fresno State in 2024, where he was also the acting HC in 2023 with a record of 7-7. On Monday, Skipper confirmed the hiring of Kevin Coyle, who was also at FSU from 2022-24 and was serving as senior defensive analyst at Syracuse this season.

