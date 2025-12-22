Top 12 Players Who Entered the College Football Transfer Portal Over the Weekend

8) DB Kamari Wilson, Memphis
Kamari Wilson began his college career at Florida, where he spent two seasons before transferring to Arizona State. After one season with the Sun Devils, the Florida native transferred to Memphis, seeking a larger role to prove how impactful he could be. In his lone season with the Tigers, Wilson took full advantage of his opportunity, finishing the season with 84 tackles, four pass defenses, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, and a sack. Expect Wilson to have a robust market for his services in the portal.