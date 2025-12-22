Top 12 Players Who Entered the College Football Transfer Portal Over the Weekend

12) DL Saadiq Clements, North Texas

Saadiq Clements began his college career at Louisville, where he quickly realized that if he hoped to see the field early in his career, he'd be forced to find a change of scenery. The defensive lineman landed at North Texas, where he proved an impactful defender, totaling 26 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and a forced fumble. Clements will be a solid value add for any team looking to bolster their depth in the trenches.

