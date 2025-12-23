Top 12 Players Who Entered the College Football Transfer Portal on Monday

12) S John Slaughter, Colorado

John Slaughter began his college career at Tennessee, where he struggled to carve out a role significant enough to showcase his upside. Looking for a fresh start that could provide him immediate playing time, the safety joined the Colorado Buffaloes and Deion Sanders ahead of the 2025 season. After totaling 24 tackles, two interceptions, and a forced fumble in his lone season in the Big 12, Slaughter re-enters the portal looking to use yet another fresh start to his advantage.

