CFB Week 5: Top 5 Games With College Football Playoff Stakes

There were shake-ups last week, and the College Football Playoff picture is getting clearer. There are five more games in week five that can shed more light on the postseason.

5. No. 24 TCU (3-0, 0-0) at Arizona State (3-1, 0-1) Friday, Sept. 26

A Friday night Big XII clash between TCU and Arizona State could end one team’s hopes and ignite another’s. The Sun Devils have already lost a conference game, and a second will put them in a hole for the Big XII title. TCU has started the season fast and may have the conference’s best quarterback in Josh Hoover. A win keeps them climbing the polls with Iowa State and BYU looming in November.

TCU +25. (-110) Over/Under 55.5 (-110/-110)

4. No. 21 USC (4-0, 2-0) at No. 23 Illinois (3-1, 0-1) Saturday, Sept. 27

Illinois took a tumble after getting whipped by Indiana, and USC is quietly starting to climb in the polls. To me, this game can either get Illinois back in the race, eliminate them, or push USC into CFP contention.

USC -6.5 (-115) Over/Under 60.5 (-115/-105)

3. No. 11 Indiana (4-0, 1-0) at Iowa (3-1, 1-0) Saturday, Sept. 27

Indiana jumped up seven spots after dismantling Illinois. They could be the fourth Big Ten team to make the CFP. However, we have seen Playoff and title dreams die in Iowa City before. A win for IU sets up a showdown at Oregon in week 7, but a loss could derail the Hoosiers’ CFP hopes.

Indiana -7.5 (-110) Over/Under 47.5 (-115/-105)

2. No. 4 LSU (4-0, 1-0) at No. 13 Ole Miss (4-0, 2-0) Saturday, Sept. 27

A top 15 matchup that is flying under the radar. LSU is in the top five, but its best wins (Clemson and Florida) have been devalued. Ole Miss has some ground to make up and if they want a chance to get a leg up in the SEC a home win over LSU would go a very long way.

Ole Miss -1.5 (-105) Over/Under 54.5 (-115/-105)

1. No. 6 Oregon (4-0, 2-0) at No. 3 Penn State (3-0, 0-0) Saturday, Sept. 27

In maybe the most anticipated game of the Big Ten season, Penn State gets the benefit of playing at home in the White Out game. The Nittany Lions have not been super impressive so far. Oregon comes in playing really well and trying to prove they’re the class of the Big Ten. It’s not an elimination game, but it is a tone setter.

Oregon +3.5 (-115) Over/Under 51.5 (-115/-105)

Sammy Jacobs is the publisher of HoosierHuddle.com. He covers Indiana football as a member of the FWAA and provides coverage of all Indiana University sports.

