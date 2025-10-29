College Football: All 18 Big Ten Quarterbacks Ranked by ESPN’s QBR

4. Luke Altmyer, Illinois Fightning Illini

2025 Season QBR: 84.0

Week 9 QBR: 83.5 QBR in loss at Washington

Week 10 Matchup: vs Rutgers

Heisman Odds: OTB

Matriculate down the field with SportsGrid’s FREE Top College Football Picks and College Football Player Prop Picks every week!