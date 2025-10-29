NIL 2025 College Football Top 100 Rankings | Name and Likeness List

21. Diego Pavia

NIL Valuation: $1.9 M

Team: Vanderbilt Commodores

Position: Quarterback

Class: Senior

Height: 6 ft 0 in

Weight: 207 lb

High School: Volcano Vista

Birthplace: Albuquerque, New Mexico

Social Media Followers: 83,800

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.