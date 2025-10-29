College Football Week 10 Picks: CUSA Wednesday Night Best Bets

College football is hitting its stride! We will be keeping a close eye on all the action, sharing our expert analysis and betting insights every week. Stay up to date with the top picks, predictions, and betting advice for all things college football.

Stadium: Johnny “Red" Floyd Stadium

Johnny “Red" Floyd Stadium Location: Murfreesboro, TN

Murfreesboro, TN Where to Watch: ESPN2

ESPN2 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Spread: JVST -6.5 | Total: 54.5

JVST -6.5 | 54.5 Moneyline: JVST -210 | MTU +176

Note: All odds are subject to change after article publication. Get the most up-to-date odds here.

Week 10 action continues with another Conference USA Wednesday night slate. In the first contest, the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders host the Jacksonville State Gamecocks. These teams’ conference records are diametrically opposed: Middle Tennessee’s 0-3 record stands in stark contrast to Jacksonville State’s 3-0 mark. Still, the Blue Raiders will be insulated by their home faithful on Wednesday night.

Middle Tennessee has dropped four in a row, but the box scores from those losses reveal a much more compelling narrative. Their last three losses have been one-score games, with the previous two coming by a combined five points. Furthermore, the Blue Raiders have out-gained their opponents in three straight, implying that the CUSA bottom-feeders are due for more wins. A reversal of fortunes is expected against the Gamecocks.

In part, the Blue Raiders’ anticipated success is built on Jacksonville State’s wonky pass defense. The Gamecocks give up close to 400 yards per game, with 227.4 of those coming through the air. Those inefficiencies have been exposed more recently, with Delaware throwing for 422 in the Gamecocks’ latest victory. With Jacksonville State getting out-gained in three of its last five against FBS opponents, the stage is set for a resilient Middle Tennessee performance.

The Blue Raiders are positioned for a monumental upset at home. They can derail Jacksonville State’s CUSA Championship aspirations while keeping their own fading bowl game hopes alive. We’re calling it now, Middle Tennessee walks away victorious.

Best Bet: Middle Tennessee +176

Stadium: Robert W. Plaster Stadium

Robert W. Plaster Stadium Location: Springfield, MO

Springfield, MO Where to Watch: CBSSN

CBSSN Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

8:00 p.m. ET Spread: MOSU -3.5 | Total: 50.5

MOSU -3.5 | 50.5 Moneyline: MOSU -168 | FIU +162

By most accounts, the Missouri State Bears’ foray into the FBS is off to a resounding start. The Bears sit at a respectable 4-3, including 2-1 in CUSA action. The conference newcomers will have the chance to improve their standing in Week 10’s clash versus the FIU Panthers.

Losers of three of their past four, the Panthers face an uphill climb versus the Bears. They lack the defensive wherewithal to keep Missouri State’s offense at bay, but they also enter the contest playing their third road game in four weeks. Across the four-game sample, opponents are averaging 35.0 points per game, with all but one of those squads eclipsing 38 points. As expected, that correlates with a concerning amount of yardage, with FIU giving up 431.0 yards per game.

Missouri State’s offense will be ready to capitalize on its scoring opportunities. The Bears have gone north of 409 yards in three of their previous four contests, albeit without a noticeable increase in scoring. Specifically, they’ve been held to 24 points or fewer in three straight games, creating an imbalance that points to an inevitable increase in output.

The Bears should see a sharp increase in scoring over the coming games, as scoring rises to match their above-average offensive production. And there’s nothing the Panthers’ defense can do to stand in their way. Missouri State should have no problem covering the short spread at home.

Best Bet: Missouri State -3.5

We like the home teams in tonight’s CUSA action. Middle Tennessee is primed for a massive upset at Johnny “Red" Floyd Stadium, while the Missouri State Bears should take care of business against FIU.

