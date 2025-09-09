College Football: Grading Every SEC Performance in Week 2

16) Florida Gators

Week 2 Results: South Florida 18, Florida 16

Florida was gaining plenty of hype after their dominant Week 1 win, and rightfully so. Billy Napier's Gators looked like a genuine threat to compete in the SEC this season, and with the talent on the roster, their matchup against South Florida in Week 2 seemed like an easy win. However, USF quickly proved that to be false, and with an upset win in the Swamp, not only do the Bulls find themselves ranked, but it comes at the expense of the Gators dropping out of the AP Top 25 entirely.

Grade: F

