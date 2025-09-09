College Football: Grading Every SEC Performance in Week 2
John Canady
Host · Writer
16) Florida Gators
Week 2 Results: South Florida 18, Florida 16
Florida was gaining plenty of hype after their dominant Week 1 win, and rightfully so. Billy Napier's Gators looked like a genuine threat to compete in the SEC this season, and with the talent on the roster, their matchup against South Florida in Week 2 seemed like an easy win. However, USF quickly proved that to be false, and with an upset win in the Swamp, not only do the Bulls find themselves ranked, but it comes at the expense of the Gators dropping out of the AP Top 25 entirely.
Grade: F
1) LSU Tigers
Week 2 Results: LSU 23, LA Tech 7
LSU entered Week 2 riding high on a top-ten showdown win against Clemson. Brian Kelly's squad looked like a true contender coming out of opening week, and while the Tigers remain undefeated, their struggles against LA Tech can't be overlooked. On paper, LSU should have steamrolled the Bulldogs. However, that just wasn't the case on Saturday, and heading into Week 3, LSU has to prove they can be the offensive powerhouse they were in 2024 for anybody to buy stock in the Tigers' contention for the conference.
Grade: C-
2) Georgia Bulldogs
Week 2 Results: Georgia 28, Austin Peay 6
Another team that struggled on Saturday against a team they should have annihilated is the Georgia Bulldogs. Typically, an opponent like Austin Peay is a matchup in which Kirby Smart-led teams look to make a statement. While the Bulldogs left the weekend with a win, there's more to be disappointed about than excited.
Grade: C
3) Texas Longhorns
Week 2 Results: Texas 38, San Jose State 7
Texas entered Week 2 needing to make a statement after a brutal Week 1 loss to Ohio State. The Longhorns looked solid for what it's worth, defeating San Jose State with ease, but once again, considering the talent gap, Steve Sarkisian's squad should have dominated this battle a bit more than the final score shows. Despite that, tough grading aside, Texas finally gets into the win column.
Grade: C
4) South Carolina Gamecocks
Week 2 Results: South Carolina 38, SC State 10
The South Carolina Gamecocks have plenty of hype building around the winning culture Shane Beamer has instilled in the program. Entering Week 2, USC was expected to steamroll the SC State Bulldogs, and while there was plenty of padding in the final score, the final doesn't completely illustrate how the game went. The Gamecocks' offense struggled to start, and whether that's because of the weather delay or the disastrous offensive line play, Beamer and offensive coordinator Mike Shula have a lot to clean up if they hope to be a true contender this season. Fortunately, South Carolina's special teams continues to prove they're one of the best in the nation, and as a result, the Gamecocks remain undefeated. Despite that, to be a top team, they'll have to be held to the same standard of strict grading.
Grade: C
5) Mississippi State Bulldogs
Week 2 Results: Mississippi State 24, Arizona State 20
Mississippi State had little to no expectations entering this season. In fact, clinching a bowl game this season for the Bulldogs seemed like a win in its own right, looking at the program's struggles over the last couple of seasons. However, Jeff Lebby's squad proved their grit to be real, knocking off a ranked Arizona State team and earning one of the highest grades of the weekend.
Grade: B+
6) Oklahoma Sooners
Week 2 Results: Oklahoma 24, Michigan 13
Oklahoma looks like the real deal this season, and they proved that once again in Week 2, knocking off a Michigan Wolverines team that had plenty of hype entering the season. The Sooners impressed this weekend, and with a Heisman candidate at quarterback, Brent Venables's squad is beginning to turn heads.
Grade: A-
7) Texas A&M Aggies
Week 2 Results: Texas A&M 44, Utah State 22
Texas A&M once again struggled to pull away from lackluster competition in the first half of a contest. Perhaps the Aggies are a second-half team, or maybe they're simply working through some wrinkles. Regardless, there's plenty for Mike Elko's team to improve on, but remaining undefeated is a win.
Grade: C-
8) Ole Miss Rebels
Week 2 Results: Ole Miss 30, Kentucky 23
Ole Miss won the first in-conference matchup of the season against Mark Stoops's Wildcats, but not in the fashion that many expected. The Rebels have a weakness at the quarterback position, and until they're able to iron that out, Ole Miss won't look like a genuine contender for the conference championship. However, remaining undefeated and winning the first conference showdown of the offseason deserves credit.
Grade: B-
9) Kentucky Wildcats
Week 2 Results: Ole Miss 30, Kentucky 23
Kentucky fell short against Ole Miss, and considering their underwhelming play at quarterback, the Wildcats have impressed solely on their ability to avoid letting that weigh them down. Considering the minimal expectations for UK entering the season, the Wildcats are in a solid spot moving forward. Still, at .500, they'll be graded fairly like every other team on this list.
Grade: C+
10) Alabama Crimson Tide
Week 2 Results: Alabama 73, ULM 0
Alabama needed a bounce-back game after a disappointing loss to Florida State in the opening week. The Crimson Tide dominated in their Week 2 matchup against Louisiana-Monroe. If their loss to the Seminoles was the wake-up call Kalen DeBoer needed, Bama could be a team to monitor moving forward.
Grade: A
11) Tennessee Volunteers
Week 2 Results: Tennessee 72, ETSU 17
The Tennessee Volunteers look like a genuine threat to contend for the SEC championship this season. Offensively, the Vols look the part, and defensively, Josh Heupel's team has the talent to compete with any team in the nation. After another decisive win, the Volunteers are climbing the rankings.
Grade: A
12) Missouri Tigers
Week 2 Results: Missouri 42, Kansas 31
Missouri continues to look competitive after two impressive weeks to start the season. The Tigers have the offensive firepower and defensive talent to compete with the top teams, and after outlasting Kansas, Eli Drinkwitz's squad gears up for a tough stretch in the coming weeks.
Grade: B+
13) Arkansas Razorbacks
Week 2 Results: Arkansas 56, Arkansas State 14
Arkansas is another team that continues to impress despite minimal expectations entering the season. The Razorbacks haven't played actual competition yet, but in the matchups they have had, they're taking care of business, which is all Sam Pittman can ask from his squad.
Grade: B-
14) Auburn Tigers
Week 2 Results: Auburn 42, Ball State 3
Hugh Freeze may have finally built a competitive team at Auburn after years of failed attempts. The Tigers' offense looks explosive, and their defense can get the job done. Heading into Week 3 with plenty of confidence from their Week 2 win, there's plenty to be optimistic about.
Grade: B+
15) Vanderbilt Commodores
Week 2 Results: Vanderbilt 44, Virginia Tech 20
Vanderbilt looked the part on Saturday against a Virginia Tech team that gave South Carolina a fit during opening weekend. The Commodores look to repeat their success from a season ago, and up to this point, they're doing a more than solid job. However, it'll be easier to tell how good Vandy truly is in Week 3 against the Gamecocks.
Grade: B+
