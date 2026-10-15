College Football Playoff nears deal to expand to 24-team format

LOS ANGELES — The College Football Playoff is nearing a deal to expand from 12 teams to 24, sources tell ESPN. The new format will start in 2027 and is expected to come together in the near future, pending final approvals.

Breaking: The College Football Playoff is nearing a deal to expand to 24 teams, sources tell @PeteThamel. The new format will start in 2027 and is expected to come together in the near future, pending final approvals. https://t.co/jwSAEWwdgO — ESPN (@espn) October 15, 2026

ESPN reported on Thursday that the network and the CFP are close on figures to strike an expansion deal beginning in the 2027 season.

Sources briefed on the situation told On3's Pete Nakos that the opening two rounds of games would be played on home field sites, with the quarterfinals, semifinals and national championship on neutral sites. The top eight seeds would receive a bye in the 24-team format.

Additionally, the Power Four conference champions and the top Group of Six conference champion would secure automatic berths.

The proposed deal would significantly reshape the College Football Playoff, expanding the field from 12 to 24 teams while potentially eliminating conference championship games and adding another round of postseason action.

Under the current 12-team format, the champions of the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 and SEC receive automatic bids, along with the highest-ranked team from the Group of Six conferences: the American, Conference USA, MAC, Mountain West, Pac-12 and Sun Belt. Notre Dame can also earn an automatic bid if it finishes among the top 12 teams in the final rankings. The four highest-ranked teams receive first-round byes, while seeds No. 5-12 compete in first-round matchups hosted by the higher-seeded teams.

If finalized, the proposed expansion would end the 12-team format after just three seasons. The CFP unanimously approved expanding from four to 12 teams in September 2022, with the expanded format debuting during the 2024-25 season.

The 2027 CFP National Championship is scheduled for Jan. 25 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

More information will be added to this story at a later date.