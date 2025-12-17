College Football Wednesday Bowl Games: Best Bets Predictions

It’s the beginning of the end for the 2025-26 College Football season. Bowl season is upon us, and we’ll spend the next few weeks embracing the final snaps of the season.

Check out what bets we’re targeting in this week’s bowl games!

Stadium: Camping World Stadium

Location: Orlando, FL

Where to Watch: ESPN

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Old Dominion Monarchs vs South Florida Bulls Betting Odds

Spread: ODU +2.5 (+100) | USF -2.5 (-122)

Total: Over 52.5 (-110) | Under (-110)

(-110) | Under (-110) Moneyline: ODU +124 | USF -146

Old Dominion Monarchs vs South Florida Bulls Kalshi Odds

Chance: ODU 43% | USF 57%

43% | 57% Spread: USF -2.5 Yes 55¢ | No 47¢

-2.5 Yes 55¢ | No 47¢ Total: Over 53.5 Yes 47¢ | No 55¢

After sticking around the College Football Playoff conversation for most of the season, the South Florida Bulls were ousted from contention in the latter stages of the campaign. Their consolation prize was a berth in the Cure Bowl versus the Old Dominion Monarchs. The betting market is bullish on South Florida, but the Monarchs have plenty of fight in them.

South Florida’s offense is on point. This is a team that racked up north of 500 yards per game en route to 43.0 points per game, both the second-highest marks in the country. Led by Byrum Brown, the Bulls shred opponents on the ground and through the air. Their 265.7 passing yards per game ranked 18th in the FBS, only to be surpassed by their 10th-ranked rushing offense, which put up 225.4 yards per game.

ODU will be happy to trade chances with the Bulls all night. Operating out of the Sun Belt Conference, the Monarchs put together one of the premier offenses in the Group of 5. Their 461.7 yards per game ranked 15th in the FBS, which is still fewer than the 487.7 yards per game they put up over the last three games of the season. But despite the massive spike in production, Old Dominion put up below-average points in two of those three contests. That imbalance points toward an inevitable increase in scoring in the Cure Bowl.

Neither team will have any trouble putting up points on Wednesday night, suggesting a high-scoring affair. This line varies depending on where you shop, but even at the higher end of the spectrum, bettors should have no qualms about taking the over.

Best Bet: Over 52.5 -110

Where to Watch Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns vs Delaware Blue Hens

Stadium: Hancock Whitney Stadium

Location: Mobile, AL

Where to Watch: ESPN

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns vs Delaware Blue Hens Betting Odds

Spread: UL -2.5 (-106) | DEL +2.5 (-114)

Total: Over 60.5 (-115) | Under (-105)

(-115) | Under (-105) Moneyline: UL -130 | DEL +110

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns vs Delaware Blue Hens Kalshi Odds

Chance: UL 56% | DEL 44%

UL 56% | DEL 44% Spread: UL -2.5 Yes 51¢ | No 51¢

-2.5 Yes 51¢ | No 51¢ Total: Over 61.5 Yes 50¢ | No 53¢

This year’s edition of the 68 Ventures Bowl pits the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns against the Delaware Blue Hens. The newly minted FBS squad had a successful foray into the upper echelon of the college football ranks. The Blue Hens will be looking to go out with a bang against the Ragin’ Cajuns.

Delaware had no problem adapting to its new surroundings. In their inaugural FBS campaign, the Blue Hens finished a respectable 6-6 while operating one of the most efficient offenses in the Conference USA. Led by an unrelenting passing attack that accumulated close to 300 yards per game, the Blue Hens finished the campaign with an average of 418.1 total yards per game. While their defense struggled at times, they won’t be tested by a Louisiana squad that struggles on both sides of the football.

The Ragin’ Cajuns overcame their lackluster analytics profile to climb to 6-6. Still, we have significant concerns about their ability to contain Delaware and keep pace offensively. UL gave up over 417 yards per game, looking equally vulnerable against the pass and rush. Opponents averaged 218.2 passing and 189.1 rushing yards per game, playing into the Blue Hens’ offensive advantage. Worse, they netted just 345.7 yards per game on offense while relying almost exclusively on the run.

The Blue Hens’ defensive strength is stopping the run, and that will be the Ragin’ Cajuns’ demise. Delaware will move freely on offense, and Louisiana won’t have an answer with its one-dimensional offensive attack. Bettors should be confident in backing Delaware straight up on Wednesday night.

Best Bet: Delaware +110

