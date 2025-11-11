College Football Week 12 Picks: Best Bets and Predictions

It’s Week 12 of College Football, and every Tuesday we kick things off with our best bets of the week!

Check out what bets we’re targeting with this week’s selections!

Stadium: Acrisure Stadium

Acrisure Stadium Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh, PA Where to Watch: ESPN

ESPN Time: Saturday, 12:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, 12:00 p.m. ET Spread: ND -11.5 | Total: 55.5

ND -11.5 | 55.5 Moneyline: ND -500 | PITT +360

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have been biding their time, systematically taking care of business as they wait for other college football programs to fall out of the CFP. Here they are in Week 12, ranked ninth in the country and poised to secure their eighth win of the season. Still, the Pittsburgh Panthers won’t go down without a fight at Acrisure Stadium.

Throughout its seven-game winning streak, Notre Dame has continued to flourish on offense. They rank 15th in the country in total offense, putting up 466.1 yards per game, totaling the ninth-most points in the country. We’ve seen the best they have to offer over the course of their recent schedule. Over their last four, the Fighting Irish have averaged 36.0 points per game, while eclipsing 34 points in all but one of those contests. That scoring is validated by increased production: Notre Dame averages 471.8 yards per game.

That onslaught is expected to continue against a Pitt squad that has abandoned its defensive pedigree. Despite facing lesser opponents, the Panthers have given up 24.5 points per game over their last four, with two of those opponents scoring 31 or more. Still, that hasn’t been a concern as Pittsburgh remains one of the most under-appreciated offenses in college football. They’ve scored no fewer than 30 points in any of their five games since the start of October, which is supported by their elite passing attack.

The Panthers will throw into Notre Dame’s biggest defensive weakness — its secondary. Combined with the Irish’s offensive acumen, there should be more than enough points to send this one over the total.

Best Bet: Over 55.5

Stadium: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Bryant-Denny Stadium Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa, AL Where to Watch: ABC

ABC Time: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET Spread: ALA -6.5 | Total: 45.5

ALA -6.5 | 45.5 Moneyline: ALA -225 | OKLA +190

The Alabama Crimson Tide has long since forgotten a stunning loss to open the campaign. The SEC frontrunners have rattled off wins in eight straight, flexing their muscles on both sides of the football. The Oklahoma Sooners are trending in the opposite direction, setting the stage for a ninth consecutive Crimson Tide victory.

Offense has been the Sooners’ inhibiting factor. At the start of the season, this was a team thought to be among college football’s elite. Instead, they’ve struggled to maximize gains week after week. Heading into Week 12’s showdown in Tuscaloosa, Oklahoma ranks 78th in total and 64th in scoring offense. While their defense has offset those offensive shortcomings, it won’t be enough to stop Bama’s unrelenting passing attack.

Known for developing some of the premier running backs, Alabama has shifted its focus under Kalen DeBoer. So far this season, they’re airing it out for 279.6 passing yards per game, the 15th-most in the FBS. More importantly, that philosophical shift is paying dividends. Bama’s 32.8 points per game ranks among the best in the conference and puts them among the top 25 in college football. Expect them to unleash that arsenal against a Sooners team that has given up 708 passing yards and 61 points over its past two contests.

Scheduling-wise, this will be Oklahoma’s third road game in four outings, putting the Sooners in a seemingly insurmountable hole. We’re using this spot to back a National Championship-contending Alabama program.

Best Bet: Alabama -6.5

Stadium: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium

Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium Location: Greenville, NC

Greenville, NC Where to Watch: ESPN

ESPN Time: Saturday 4:00 p.m. ET

Saturday 4:00 p.m. ET Spread: ECU -2.5 | Total: 59.5

ECU -2.5 | 59.5 Moneyline: ECU -140 | MEM +120

It’s easy to get sucked into some of the other narratives and storylines in the Power Four contests this season. But don’t lose sight of what’s happening in the American Athletic Conference. Six teams are still in the running for a spot in the AAC Championship Game, with two of those rivals facing off on Saturday. The East Carolina Pirates host the Memphis Tigers at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, in what’s sure to be one of the most electric games of the weekend.

The Tigers flew too close to the sun and have come crashing back down to earth with their latest efforts. They cracked the Top 25 following their Week 9 win over South Florida, looking pedestrian against Rice before flaming out against Tulane last week. As evidenced by the 425.8 yards per game they’ve allowed over the previous four, defense hasn’t been a strong point for the Tigers this season. Now, they’ll be forced to contain one of the most dynamic offenses in the conference, as they try to stymie the Pirates at home.

East Carolina is throwing the ball with ease this season. Their 273.4 passing yards per game rank 14th in the FBS, which is nearly matched by their 33rd-ranked ground game. Altogether, that production has translated to 33.9 points per game, making East Carolina one of the most dangerous and underappreciated offenses. Moreover, this is a team that has eclipsed 41 points in three straight games, scoring that is propped up by an astounding 529.7 yards per game.

Memphis’ playoff hopes will be extinguished after Week 12. It remains to be seen whether that will be enough to propel East Carolina into the Top 25, but more people will take notice after this convincing victory.

Best Bet: East Carolina -2.5

Surely, Week 12 will be another jaw-dropping weekend of college football. While several underdogs are sure to pull off upsets, we’re backing Alabama and East Carolina to cash as short-to-moderate home favorites. Coupled with the over between Notre Dame and Pittsburgh, we’ve got our three top plays lined up for the weekend.

