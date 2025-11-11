On3’s Top 10 Heisman Rankings After Week 11 of 2025 College Football Season

10) QB Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss Rebels

Heisman Odds: +10000

Week 11 Stats: 333 passing yards, 3 TD, 0 INT, 78.0 QBR

Season Stats: 2,356 passing yards, 13 TDs, 2 INT, 84.3 QBR

