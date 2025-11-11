Ranking the 10 Most Disappointing College Football Teams Right Now

As the college football season continues to unfold, the College Football Playoff race has begun to take shape. Among the top teams in the nation set to compete for a championship, several squads are looking to prove they’re the best. On the flip side, these ten squads are in the running for the most disappointing teams in all of college football right now.

1) Penn State Nittany Lions

Penn State entered the season not only as championship favorites, but as one of the top programs in the country. All indications suggested James Franklin and the Nittany Lions would be a force to be reckoned with in the Big Ten moving forward, and while that may still prove to be true, it won’t be this season. Between losing starting quarterback Drew Allar for the season and the firing of Franklin, there’s no doubt the future for Penn State is in question, especially after losing multiple top commits following this season’s developments.

2) Clemson Tigers

The season the Clemson Tigers have put together is undeniably the most disappointing in recent memory for long-time head coach Dabo Swinney. In fact, following the Tigers’ early struggles, the fanbase seemed to be calling for Swinney’s job, even though he has proven to be a winner throughout his time at Clemson. Nonetheless, given the hype surrounding the team entering the season versus where they are now, it’s easy to understand the frustration, especially with the offense’s regression and the team’s star quarterback.

3) LSU Tigers

Another team with championship expectations entering the season was LSU, which now finds itself trending down in the SEC. The Tigers have fired head coach Brian Kelly, and between their struggles and inability to get over the hump in seasons past, fans are growing impatient. Considering the talent on the roster this season, LSU’s falling short of the ultimate goal is an utter disappointment.

4) South Carolina Gamecocks

The South Carolina Gamecocks have high hopes entering the season following their dominant run down the stretch last year. South Carolina looked to be a program on the rise, and the early hype around the team’s preseason ranking only underscores how disappointing this season has been for Shane Beamer’s group. Not only are the Gamecocks falling short of their postseason goals, but they may fall short of clinching a bowl game as a whole.

5) Florida Gators

Similar to multiple teams on this list, Florida entered the season with growing momentum that Billy Napier may have finally built a contender in the Swamp. Considering the talent on the roster, anything short of an improvement on last year’s 8-4 record would be a disappointment. Fast forward to now: Napier no longer has a job, and the Gators are coming off a game in which they were forced to bench their five-star quarterback for horrendous play. All that to say, this has been a disappointing year for the Gators.

6) Kansas State Wildcats

Kansas State entered the season as legit contenders to make a run for not only the Big 12 championship, but a spot in the College Football Playoff. Now, the Wildcats are fighting for the opportunity to clinch a bowl game and extend their season to 13 games. Given all the returning talent, there’s no other way to view the team’s season other than as disappointing.

7) Baylor Bears

The Baylor Bears seemed like a team that could make a run this season and throw their hat in the mix in the group of contenders that could make a run in the Big 12. The preseason hype was real, but the hype train was quickly derailed at the start of the year with a disappointing loss to Auburn, and that was just the start. Barely holding above .500, the Bears land on this list.

8) Arizona State Sun Devils

Less than a year removed from a College Football Playoff appearance, the Arizona State Sun Devils now find themselves on the list of the most disappointing teams in college football. The Sun Devils looked like the team to beat in the Big 12, especially after their huge offseason additions from the transfer portal. However, the team’s regression puts them among the squad who have failed to live up to expectations.

9) Illinois Fighting Illini

Bret Bielema and Illinois turned heads with their strong 2024-25 campaign, ending their season with a statement bowl win against a surging South Carolina team. The Fighting Illini started the season strong and at one point seemed like a postseason lock. However, the team eventually found a seat on the struggle bus and now finds itself labeled a major disappointment this season.

10) Iowa State Cyclones

Another squad with a significant opportunity to make a run at a conference championship entering the season was Iowa State. Following their impressive season last year and the team’s lack of substantial losses in the offseason, the Cyclones seemed in a prime position to make a run. Unfortunately, the team failed to capitalize on the opportunity and now rounds out the list of the most disappointing teams in the nation.

