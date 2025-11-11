College Football Week 12 Picks: MAC-Tion Tuesday Night Best Bets

As is typically the case this late in the season, the college football slate kicks off with some mid-week MAC-Tion.

Check out what bets we’re targeting with our Week 12 Tuesday night selections!

Stadium: Waldo Stadium

Waldo Stadium Location: Kalamazoo, MI

Kalamazoo, MI Where to Watch: ESPN2

ESPN2 Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Spread: WMU -1.5 | Total: 47.5

Moneyline: WMU -120 | OHIO +100

Note: All odds are subject to change after article publication. Get the most up-to-date odds here.

Two MAC heavyweights take center stage on Tuesday night, as the Western Michigan Broncos host the Ohio Bobcats at Waldo Stadium. Both teams have identical 4-1 records in conference action, meaning the victor of tonight’s affair moves to the top of the standings. Western Michigan can’t match Ohio on offense, but can the Broncos do enough on defense to secure the win?

Western Michigan’s offensive woes are well-documented. Despite their sterling conference record, the Broncos rank among the worst offensive teams in college football. Through nine games, they’re averaging a paltry 319.0 yards and 22.3 points per game, dropping them to 119th and 104th, respectively. Failing to crack 327 yards or 24 points in either of their last two, against teams objectively worse than Ohio, we don’t have faith in Western Michigan’s ability to reverse course this late in the season.

While the Broncos’ defense has been the beacon of hope this far into the season, they don’t possess the structure or personnel to limit Ohio’s ground game. The Bobcats average 201.1 rushing yards per game, using that to dictate pace and control the clock. They’ve posted possession times north of 35 minutes in two of their last three, a strategy they can use to keep Western Michigan’s offense off the field and exhaust its defense.

Assuredly, this will be a grind-it-out type of game for both squads, but the Broncos are undeserving of their betting advantage. That points us towards two plays in this MAC showdown. We’re taking Ohio straight up on the moneyline, in what will be a low-scoring affair.

Best Bet: Ohio +100, Under 47.5

Stadium: InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field

InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field Location: Akron, OH

Akron, OH Where to Watch: CBSSN

CBSSN Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Spread: AKR -6.5 | Total: 48.5

Moneyline: AKR -250 | KENT +210

The Kent State Golden Flashes have never been able to find their footing this season, and that’s unlikely to change against the Akron Zips in Week 12. Akron is desperately trying to stay bowl eligible, and it needs a win at home to inch closer to the ultimate goal. We predict another lopsided victory for the Zips in this one.

A stunning upset over Bowling Green in Week 9 is the only notable accomplishment Kent State can hang its hat on. Otherwise, this has been another lackluster season from start to finish. The Golden Flashes crumbled last week, dropping a 17-13 decision to Ball State, marking their third loss in five conference showdowns. More concerningly, this is a team that ranks 132nd in total offense and 128th in total defense, with no redeeming qualities on either side of the football.

Conversely, the Zips are on the rise with their latest efforts. Akron has won two in a row, including an eight-point win over Buffalo as +10.5 underdogs. Captured in those outings is an improved aerial assault that the Zips have used to pull away from their opponents. They threw for 230 yards in both contests, bringing their three-game average up to 250.3 yards per game. At the same time, Akron has posted improved defensive metrics, limiting those three foes to a combined 900 total yards.

The betting price would seem to imply that the Golden Flashes have a puncher’s chance in this one. However, the evolving metrics reveal an entirely different perspective. Akron will use its offensive firepower to continue its upward trajectory, while relying on its defense to limit Kent State’s anemic attack. Naturally, we’re laying the points with the hosts.

Best Bet: Akron -6.5

We may only have two games on tonight’s slate, but we see plenty of value on the betting board. We’re backing the Bobcats as plus-money underdogs in what should be a low-scoring contest. Additionally, we’re predicting another convincing win for Akron as they look to move back into the bowl game picture.

