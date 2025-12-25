College Football Bowl Games: Saturday Best Bets & Predictions

It’s the beginning of the end for the 2025-26 College Football season. Bowl season is upon us, and we’ll spend the next few weeks embracing the final snaps of the season.

Check out what bets we’re targeting in Saturday’s bowl games!

Stadium: Camping World Stadium

Location: Orlando, FL

Where to Watch: ESPN

Time: Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET

(22) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs (12) BYU Cougars Betting Odds

Spread: GT +4.5 (-115) | BYU -4.5 (-105)

Total: Over 55.5 (-115) | Under (-105)

(-115) | Under (-105) Moneyline: GT +148 | BYU -176

(22) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs (12) BYU Cougars Kalshi Odds

Chance: GT 36% | BYU 64%

GT 36% | BYU 64% Spread: BYU -3.5 Yes 54¢ | No 50¢

-3.5 Yes 54¢ | No 50¢ Total: Over 56.5 Yes 50¢ | No 52¢

Note: All odds are subject to change after article publication. Get the most up-to-date odds here.

The BYU Cougars and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets were both left out of the College Football Playoff. Still, there’s plenty on the line when these gridiron titans take to the field in the Pop-Tarts Bowl. Both teams will be looking to head into the offseason on a high note, knocking off a top 25 competitor and sending their seniors off to the NFL Draft and beyond.

Georgia Tech operated one of the most efficient offenses in the country this season. Led by Haynes King, the third-place finishers in the ACC netted the 13th-most yards and 23rd-most points in the country. While they didn’t have the end-of-season they were hoping for, the Yellow Jackets had no problem moving the ball all year. They surpassed 28 points in their final four games of the season, a bar that GT should have no problem surpassing against the Cougars.

BYU sharpened its claws on the defensive side of the football, but the Cougars were more beatable than their metrics imply. They gave up 370 or more yards in three of their last five, getting out-gained in all three of those contests. Further, they don’t possess the offensive firepower to keep pace when their defense falters.

Georgia Tech will do more on offense, and the Cougars don’t possess the offensive faculties to match that energy. We’re betting the Yellow Jackets go out guns-a-blazing, knocking off BYU in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

Best Bet: Georgia Tech +148

Where to Watch (25) North Texas Mean Green vs San Diego State Aztecs

Stadium: University Stadium

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Where to Watch: ESPN

Time: Saturday 5;45 p.m. ET

(25) North Texas Mean Green vs San Diego State Aztecs Betting Odds

Spread: UNT -5.5 (-105) | SDST +5.5 (-115)

Total: Over 53.5 (-105) | Under (-115)

(-105) | Under (-115) Moneyline: UNT -198 | SDST +166

(25) North Texas Mean Green vs San Diego State Aztecs Kalshi Odds

Chance: UNT 65% | BYU 35%

UNT 65% | BYU 35% Spread: UNT -3.5 Yes 54¢ | No 48¢

-3.5 Yes 54¢ | No 48¢ Total: Over 53.5 Yes 51¢ | No 53¢

The San Diego State Aztecs rebuilt themselves into a top contender this season, as did the North Texas Mean Green. While the offense-first Mean Green earned more accolades, we predict the Aztecs will be able to neutralize their attack in the 2025 New Mexico Bowl.

San Diego State is one of the premier defensive teams in the country. Throughout the regular season, they held opponents to an average of 267.1 total yards and 12.1 points per game, ranking sixth and fourth in the country, respectively. Relying on their relentless ground game to control the clock, opponents had no luck forcing the Aztecs to abandon their game plan.

North Texas moved the ball better than most other college football teams this season, but that doesn’t negate their defensive shortcomings. The Mean Green ranked in the bottom half of the FBS in total and scoring defense, looking much less effective away from their friendly confines. Over their last three road games, UNT didn’t hold onto the ball for more than 25 minutes, giving up an average of 406.3 yards per game.

This is a troublesome matchup for North Texas. San Diego State will lean into its run game from start to finish, keeping the Mean Green’s offense at bay. Worse, SD State should be able to negate UNT’s offensive firepower, tilting the balance further in their favour. It may not be enough to secure the outright win, but the Aztecs should have no problem covering the spread.

Best Bet: San Diego State +5.5

Stadium: EverBank Stadium

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Where to Watch: ESPN

Time: Saturday 7:30 p.m. ET

(19) Virginia Cavaliers vs Missouri Tigers Betting Odds

Spread: UVA +4.5 (-114) | MIZZ -4.5 (-106)

Total: Over 45.5 (-104) | Under (-118)

(-104) | Under (-118) Moneyline: UVA +160 | MIZZ -190

(19) Virginia Cavaliers vs Missouri Tigers Kalshi Odds

Chance: UVA 39% | MIZZ 61%

UVA 39% | MIZZ 61% Spread: MIZZ -3.5 Yes 51¢ | No 51¢

-3.5 Yes 51¢ | No 51¢ Total: Over 45.5 Yes 50¢ | No 53¢

Through the early part of the campaign, the Missouri Tigers looked like they had the inside track for a playoff berth. A late-season collapse kept the Tigers out of the CFP, but they’ll still be motivated to prove the naysayers wrong in the Gator Bowl. The betting market is shifting away from Mizzou, but we like its chances of going out with a bang versus the Virginia Cavaliers.

As we saw in the ACC Championship Game, the Cavaliers can’t win games with their defense. Virginia operated one of the stoutest defensive units in the FBS, but its lackluster offense isn’t capable of putting up points or hanging onto the football. The Cavs recorded 22 points or fewer in four of their last seven, including just 20 points on 344 yards when it mattered most.

Conversely, Missouri moved the ball effortlessly downfield on offense, without compromising on defense. The Tigers averaged the eighth-most rushing yards per game, netting the 30th-most points. At the same time, they gave up just 19.4 points and 279.2 yards per game, sitting in the top 25 in both categories.

Virginia and Missouri will both execute on defense, but we have much more confidence in the Tigers’ offense. The SEC representatives should see a home-friendly crowd, playing into their perceived advantage. In the end, we expect Mizzou to run away with this one, easily covering the short spread at EverBank Stadium.

Best Bet: Missouri -3.5

College Football Bowl Games: Saturday Best Bets & Predictions

Georgia Tech +148

San Diego State +5.5

Missouri -3.5

We’ve got a loaded college football slate on Saturday, including plays in three marquee games. We’re taking Georgia Tech outright on the moneyline, San Diego State to cover the spread as underdogs, and Mizzou to cash as short faves versus Virginia.

