College Football Week 3 Picks: Predicting Every Big Ten Game

College Football Week 3 is here. See predictions for every Big Ten game, with analysis on matchups, storylines, and conference impact.

Predicting Every Big Ten Week 3 Game

Indiana Hoosiers vs. Indiana State Sycamores

(FRI) Time: 6:30 PM | TV: BTN

Spread: Indiana -48.5 | Total: 59.5

After a choppy start to the season, the Hoosiers found their groove in the second half against Kennesaw State when they ended the game on a 35-0 run. There’s no reason to expect them to let up, especially as they look to build chemistry with new pieces on the offensive side of the ball.

Winner: Indiana Hoosiers

UCLA Bruins vs. New Mexico Lobos

(FRI) Time: 10:00 PM | TV: BTN

Spread: UCLA -15.5 | Total: 52.5

Does any Big Ten need a win more than the Bruins? UCLA is the lone winless team in the conference, and this might be the only game that they will be a double-digit favorite. This will be the worst defense they face all season, and if the offensive line can’t keep Nico Iamaleava upright this week, then this program is in even bigger trouble than we fear.

Winner: UCLA Bruins

Oregon Ducks at Northwestern Wildcats

Time: 12:00 PM | TV: FOX | Total: 59.5

Spread: Oregon -27.5 | Total: 48.5

This is the first Big Ten conference game of the season? Really? The Wildcats are better than they showed in Week 1 at Tulane, but that’s not going to matter on Saturday. The Ducks are an absolute buzzsaw that looks as dominant as any team in the country. They’ll score as many points as they want, so I’d suggest that David Braun learn from Mike Gundy and not poke the bear this week. Dante Moore has been playing lights out, and true freshman WR Dakorien Moore looks like the real deal.

Winner: Oregon Ducks

Wisconsin Badgers @ Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 12:00 PM | TV: ABC

Spread: Alabama -21.5 | Total: 46.5

Wisconsin’s defense might be legit good, and maybe keeps them in the game longer than the experts think. Still, it’s hard to see how they will move the ball against what might be an elite Tide defense, especially with QB1 Billy Edward Jr.’s status in doubt as he appears to likely still be a week or two away. Alabama also got some good news as star WR Ryan Williams is cleared to play.

Winner: Alabama Crimson Tide

Michigan Wolverines vs. Central Michigan Chippewas

Time: 12:00 PM | TV: BTN

Spread: Michigan Wolverines -27.5 | Total: 42.5

With Sherrone Moore serving the first game of his two-game suspension, Biff “No Sleeves” Poggi steps in as the acting head coach against the Chippewas. Regardless of who’s running the show, priority number one should be to get Bryce Underwood as many reps as possible to get the freshman ready for next week’s trip to Lincoln. It’s not even about bouncing back from their loss, but after last week’s conservative game plan, they need to open up the playbook and see what the kid can do.

Winner: Michigan Wolverines

Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Houston Christian Huskies

Time: 12:00 PM | TV: FS1

Spread: NL | Total: NL

Houston, who? The Huskies are coming off a 20-10 loss to Eastern Kentucky and are a sacrificial lamb before the Huskers host Michigan. Look for Nebraska to empty the bench for the second straight week.

Winner: Nebraska Cornhuskers

Maryland Terrapins vs. Towson Tigers

Time: 12:00 PM | TV: Peacock

Spread: NL | Total: NL

The Tigers are one of the better FCS teams, boasting a solid defense. Still, the in-state “rival” shouldn’t be much of a test for the Terps, who are looking to get halfway to bowl eligibility with their third win. That’s what matters. That, and developing true freshman QB Malik Washington. This is their fourth meeting ever, and the Terps won the first three by 25, 46, and most recently 32 points in 2023.

Winner: Maryland Terrapins

USC Trojans @ Purdue Boilermakers

Time: 3:30 PM | TV: CBS

Spread: USC -21.5 | Total: 58.5

This is the second Big Ten conference game of the season? Really? Credit the Boilermakers for winning their first two games, but I don’t see how they will keep up with the Men of Troy on Saturday. USC is a well-oiled machine with starting wideouts that can stack up with anyone in the country. In addition, JC transfer Waymond Jordan has lived up to the hype with 209 yards on 21 carries (10.0 YPC). Not to be outdone, redshirt freshman King Miller has 135 yards on seven carries (19.3 YPC).

Winner: USC Trojans

Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Villanova Wildcats

Time: 3:30 PM | TV: FS1

Spread: Penn State -48.5 | Total: 55.5

Villanova is one of the better FCS teams, boasting the fourth-ranked defense in their division, according to SP+. I don’t know if it’s load management or going ultra vanilla on offense, but PSU’s attack hasn’t been nearly as electric as many expected. This is their last warm-up game before Oregon comes to State College in two weeks, so it might be time to crank it up a bit.

Winner: Penn State Nittany Lions

Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Norfolk State Spartans

Time: 3:30 PM | TV: BTN

Spread: NL | Total: NL

Yet another Big Ten team is taking on an FCS opponent as Rutgers looks to start 3-0 for a fifth-straight season. The Spartans lost to Towson in Week 1 and are not highly projected in their division. After finding themselves in a 31-31 tie going into the fourth quarter against Ohio and having a 14-point lead after three quarters against Miami (OH), RU should be able to put Norfolk State away quicker and empty the bench on Saturday.

Winner: Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Michigan State Spartans vs. Youngstown State Penguins

Time: 3:30 PM | TV: BTN

Spread: NL | Total: NL

One more against the FCS. Youngstown State is potentially a top-10 FCS team with a quality offense. The Penguins are more of a running team, which plays into Michigan State’s defensive strength. There are connections with the programs, as former MSU HC Mark Dantonio was the DC at Youngstown for five seasons. They’ve played three times since 2011, with Sparty winning all three by over three touchdowns.

Winner: Michigan State Spartans

Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Ohio Bobcats

Time: 7:00 PM | TV: Peacock

Spread: Ohio State Buckeyes -31.5 | Total: 51.5

Ohio nearly upset Rutgers in Week 1 (lost 34-31) before it knocked off West Virginia 17-10. This is a live MAC team that could cause trouble for a few Big Ten teams. The problem for the Bobcats is that Ohio State is not one of those teams. Keep an eye on dual-threat quarterback Parker Navarro, who might be good enough to start for some Big Ten programs.

Winner: Ohio State Buckeyes

Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Western Michigan Broncos

Time: 7:00 PM | TV: Peacock

Spread: Illinois -27.5 | Total: 50.5

The Illini are coming off a big win at Duke in Week 2 and have a trip to Bloomington to take on the ranked Hoosiers next week. The gambler in me can’t help but wonder if this is a “sandwich game” for Illinois. Maybe if they were playing Ohio, but the Broncos don’t have the horses to pull off the upset on Saturday. WMU is 0-2, including a 23-6 loss at Michigan State in Week 1, when their only points came off a pick six of MSU’s backup QB, who, I kid you not, was then 0-2 with two interceptions in his career passing.

Winner: Illinois Fighting Illini

Iowa Hawkeyes vs. UMass Minutemen

Time: 7:30 PM | TV: BTN

Spread: Iowa -35.5 | Total: 42.5

Believe it or not, UMass is a MAC school (not MAAC, which would make more geographic sense). The Minutemen are 0-2 with a 32-point loss to Temple (!) and a one-point loss to FCS Bryant. Even Iowa’s offense can’t botch this one.

Winner: Iowa Hawkeyes

Minnesota Golden Gophers @ California Golden Bears

Time: 10:30 PM | TV: ESPN

Spread: Minnesota -2.5 | Total: 42.5

This is the only Big Ten game with a spread of less than two touchdowns in Week 3. Woof. Cal true freshman QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele was a top 100 recruit who originally enrolled early at Oregon before jumping into the transfer portal in January. With 493 yards and three touchdowns (1 INT) on 68.7 percent passing, he’s looked every bit the part of a high four-star recruit. The Minnesota defense is a big step up from the defenses he’s faced, so I’m on the Golden Gophers even though I don’t love backing traditional Big Ten teams on the West Coast.

Winner: Minnesota Golden Gophers