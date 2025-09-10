Big Ten Football Power Rankings By Tiers Right Now: Ducks Flex, Illini Rise

15) MARYLAND TERRAPINS (TIER IV)

TIER IV – AMERICAN TOP 40/50-ISH

A.P. Poll: NR | Coaches Poll: NR | SP+: No. 51

Record: 2-0 | Last Week: Maryland 20, Northern Illinois 9

When the goal is to sneak into a bowl with six wins, you don’t apologize for any W. The defense has done what it’s supposed to do against inferior opponents, and true freshman Malik Washington has held his own through two games. The offense still must prove it can put up points without the benefit of six turnovers, which they took advantage of in Week 1.