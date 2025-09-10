Big Ten Football Power Rankings By Tiers Right Now: Ducks Flex, Illini Rise
Danny Mogollon
Host · Writer
18) PURDUE BOILERMAKERS (TIER V)
TIER V – JUST DON'T FINISH 18TH
A.P. Poll: NR | Coaches Poll: NR | SP+: No. 83
Record: 2-0 | Last Week: Purdue 34, Southern Illinois 17
The Boilermakers are 2-0, but the real winner is the schedule maker. A Big Ten team—even one projected to finish last in the conference—should be able to handle an FCS opponent the caliber of Southern Illinois much easier than the Boilermakers did. Their next ten games are against Power 4 teams, and it’s unlikely Purdue gets two more wins.
1) PENN STATE NITTANY LIONS (TIER I)
TIER I – THE FAVORITES
A.P. Poll: No. 2 | Coaches Poll: No. 2 | SP+: No. 7
Record: 2-0 | Last Week: Penn State 34, FIU 0
Through two games, the defense has allowed just one touchdown—it came with 25 seconds remaining in Week 1; however, the offense hasn’t looked championship-caliber in either contest. Am I ready to sound the alarm? Not yet!
2) OHIO STATE BUCKEYES (TIER I)
TIER I – THE FAVORITES
A.P. Poll: No. 1 | Coaches Poll: No. 1 | SP+: No. 2
Record: 2-0 | Last Week: Ohio State 70, Grambling 0
Julian Sayin was nearly perfect in his second college start with 306 yards and four touchdowns (1 INT) on 18 of 19 passing. We know the competition was less than stellar, but still. Also, a name to keep an eye on: true freshman Bo Jackson—no relation—who rushed for 108 yards on nine carries.
3) OREGON DUCKS (TIER I)
TIER I – THE FAVORITES
A.P. Poll: No. 4 | Coaches Poll: No. 4 | SP+: No. 1
Record: 2-0 | Last Week: Oregon 69, Oklahoma State 3
Bill Connelly has moved the Ducks up to No. 1 in SP+, and I get it. I’m not ready to go there, but I get it enough that I have moved Oregon into the top tier alongside Penn State and Ohio State. It’s a three-horse race. Is any other team even close?
4) USC TROJANS (TIER II)
TIER II – CFP SLEEPERS
A.P. Poll: NR | Coaches Poll: NR | SP+: No. 10
Record: 2-0 | Last Week: USC 59, Georgia Southern 20
If you want to make USC’s hot start about their easy opposition, that’s your prerogative. It’s also fair. At the same time, don’t think for a second that Oregon’s or Ohio State’s offense has looked better against similar inferior competition. Lincoln Riley’s offense is clicking, and the defense has time to catch up.
5) ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI (TIER II)
TIER II – CFP SLEEPERS
A.P. Poll: No. 9 | Coaches Poll: No. 9 | SP+: No. 17
Record: 2-0 | Last Week: Illinois 45, Duke 19
Boy, were the cappers falling all over themselves to take Duke and the points last week. Look, we agree, the polls overrate Illinois, but that doesn’t mean they’re not a very good team with an experienced quarterback. Whenever Luke Altmyer (22 of 31, 296 yards, 9.5 YPA, 3 TDs, 0 INTs vs. Duke) protects the football, the Illini will have a fighting chance.
6) MICHIGAN WOLVERINES (TIER II)
TIER II – CFP SLEEPERS
A.P. Poll: No. 23 | Coaches Poll: No. 22 | SP+: No. 25
Record: 1-1 | Last Week: Oklahoma 24, Michigan 13
We’re not writing off Michigan just yet. Bryce Underwood looked like a true freshman making his first road start against a master defensive technician in Brent Venables. I still like the ceiling here. Of course, if the Wolverines are going to play themselves into serious CFP contention, then Underwood isn’t the only one who needs to grow from their Week 2 defeat.
7) INDIANA HOOSIERS (TIER II)
TIER II – CFP SLEEPERS
A.P. Poll: 22 | Coaches Poll: 19 | SP+: No. 16
Record: 2-0 | Last Week: Indiana 56, Kennesaw State 9
For the first six quarters of the season, Indiana often played with its food and looked nothing like the well-oiled machine it had been for most of last season. After giving up a field goal on Kennasaw State’s opening drive of the second half, IU scored the game’s final 35 points—still much to learn.
8) IOWA HAWKEYES (TIER III)
TIER III – Top 25 POTENTIAL
A.P. Poll: NR | Coaches Poll: NR | SP+: No. 42
Record: 1-1 | Last Week: Iowa State 16, Iowa 13
We’ve bumped the Hawkeyes down a tier. No matter how good their defense is—and they were darn good in Ames on Saturday—this offense doesn’t have the upside of the teams above them. The run game wasn’t bad, but they need more than 82 passing yards (three sacks) on 27 dropbacks.
9) WASHINGTON HUSKIES (TIER III)
TIER III – Top 25 POTENTIAL
A.P. Poll: NR | Coaches Poll: NR | SP+: No. 29
Record: 2-0 | Last Week: Washington 70, UC Davis 10
That was an impressive win (opponent considered), as Jonah Coleman rushed for five touchdowns on just 15 carries. However, it was the running back who noted afterwards, ‘We’re supposed to do that.’ I don’t know if he was harnessing his inner Chris Rock or not, but he’s right. It was a promising performance, but let’s not read too much into it.
10) NEBRASKA CORNHUSKERS (TIER III)
TIER III – Top 25 POTENTIAL
A.P. Poll: NR | Coaches Poll: NR | SP+: No. 28
Record: 2-0 | Last Week: Nebraska 68, Akron 0
Speaking of promising performances, that shouldn’t be read too much into it. They obliterated the Zips, including holding Akron to zip on the scoreboard. It’s what good Big Ten teams are supposed to do to bad MAC schools. Just how good are the Huskers? That’s still TBD.
11) WISCONSIN BADGERS (TIER IV)
TIER IV – AMERICAN TOP 40/50-ISH
A.P. Poll: NR | Coaches Poll: NR | SP+: No. 35
Record: 2-0 | Last Week: Wisconsin 42, Middle Tennessee 10
The defense is good enough, but the offense still leaves much to be desired. Their top three running backs ran for 76 yards on 20 carries (3.8) against Middle Tennessee. What’s this offense going to look like against Alabama? Or Ohio State? Or Oregon? Or Michigan? Or Iowa? That’s five of their next six opponents.
12) MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS (TIER IV)
TIER IV – AMERICAN TOP 40/50-ISH
A.P. Poll: NR | Coaches Poll: NR | SP+: No. 33
Record: 2-0 | Last Week: Minnesota 66, Northwestern State 0
Through two games, the Gophers have allowed only 10 points, and on Saturday, they held Northwestern State to just 42 yards. For the game! The defense may be good. Maybe it’s really good. However, we haven’t learned much about Minnesota going into Week 3.
13) RUTGERS SCARLET KNIGHTS (TIER IV)
TIER IV – AMERICAN TOP 40/50-ISH
A.P. Poll: NR | Coaches Poll: NR | SP+: No. 45
Record: 2-0 | Last Week: Rutgers 45, Miami Ohio 17
For the second straight season, it appears the offense is going to have to carry the Scarlet Knights if they want to make it back to a bowl. The defense has a lot of work to do. Fortunately, with Norfolk State, Iowa, and Minnesota coming up, they have time to figure things out before the schedule gets tougher.
14) MICHIGAN STATE SPARTANS (TIER IV)
TIER IV– AMERICAN TOP 40/50-ISH
A.P. Poll: NR | Coaches Poll: NR | SP+: No. 61
Record: 2-0 | Last Week: Michigan State 42, Boston College 40 (2 OT)
I’m not sure the better team won last Saturday night, but you know what? When they’re counting up wins for bowl eligibility, that doesn’t mean anything. Had they lost to Boston College, I would say MSU’s bowl chances were cooked. So, yes, I’m saying they have a chance. We like what we’ve seen from Aidan Chiles, but not Sparty’s pass defense.
15) MARYLAND TERRAPINS (TIER IV)
TIER IV – AMERICAN TOP 40/50-ISH
A.P. Poll: NR | Coaches Poll: NR | SP+: No. 51
Record: 2-0 | Last Week: Maryland 20, Northern Illinois 9
When the goal is to sneak into a bowl with six wins, you don’t apologize for any W. The defense has done what it’s supposed to do against inferior opponents, and true freshman Malik Washington has held his own through two games. The offense still must prove it can put up points without the benefit of six turnovers, which they took advantage of in Week 1.
16) UCLA BRUINS (TIER V)
TIER V – JUST DON'T FINISH 18TH
A.P. Poll: NR | Coaches Poll: NR | SP+: No. 80
Record: 0-2 | Last Week: UNLV 30, UCLA 23
After starting the season 10-66 (nearly through six quarters), UCLA almost came back from a 23-0 deficit at UNLV, but a second turnover on their final drive sealed their second loss. The offense was good enough to win, but third-down struggles meant too many field goals. Trading field goals for touchdowns was the difference. I don’t know how they can achieve six wins after dropping their first two games to start the season.
17) NORTHWESTERN WILDCATS (TIER V)
TIER V – JUST DON'T FINISH 18TH
A.P. Poll: NR | Coaches Poll: NR | SP+: No. 81
Record: 1-0 | Last Week: Northwestern 42, Western Illinois 7
After a disappointing opener, the Wildcats picked up a must-win. But it was against an FCS opponent, and until Northwestern beats an FBS team, this victory only means they won’t go 0-12. With Oregon coming to town this Saturday, it’s hard to imagine they’ll be able to build on last week’s effort.
18) PURDUE BOILERMAKERS (TIER V)
TIER V – JUST DON'T FINISH 18TH
A.P. Poll: NR | Coaches Poll: NR | SP+: No. 83
Record: 2-0 | Last Week: Purdue 34, Southern Illinois 17
The Boilermakers are 2-0, but the real winner is the schedule maker. A Big Ten team—even one projected to finish last in the conference—should be able to handle an FCS opponent the caliber of Southern Illinois much easier than the Boilermakers did. Their next ten games are against Power 4 teams, and it’s unlikely Purdue gets two more wins.
1) PENN STATE NITTANY LIONS (TIER I)
TIER I – THE FAVORITES
A.P. Poll: No. 2 | Coaches Poll: No. 2 | SP+: No. 7
Record: 2-0 | Last Week: Penn State 34, FIU 0
Through two games, the defense has allowed just one touchdown—it came with 25 seconds remaining in Week 1; however, the offense hasn’t looked championship-caliber in either contest. Am I ready to sound the alarm? Not yet!
MORE ARTICLES
NCAAF · 2 hours ago
John Canady
NCAAF · 3 hours ago
Tyler Mason
NCAAF · 4 hours ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 4 hours ago
John Canady
NCAAF · 4 hours ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 5 hours ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 5 hours ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 5 hours ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 6 hours ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 7 hours ago
TJ Inman