Does Nebraska Play Today? College Football Schedule for Cornhuskers’ Next Game
Sportsgrid Staff
Host · Writer
Week 4: Michigan 30 - Nebraska 27
In their biggest test of the young season and first foray into conference play, the Cornhuskers dropped a heartbreaker to No. 21 Michigan. Nebraska made it a three-point game with 1:34 left, but just couldn't complete the comeback, suffering its first loss of the 2025 campaign.
Team Comparison
Total Yards: Michigan 391 | Nebraska 351
Passing Yards: Michigan 105 | Nebraska 308
Rushing Yards: Michigan 286 | Nebraska 43
First Downs: Michigan 16 | Nebraska 23
Third Downs: Michigan 4-12 | Nebraska 2-12
Fourth Downs: Michigan 0-0 | Nebraska 2-3
Turnovers: Michigan 1 | Nebraska 1
Time of Possession: Michigan 36:43 | Nebraska 33:17
Nebraska Leaders
Passing
Dylan Raiola: 30-41, 308 YDS, 3 TD, 1 INT
Rushing
Emmett Johnson: 19 ATT, 65 YDS
Mekhi Nelson: 3 ATT, 19 YDS
Dylan Raiola: 7 ATT, -49 YDS
Receiving
Jacory Barney Jr.: 6 REC, 120 YDS, 2 TD
Luke Lindenmeyer: 7 REC, 60 YDS
Dane Key: 3 REC, 36 YDS
Nyziah Hunter: 2 REC, 34 YDS
Emmett Johnson: 5 REC, 32 YDS
Heinrich Haarberg: 3 REC, 18 YDS, 1 TD
Michigan Leaders
Passing
Bryce Underwood: 12-22, 105 YDS
Rushing
Justice Haynes: 17 ATT, 149 YDS, 1 TD
Jordan Marshall: 6 ATT, 80 YDS, 1 TD
Bryce Underwood: 8 ATT, 61 YDS, 1 TD
Receiving
Donaven McCulley: 3 REC, 39 YDS
Semaj Morgan: 2 REC, 22 YDS
Marlin Klein: 2 REC, 21 YDS
Justice Haynes: 3 REC, 12 YDS
Do the Nebraska Cornhuskers Play Today?
Yes, Nebraska plays today in Week 6 of the college football season. The 'Huskers return from their bye week, looking to get back in the win column when they take on Michigan State.
The Cornhuskers host the Spartans on Saturday as fairly substantial favorites. Nebraska holds a -11.5 number on the spread, while the moneyline sits at -450. The over/under for this one is at 49.5 points.
The red and white are longshots to win the Big Ten at +12500, and also for a National Championship, sitting at +35000.
What does the rest of Nebraska's schedule look like this season? Swipe through to see the full slate, plus a breakdown of each game they've already played in 2025.
Michigan State (3-1) at Nebraska
Week 6 | Oct 4, 2025 | 4:00 PM ET (FS1)
Memorial Stadium | Lincoln, Nebraska
Michigan State Odds to Win Big Ten: +30000Michigan State Odds to Make CFP: OTB Michigan State Odds to Win National Championship: +100000
Nebraska at Maryland (4-0)
Week 7 | Oct 11, 2025 | 3:30 PM ET (BTN)
SECU Stadium | College Park, Maryland
Maryland Odds to Win Big Ten: +17500Maryland Odds to Make CFP: +3500 Maryland Odds to Win National Championship: +100000
Nebraska at Minnesota (3-1)
Week 8 | Oct 17, 2025 | 8:00 PM ET (FOX)
Huntington Bank Stadium | Minneapolis, Minnesota
Minnesota Odds to Win Big Ten: +17500Minnesota Odds to Make CFP: +5000 Minnesota Odds to Win National Championship: +100000
Northwestern (2-2) at Nebraska
Week 9 | Oct 25, 2025 | Time TBA
Memorial Stadium | Lincoln, Nebraska
Northwestern Odds to Win Big Ten: OTBNorthwestern Odds to Make CFP: OTB Northwestern Odds to Win National Championship: +100000
USC (4-1) at Nebraska
Week 10 | Nov 1, 2025 | Time: TBA
Memorial Stadium | Lincoln, Nebraska
USC Odds to Win Big Ten: +3500USC Odds to Make CFP: +710 USC Odds to Win National Championship: +10000
Nebraska at UCLA (0-4)
Week 11 | Nov 8, 2025 | Time: TBA
Rose Bowl | Pasadena, California
UCLA Odds to Win Big Ten: OTBUCLA Odds to Make CFP: OTB UCLA Odds to Win National Championship: OTB
Week 12: Nebraska Bye
Week 12 | Nov 15, 2025 | Bye
Nebraska 7.5 Wins: Over -194 | Under +144
Nebraska Odds to Win Big Ten: +12500
Nebraska Odds to Make CFP: +1800
Nebraska Odds to Win National Championship: +60000
Nebraska at No. 7 Penn State (3-1)
Week 13 | Nov 8, 2025 | Time: TBA
Beaver Stadium | University Park, Pennsylvania
Penn State Odds to Win Big Ten: +700Penn State Odds to Make CFP: -160 Penn State Odds to Win National Championship: +950
Iowa (3-2) at Nebraska
Week 14 | Nov 28, 2025 | 12:00 PM ET (CBS)
Memorial Stadium | Lincoln, Nebraska
Iowa Odds to Win Big Ten: +25000Iowa Odds to Make CFP: OTB Iowa Odds to Win National Championship: +100000
Week 1: Nebraska 20 - Cincinnati 17
The Cornhuskers jumped out to a 1-0 start to the season with a gritty win over Cincinnati. With the neutral site game, Nebraska had to dig deep to edge the Bearcats at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
Team Comparison
Total Yards: Nebraska 353 | Cincinnati 271
Passing Yards: Nebraska 243 | Cincinnati 69
Rushing Yards: Nebraska 110 | Cincinnati 202
First Downs: Nebraska 23 | Cincinnati 16
Third Downs: Nebraska 10-18 | Cincinnati 3-10
Fourth Downs: Nebraska 1-2 | Cincinnati 2-2
Turnovers: Nebraska 0 | Cincinnati 2
Time of Possession: Nebraska 39:30 | Cincinnati 20:30
Nebraska Leaders
Passing
Dylan Raiola: 33-42, 243 YDS, 2 TD
Rushing
Emmett Johnson: 25 ATT, 108 YDS (4.3 AVG)
Heinrich Haarberg: 2 ATT, 4 YDS
Janiran Bonner: 2 ATT, 4 YDS
Receiving
Nyziah Hunter: 6 REC, 65 YDS, 1 TD
Dane Key: 6 REC, 51 YDS, 1 TD
Luke Lindenmeyer: 5 REC, 47 YDS
Cincinnati Leaders
Passing
Brendan Sorsby: 13-25, 69 YDS, 1 INT
Rushing
Brendan Sorsby: 13 ATT, 96 YDS, 2 TD
Tawee Walker: 7 ATT, 53 YDS
Evan Pryor: 5 ATT, 29 YDS
Receiving
Cyrus Allen: 5 REC, 41 YDS
Joe Royer: 3 REC, 11 YDS
Patrick Gurd: 1 REC, 6 YDS
Week 2 Nebraska 68 - Akron 0
The 'Huskers kept their winning ways going in a blowout over Akron in Week 2. Nebraska accounted for over 700 yards of total offense in its most lopsided victory of the early season.
Team Comparison
Total Yards: Akron 175 | Nebraska 728
Passing Yards: Akron 62 | Nebraska 494
Rushing Yards: Akron 113 | Nebraska 234
First Downs: Akron 13 | Nebraska 31
Third Downs: Akron 1-14 | Nebraska 8-10
Fourth Downs: Akron 1-2 | Nebraska 0-1
Turnovers: Akron 1 | Nebraska 1
Time of Possession: Akron 29:50 | Nebraska 30:10
Nebraska Leaders
Passing
Dylan Raiola: 24-31, 364 YDS, 4 TD
TJ Lateef: 6-7, 128 YDS
Jalyn Gramstad: 2-2, 2 YDS
Rushing
Emmett Johnson: 14 ATT, 140 YDS, 2 TD
Kwinten Ives: 4 ATT, 34 YDS, 1 TD
TJ Lateef: 2 ATT, 17 YDS, 1 TD
Receiving
Jacory Barney Jr.: 7 REC, 132 YDS
Nyziah Hunter: 4 REC, 82 YDS
Isaiah Mozee: 3 REC, 65 YDS
Luke Lindenmeyer: 3 REC, 44 YDS, 1 TD
Quinn Clark: 1 REC, 37 YDS, 1 TD
Keelan Smith: 3 REC, 35 YDS, 1 TD
Akron Leaders
Passing
Ben Finley: 7–21, 54 YDS
Michael Johnson Jr.: 2–2, 8 YDS
Rushing
Sean Patrick: 12 ATT, 64 YDS
Jordan Gant: 8 ATT, 31 YDS
Marquese Williams: 6 ATT, 24 YDS
Ben Finley: 3 ATT, 2 YDS
Receiving
Marcel Williams: 2 REC, 28 YDS
Cameron Monteiro: 1 REC, 16 YDS
Tim Grear Jr.: 1 REC, 9 YDS
Kyan Mason: 1 REC, 6 YDS
Israel Polk: 1 REC, 4 YDS
Myles Walker: 2 REC, 0 YDS
Conner Cravaack: 1 REC, –1 YDS
Week 3: Nebraska 59 - Houston Christian 7
While they didn't go over 60 for the second straight week or get the shutout, the Cornhuskers stomped a mudhole in Houston Christian and walked it dry. The victory gave Nebraska a 3-0 start to the season.
Team Comparison
Total Yards: Houston Christian 167 | Nebraska 556
Passing Yards: Houston Christian 67 | Nebraska 362
Rushing Yards: Houston Christian 100 | Nebraska 194
First Downs: Houston Christian 11 | Nebraska 30
Third Downs: Houston Christian 4-14 | Nebraska 5-19
Fourth Downs: Houston Christian 2-2 | Nebraska 1-2
Turnovers: Houston Christian 2 | Nebraska 0
Time of Possession: Houston Christian 29:43 | Nebraska 30:17
Nebraska Leaders
Passing
Dylan Raiola: 15-21, 222 YDS, 2 TDTJ Lateef: 5-5, 126 YDS, 1 TD
Jalyn Gramstad: 3-3, 14 YDS
Rushing
Kwinten Ives: 12 ATT, 85 YDS, 1 TD
Emmett Johnson: 13 ATT, 78 YDS, 2 TD
TJ Lateef: 3 ATT, 15 YDS, 1 TD
Receiving
Dane Key: 4 REC, 104 YDS, 1 TD
Cortez Mills Jr.: 3 REC, 98 YDS, 1 TD
Jacory Barney Jr.: 3 REC, 22 YDS, 1 TD
Isaiah Mozee: 2 REC, 36 YDS
Houston Christian Leaders
Passing
Jake Weir: 11-18, 67 YDS
Rushing
Xai’Shaun Edwards: 13 ATT, 82 YDS, 1 TD
Darryle Evans: 14 ATT, 39 YDS
Jake Weir: 4 ATT, -27 YDS
Receiving
Ja’Ryan Wallace: 5 REC, 31 YDS
Deuce McMillan: 2 REC, 17 YDS
Tamarcus Gray Jr.: 2 REC, 13 YDS
