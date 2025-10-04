Does Nebraska Play Today? College Football Schedule for Cornhuskers’ Next Game

Do the Nebraska Cornhuskers Play Today?

Yes, Nebraska plays today in Week 6 of the college football season. The 'Huskers return from their bye week, looking to get back in the win column when they take on Michigan State.

The Cornhuskers host the Spartans on Saturday as fairly substantial favorites. Nebraska holds a -11.5 number on the spread, while the moneyline sits at -450. The over/under for this one is at 49.5 points.

The red and white are longshots to win the Big Ten at +12500, and also for a National Championship, sitting at +35000.

What does the rest of Nebraska's schedule look like this season? Swipe through to see the full slate, plus a breakdown of each game they've already played in 2025.

